Jasmine Rocha is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vagner Rocha, her father, who represents the Vagner Rocha Martial Arts association and team Fight Sports Miami in the sport’s international circuit. Rocha is particularly active in the no-gi jiu-jitsu ruleset where she conquered important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) leagues.

Jasmine Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jasmine Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha > Jasmine Rocha

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)

2nd Place ADCC WC USA Trials (2022)

3rd Place ADCC 1ST BRA Trials (2022)

4th Place ADCC EC USA Trials (2021)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017**)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA)

Jasmine Rocha Biography

Jasmine Rocha was born on January 03, 2002, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, where she grew up.

Being the daughter of a lifelong martial artist and successful gym owner, Vagner Rocha, it didn’t take long for Jasmine to be involved with grappling under her father’s guidance. Starting at the age of 5, her involvement transcended to competition the following year.

Although most of her training was done at Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA), given her father’s close relationship with Miami’s Fight Sports team, during her development, Jasmine also trained extensively at the squad’s headquarters under the guidance of coaches Maggie Grindatti, Roberto Abreu, and Adrian Benavides.

During her high-school sophomore year, Jasmine decided to expand her grappling experience and join her school’s wrestling team, an experience that lasted for a year.

Jasmine was fully dedicated to jiu-jitsu from an early age and climbed through the ranks under her father’s guidance. Rocha’s hard work and tournament results eventually led to her black belt promotion on September 2022.

NOTE REGARDING JASMINE ROCHA’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for adult black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Rocha, however, is a special case as she started competing in the pro-grappling circuit prior to her official promotion. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Jasmine’s match records.

Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Jasmine Rocha overcame in events such as the ADCC Trials during this early stage of her career (2021 & 2022), we believed it would be beneficial to have these matches in the pro-circuit added on to Jasmine’s profile, despite them happening prior to her black belt promotion which happened on 09/2022.

Jasmine Rocha Grappling Record 13 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 23 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

8 ( 62 %)

BY DECISION

2 ( 15 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 25 2 #86e620 RNC 13 1 #5AD3D1 Inside heel hook 13 1 #d1212a Muffler 13 1 #fad11b Triangle kimura 13 1 #f58822 Straight ankle lock 13 1 #224aba Armlock 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 6 LOSSES BY POINTS

4 ( 67 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

2 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 100 2 2 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS Jasmine Rocha Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 28935 Brianna Ste-Marie Brianna Ste-Marie L Pts: 3x0 ADCC EC Trials 60KG SF 2021 28937 Fatima Kline L Pts: 3x0 ADCC EC Trials 60KG 3RD 2021 30385 Mayssa Bastos Mayssa Bastos L RNC ADCC BR2 Trials 60KG SF 2022 31498 Brianna Ste-Marie Brianna Ste-Marie L Pts: 3x0 ADCC WC Trials 60KG F 2022 35523 Anna Rodrigues Anna Rodrigues L Pts: 3x0 NoGi Pan 61KG SF 2022 36804 Tammi Musumeci Tammi Musumeci L RNC NoGi Worlds 56KG F 2022 28926 Sophia Cassella W Pts: 2x0 ADCC EC Trials 60KG R1 2021 28930 Nicole Mathew W Armlock ADCC EC Trials 60KG 4F 2021 30370 Camila Guerra W RNC ADCC BR2 Trials 60KG R1 2022 30374 Shayanne Santos W Inside heel hook ADCC BR2 Trials 60KG 8F 2022 30382 Franciele Nascimento W Referee Decision ADCC BR2 Trials 60KG 4F 2022 31475 Jesse Wright W Muffler ADCC WC Trials 60KG R1 2022 31482 Nabila Martinez W Pts: 5x0 ADCC WC Trials 60KG R2 2022 31490 Nikki Sullivan W Armbar ADCC WC Trials 60KG 8F 2022 31494 Alex Enriquez Alex Enriquez W Referee Decision ADCC WC Trials 60KG 4F 2022 31497 Amanda Bruse W Points ADCC WC Trials 60KG SF 2022 35520 Janine Mutton W Armbar NoGi Pan 61KG 4F 2022 36801 Juliana Gassaway W Triangle kimura NoGi Worlds 56KG 4F 2022 36802 Alex Enriquez Alex Enriquez W Straight ankle lock NoGi Worlds 56KG SF 2022

Cover photo was taken by High Tier Photo (check him on Instagram, here @hightierphoto).