Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Jasmine Rocha

BJJ Heroes,
194 0
Mica Galvao Instructional

Jasmine Rocha is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vagner Rocha, her father, who represents the Vagner Rocha Martial Arts association and team Fight Sports Miami in the sport’s international circuit. Rocha is particularly active in the no-gi jiu-jitsu ruleset where she conquered important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) leagues.

Jasmine Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jasmine Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha > Jasmine Rocha

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)
  • 2nd Place ADCC WC USA Trials (2022)
  • 3rd Place ADCC 1ST BRA Trials (2022)
  • 4th Place ADCC EC USA Trials (2021)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017**)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018*)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA)

Jasmine Rocha Biography

Jasmine Rocha was born on January 03, 2002, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, where she grew up.

Being the daughter of a lifelong martial artist and successful gym owner, Vagner Rocha, it didn’t take long for Jasmine to be involved with grappling under her father’s guidance. Starting at the age of 5, her involvement transcended to competition the following year.

Although most of her training was done at Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA), given her father’s close relationship with Miami’s Fight Sports team, during her development, Jasmine also trained extensively at the squad’s headquarters under the guidance of coaches Maggie Grindatti, Roberto Abreu, and Adrian Benavides.

During her high-school sophomore year, Jasmine decided to expand her grappling experience and join her school’s wrestling team, an experience that lasted for a year.

Jasmine was fully dedicated to jiu-jitsu from an early age and climbed through the ranks under her father’s guidance. Rocha’s hard work and tournament results eventually led to her black belt promotion on September 2022.

NOTE REGARDING JASMINE ROCHA’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for adult black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Rocha, however, is a special case as she started competing in the pro-grappling circuit prior to her official promotion. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Jasmine’s match records.

Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Jasmine Rocha overcame in events such as the ADCC Trials during this early stage of her career (2021 & 2022), we believed it would be beneficial to have these matches in the pro-circuit added on to Jasmine’s profile, despite them happening prior to her black belt promotion which happened on 09/2022.

Jasmine Rocha Grappling Record

13 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (23%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (62%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (15%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
25
2
#86e620
RNC
13
1
#5AD3D1
Inside heel hook
13
1
#d1212a
Muffler
13
1
#fad11b
Triangle kimura
13
1
#f58822
Straight ankle lock
13
1
#224aba
Armlock
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
RNC
100
2
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Jasmine Rocha Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
28935Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-MarieLPts: 3x0ADCC EC Trials60KGSF2021
28937Fatima KlineLPts: 3x0ADCC EC Trials60KG3RD2021
30385Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLRNCADCC BR2 Trials60KGSF2022
31498Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-MarieLPts: 3x0ADCC WC Trials60KGF2022
35523Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLPts: 3x0NoGi Pan61KGSF2022
36804Tammi MusumeciTammi MusumeciLRNCNoGi Worlds56KGF2022
28926Sophia CassellaWPts: 2x0ADCC EC Trials60KGR12021
28930Nicole MathewWArmlockADCC EC Trials60KG4F2021
30370Camila GuerraWRNCADCC BR2 Trials60KGR12022
30374Shayanne SantosWInside heel hookADCC BR2 Trials60KG8F2022
30382Franciele NascimentoWReferee DecisionADCC BR2 Trials60KG4F2022
31475Jesse WrightWMufflerADCC WC Trials60KGR12022
31482Nabila MartinezWPts: 5x0ADCC WC Trials60KGR22022
31490Nikki SullivanWArmbarADCC WC Trials60KG8F2022
31494Alex EnriquezAlex EnriquezWReferee DecisionADCC WC Trials60KG4F2022
31497Amanda BruseWPointsADCC WC Trials60KGSF2022
35520Janine MuttonWArmbarNoGi Pan61KG4F2022
36801Juliana GassawayWTriangle kimuraNoGi Worlds56KG4F2022
36802Alex EnriquezAlex EnriquezWStraight ankle lockNoGi Worlds56KGSF2022

Cover photo was taken by High Tier Photo (check him on Instagram, here @hightierphoto).

Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....