Jasmine Rocha is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vagner Rocha, her father, who represents the Vagner Rocha Martial Arts association and team Fight Sports Miami in the sport’s international circuit. Rocha is particularly active in the no-gi jiu-jitsu ruleset where she conquered important medals of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) leagues.
Jasmine Rocha Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Jasmine Rocha
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Crolin Gracie > Jorge Popovitch > Pablo Popovitch > Vagner Rocha > Jasmine Rocha
Main Achievements:
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2022)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022)
- 2nd Place ADCC WC USA Trials (2022)
- 3rd Place ADCC 1ST BRA Trials (2022)
- 4th Place ADCC EC USA Trials (2021)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017**)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018*)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded
Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA)
Jasmine Rocha Biography
Jasmine Rocha was born on January 03, 2002, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, where she grew up.
Being the daughter of a lifelong martial artist and successful gym owner, Vagner Rocha, it didn’t take long for Jasmine to be involved with grappling under her father’s guidance. Starting at the age of 5, her involvement transcended to competition the following year.
Although most of her training was done at Vagner Rocha Martial Arts (VRMA), given her father’s close relationship with Miami’s Fight Sports team, during her development, Jasmine also trained extensively at the squad’s headquarters under the guidance of coaches Maggie Grindatti, Roberto Abreu, and Adrian Benavides.
During her high-school sophomore year, Jasmine decided to expand her grappling experience and join her school’s wrestling team, an experience that lasted for a year.
Jasmine was fully dedicated to jiu-jitsu from an early age and climbed through the ranks under her father’s guidance. Rocha’s hard work and tournament results eventually led to her black belt promotion on September 2022.
NOTE REGARDING JASMINE ROCHA’S RECORD
Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for adult black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Rocha, however, is a special case as she started competing in the pro-grappling circuit prior to her official promotion. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Jasmine’s match records.
Considering the level of opposition and the extensive list of professional athletes Jasmine Rocha overcame in events such as the ADCC Trials during this early stage of her career (2021 & 2022), we believed it would be beneficial to have these matches in the pro-circuit added on to Jasmine’s profile, despite them happening prior to her black belt promotion which happened on 09/2022.
Jasmine Rocha Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
3 (23%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (62%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (15%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (67%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (33%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Jasmine Rocha Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|28935
|Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-Marie
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|60KG
|SF
|2021
|28937
|Fatima Kline
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|60KG
|3RD
|2021
|30385
|Mayssa BastosMayssa Bastos
|L
|RNC
|ADCC BR2 Trials
|60KG
|SF
|2022
|31498
|Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-Marie
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|F
|2022
|35523
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|NoGi Pan
|61KG
|SF
|2022
|36804
|Tammi MusumeciTammi Musumeci
|L
|RNC
|NoGi Worlds
|56KG
|F
|2022
|28926
|Sophia Cassella
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|60KG
|R1
|2021
|28930
|Nicole Mathew
|W
|Armlock
|ADCC EC Trials
|60KG
|4F
|2021
|30370
|Camila Guerra
|W
|RNC
|ADCC BR2 Trials
|60KG
|R1
|2022
|30374
|Shayanne Santos
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC BR2 Trials
|60KG
|8F
|2022
|30382
|Franciele Nascimento
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC BR2 Trials
|60KG
|4F
|2022
|31475
|Jesse Wright
|W
|Muffler
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R1
|2022
|31482
|Nabila Martinez
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|R2
|2022
|31490
|Nikki Sullivan
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|8F
|2022
|31494
|Alex EnriquezAlex Enriquez
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|4F
|2022
|31497
|Amanda Bruse
|W
|Points
|ADCC WC Trials
|60KG
|SF
|2022
|35520
|Janine Mutton
|W
|Armbar
|NoGi Pan
|61KG
|4F
|2022
|36801
|Juliana Gassaway
|W
|Triangle kimura
|NoGi Worlds
|56KG
|4F
|2022
|36802
|Alex EnriquezAlex Enriquez
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|NoGi Worlds
|56KG
|SF
|2022
Cover photo was taken by High Tier Photo (check him on Instagram, here @hightierphoto).