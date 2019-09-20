Jeferson Guaresi is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Cicero Costha and Murilo Santana, who is one of the main representatives of the PSLPB and Unity Jiu-Jitsu Academies in the sport’s international circuit. Guaresi made his name while competing in a variety of grappling tournaments and rulesets, though is notorious for his achievements in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Jeferson Guaresi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jeferson Guaresi

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Jeferson Guaresi

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Mario Yamasaki > Murilo Santana > Jeferson Guaresi

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NoGi (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF New York Pro (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF San Diego Pro (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NoGi (2018 purple)

2nd Place ADCC São Paulo Trials (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NoGi (2018* purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Unity – PSLPB

Jeferson Guaresi Biography

Jeferson Guaresi was born on June 01, 1998, in Rolim de Moura a city located on the Brazilian state of Rondonia, in the northern region of the vast South American country.

Prior to jiu-jitsu, during his childhood, Jeferson played football (soccer) at a state level, in the goalkeeper’s role. Although short for the position, Guaresi’s athleticism and hard working ethics helped him and the team conquer many regional tournaments.

As an 11-year-old Jeferson added jiu-jitsu to his daily sporting routine, influenced by a few close friends who already grappled in Rafael Godoi’s gym, a man who would also be Guaresi’s first instructor and the man who incentivized Jeferson towards competition, believing in the youngster’s full potential.

With time the relationship between Godoi and Guaresi grew, and coach Rafael established himself as a fundamental piece in Jeferson’s upbringing. In 2015, after a lesser performance at the Brazilian Nationals (CBJJ), Rafael pressed on Jeferson to make a decision on whether to take his career to a professional level or take a different path with his life. Fully embedded in grappling culture already, Guaresi chose jiu-jitsu. Believing in Jeferson’s desire to take it to the “next-level”, Godoi then introduced Guaresi to Cicero Costha, one of the best jiu-jitsu instructors in Brazil, who lead the biggest jiu-jitsu talent factory in the world at that time. After this initial introduction, Jeferson moved to São Paulo (2015) to train full time at Cicero’s famous camp, PSLPB, staying there for 2 years.

Jeferson earned his brown belt from the hands of Cicero Costha, after which he started visiting the Unity Academy in New York City, a gym with a strong connection to Cicero Costha, sharing several athletes between the two training camps. This Cicero Costha / Unity coalition would unite to award Jeferson Guaresi his black belt in mid-2019.