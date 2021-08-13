Roiter Lima is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cássio Francis (Cassão), who worked extensively with Rosier Lima and Lucas Silva (Lukete) while representing the Gracie Barra team in the sport’s international circuit. Lima first gained notoriety at an international level after his gold medal performance at the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP) World Professional Championships as a purple belt in 2019. He would later become one of the main figures of Team GB’s Ambassadors Program as well as one of the top roosterweight (127.0 lb) grapplers of his generation.

Roiter Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Roiter Lima Silva Junior

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:

Main Achievements:

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP World Pro Championship (2019 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2017 blue, 2019/2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, AD (2020 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.5Kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Roiter Lima Biography

Roiter Lima was born on November 3, 1999, in Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil, but moved to nearby Pindoretama at the age of 4, where he spent his formative years.

Throughout his childhood, Lima aspired to be a football (soccer) player while playing futsal (indoor soccer) competitively for many years, up until his early-to-mid teens.

In 2012, Roiter’s older brother, Helter, started learning jiu-jitsu from their uncle – jiu-jitsu black belt, Rosier Lima. Seeing how much his brother was enjoying the mats, 13-year-old Roiter decided to join the classroom soon after. At first, both brothers trained recreationally, but in 2013, Helter started competing, and once again, dynamized by his brother’s success, Roiter became equally invested in the tournament circuit.

Competing became increasingly important for Roiter, the significance of the mats led 15-year-old Roiter – a blue belt at the time – to relocate to Fortaleza, where jiu-jitsu was booming, there joining the famous Gigueto gym (MG Team) while maintaining his connection with Rosier.

2 years into his full-time training, in Fortaleza, Lima was offered a spot on the Cassão Team, a Gracie Barra affiliate in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, led by Cássio Francis. A position strongly supported by his uncle, and longtime coach, Rosier Lima.

Guided by coach Francis, Lima’s jiu-jitsu career gained plenty of steam as he went on to conquer the Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship as a purple belt. The great success of his sporting endeavors allowed Roiter to be included in one of the 4 vacancies available in Gracie Barra’s Ambassadors program during 2020. A scholarship offered to the team’s top international talents, who are provided with full sponsorship in the United States, where the top events of the sport take place.

While staying in the US, Roiter was offered a coaching position at Gracie Barra Arizona, a gym owned by Flávio Almeida. In November 2020, Roiter Lima was promoted to black belt by Cássio Francis and Lucas Silva, the head instructors at the Cassão Team.