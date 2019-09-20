F2W 126 Is One Of The Best Cards Of The Year, And It Takes Place Today!

What a month by Fight 2 Win! The professional jiu-jitsu promotion has been relentless in September 2019 with an array of events, each one better than the next. The promotion is once again returning to America’s West Coast for the 4th-weekend straight, this time to feature a who card of incredible matches, the majority of which with the gi, which is great news for gi lovers, but also with a few special nogi matches, the majority of which featuring 10th Planet and Baret Yoshida’s teams.

Out of the impressive card on order for the San Diego crowd, there is a massive range of top-notch grappling entertainment, 10 of which could easily be featuring as main event in any professional jiu-jitsu event. There will be two “sleeper” matches on the event, in our opinion, the first being the return of the mega-talented 10th Planet athlete PJ Barch, who will be competing against one of the most exciting athletes around in Sergio Rios. Below is a small description of the main individual matches on the card, as well as the complete line-up for F2W 125. The second the very entertaining match-up between Tubby Alequin and Gabi McComb, no chance this is a boring fight, zero.

Another match that could very well steal the show is that of Alliance’s Johnny Tama x 10th Planet’s Keving Berbrich. Both guys have gung-ho fighting styles and love to attack the feet, so should bring the heat. Expect someone to walk out with a limp after this one.

Among the top match-ups, you will also find Ronaldo Junior x Matheus Luna, a very big fight for the future of the new generation of black belts. Edward Kang x João Mendes should be equally entertaining, albeit more of a berimbolo style affair, Nick Greene x Nisar Loynab is always a blast to watch and many.

On the brown belts we have a very exciting match between the Hungarian Gracie Barra powerhouse, Mr. Krystof Szucs and Connor DeAngelis, one of the most famous junior athletes of the Atos squad. But there is more in this absolutely packed event. Check full line-up below.

FIGHT 2 WIN PRO 126 FULL CARD

Location: Town and Country Hotel, San Diego

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: Sep 20, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

Main Event

MARCIO ANDRE x GUTHIERRY BARBOSA

140lbs Black Belt GI

Not one to take an easy match, ever, Marcio Andre will be battling with, arguably, 2019’s top prospect Guthierry, who just happens to be two weight classes above André. Big step up for the pride of Nova União, who will also be testing his perfect record with F2W.

Although vastly more accomplished than Barbosa, do not expect Marcio to take the favoritism here. Guthierry is a stud, bigger and has looked fantastic in his first few months at black belt.

GUSTAVO BATISTA x FELIPE BEZERRA

215lbs Black Belt GI

Interesting match up on the horizon with these two, considering Batista is at his best when slicing through guards and how Bezerra’s high-level judo will likely negate Gustavo’s ability to play on top.

Bezerra will be the bigger athlete here, but Gustavo is the most accomplished and versatile of the two. This is a very interesting match, with the edge going to Atos’ “Braguinha”.

THAMARA FERREIRA x LUANA ALZUGUIR

155lbs Black Belt NO GI

The multiple time veteran Alzuguir will have a tough test ahead in Ferreira, a fresh new black belt with a ton of drive and momentum. Although Thamara has conquered the IBJJF NoGi Worlds in the brown belt division, her style is much more in tune with the gi game, this will be a great assessment of Ferreira’s current standing in her new division’s rankings, against a very game opponent.

BARET YOSHIDA x ANTONIO LOPEZ

145lbs Black Belt GI

We do not have too much information on Lopez, but Yoshida has consistently been one of the most entertaining grapplers on the planet for the past 20 years, so expect a fun match.

TUBBY ALEQUIN x GABRIELLE MCCOMB

140lbs Black Belt GI

The sleeper match of the event is the Amanda Alequin x Gabi McComb, two very experienced athletes who always bring entertainment to the crowd. Alequin is the more technical of the two, and the more submission oriented, with excellent leg locks and great work from the bottom, McComb is as wild as they come, fantastic pressure, super-aggressive and the better scrambler of the two. We can’t wait to see this!

LUIZA MONTEIRO x JANAINA MAIA

140lbs Black Belt GI

Janaina is the newest addition to the black belt division, after winning the brown belt world championship. She is coming in ready to prove her worth against, arguably, a top 3 pound-4-pound female athlete in the world right now. A huge step up for Maia.

MATTHEW PALUPELELEI x WENDELL SANTOS

275lbs Black Belt GI

BRUNO MUNDURUCA x DUSTIN PEEK

220lbs Black Belt GI

TYRONE GONSALVES x RAFAEL VASCONCELOS

215lbs Black Belt GI

ANDY BURKE x STEPHEN MARTINEZ

200lbs Black Belt NO GI

NISAR LOYNAB x NICHOLAS GREENE

195lbs Black Belt GI

JOHNNY SOUZA x CHRIS NEUBAUER

190lbs Black Belt GI

RAFAEL DALLINHA x VINCENT COLCOL

185lbs Black Belt GI

RONALDO JUNIOR x MATHEUS LUNA

185lbs Black Belt GI

VINICIUS LINO x PHILLIP FITZPATRICK

185lbs Black Belt GI

JOSE ALENCAR x RICKY NUNEZ

175lbs Black Belt GI

PJ BARCH x SERGIO RIOS

175lbs Black Belt NO GI

JOHNNY TAMA x KEVIN BERBRICH

165lbs Black Belt NO GI

RYAN OROPALLO x ALFREDO BARUM

165lbs Black Belt GI

JOÃO MENDES x EDWARD KANG

155lbs Black Belt GI

NINA MOURA x SOPHIA NORDENO

155lbs Black Belt GI

SERGIO HERNANDEZ x MARCUS NORAT

150lbs Black Belt GI

TIM MENDOZA x ANDRE PONTES

140lbs Black Belt GI

RON HENDERSON x GEOFF REAL

135lbs Black Belt NO GI

CHRIS DEAL x JASON WITTY

200lbs Brown Belt GI

KRISTOF SZUCS x CONNER DEANGELIS

195lbs Brown Belt GI

IVAN HERRERA x SEYMOUR LEWIS

165lbs Brown Belt GI

MARCO MARTINEZ x NATHAN BLONDIN

Super Heavyweight Purple Belt GI

ARTURO TORRES x KELLEN CONLON

210lbs Purple Belt GI

ALEX HOWSE x EDWIN NUNEZ

200lbs Purple Belt GI

GABRIEL ORTIZ x SALVADOR ESQUEDA

190lbs Purple Belt GI

MATHEW CULVER x MORGAN SKYBERG

185lbs Purple Belt GI

FERNANDO ESTEVES x ALEX TRINIDAD

175lbs Purple Belt NO GI

JULIEDERSON RODRIGUES x JEREMY CLEIN

165lbs Purple Belt GI

ADAM CARCIONE x ALEXANDER DEL ROSARIO

155lbs Purple Belt GI

JUSTIN MASK x CHASE PARSONS

150lbs Puprle Belt NO GI

STEFANIE FAVA x PAULETE CELEBRADO

135lbs Purple Belt GI

NADINE MANDIAU x JESSA KHAN

125lbs Purple Belt NO GI

DOMINIQUE HILL x ETHAN VOSSLER

Super Heavy Weight NO GI

ZOEY CHILES x ANNIE DRUCKREY

120lbs Teen Blue Belt NO GI