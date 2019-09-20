F2W 126 Is One Of The Best Cards Of The Year, And It Takes Place Today!

What a month by Fight 2 Win! The professional jiu-jitsu promotion has been relentless in September 2019 with an array of events, each one better than the next. The promotion is once again returning to America’s West Coast for the 4th-weekend straight, this time to feature a who card of incredible matches, the majority of which with the gi, which is great news for gi lovers, but also with a few special nogi matches, the majority of which featuring 10th Planet and Baret Yoshida’s teams.
Out of the impressive card on order for the San Diego crowd, there is a massive range of top-notch grappling entertainment, 10 of which could easily be featuring as main event in any professional jiu-jitsu event. There will be two “sleeper” matches on the event, in our opinion, the first being the return of the mega-talented 10th Planet athlete PJ Barch, who will be competing against one of the most exciting athletes around in Sergio Rios. Below is a small description of the main individual matches on the card, as well as the complete line-up for F2W 125. The second the very entertaining match-up between Tubby Alequin and Gabi McComb, no chance this is a boring fight, zero.
Another match that could very well steal the show is that of Alliance’s Johnny Tama x 10th Planet’s Keving Berbrich. Both guys have gung-ho fighting styles and love to attack the feet, so should bring the heat. Expect someone to walk out with a limp after this one.
Among the top match-ups, you will also find Ronaldo Junior x Matheus Luna, a very big fight for the future of the new generation of black belts. Edward Kang x João Mendes should be equally entertaining, albeit more of a berimbolo style affair, Nick Greene x Nisar Loynab is always a blast to watch and many.
On the brown belts we have a very exciting match between the Hungarian Gracie Barra powerhouse, Mr. Krystof Szucs and Connor DeAngelis, one of the most famous junior athletes of the Atos squad. But there is more in this absolutely packed event. Check full line-up below.
FIGHT 2 WIN PRO 126 FULL CARD
Location: Town and Country Hotel, San Diego
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
Date: Sep 20, 2019
Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm
Stream: FloGrappling
Main Event
MARCIO ANDRE x GUTHIERRY BARBOSA
140lbs Black Belt GI
Not one to take an easy match, ever, Marcio Andre will be battling with, arguably, 2019’s top prospect Guthierry, who just happens to be two weight classes above André. Big step up for the pride of Nova União, who will also be testing his perfect record with F2W.
Although vastly more accomplished than Barbosa, do not expect Marcio to take the favoritism here. Guthierry is a stud, bigger and has looked fantastic in his first few months at black belt.
GUSTAVO BATISTA x FELIPE BEZERRA
215lbs Black Belt GI
Interesting match up on the horizon with these two, considering Batista is at his best when slicing through guards and how Bezerra’s high-level judo will likely negate Gustavo’s ability to play on top.
Bezerra will be the bigger athlete here, but Gustavo is the most accomplished and versatile of the two. This is a very interesting match, with the edge going to Atos’ “Braguinha”.
THAMARA FERREIRA x LUANA ALZUGUIR
155lbs Black Belt NO GI
The multiple time veteran Alzuguir will have a tough test ahead in Ferreira, a fresh new black belt with a ton of drive and momentum. Although Thamara has conquered the IBJJF NoGi Worlds in the brown belt division, her style is much more in tune with the gi game, this will be a great assessment of Ferreira’s current standing in her new division’s rankings, against a very game opponent.
BARET YOSHIDA x ANTONIO LOPEZ
145lbs Black Belt GI
We do not have too much information on Lopez, but Yoshida has consistently been one of the most entertaining grapplers on the planet for the past 20 years, so expect a fun match.
TUBBY ALEQUIN x GABRIELLE MCCOMB
140lbs Black Belt GI
The sleeper match of the event is the Amanda Alequin x Gabi McComb, two very experienced athletes who always bring entertainment to the crowd. Alequin is the more technical of the two, and the more submission oriented, with excellent leg locks and great work from the bottom, McComb is as wild as they come, fantastic pressure, super-aggressive and the better scrambler of the two. We can’t wait to see this!
LUIZA MONTEIRO x JANAINA MAIA
140lbs Black Belt GI
Janaina is the newest addition to the black belt division, after winning the brown belt world championship. She is coming in ready to prove her worth against, arguably, a top 3 pound-4-pound female athlete in the world right now. A huge step up for Maia.
MATTHEW PALUPELELEI x WENDELL SANTOS
275lbs Black Belt GI
BRUNO MUNDURUCA x DUSTIN PEEK
220lbs Black Belt GI
TYRONE GONSALVES x RAFAEL VASCONCELOS
215lbs Black Belt GI
ANDY BURKE x STEPHEN MARTINEZ
200lbs Black Belt NO GI
NISAR LOYNAB x NICHOLAS GREENE
195lbs Black Belt GI
JOHNNY SOUZA x CHRIS NEUBAUER
190lbs Black Belt GI
RAFAEL DALLINHA x VINCENT COLCOL
185lbs Black Belt GI
RONALDO JUNIOR x MATHEUS LUNA
185lbs Black Belt GI
VINICIUS LINO x PHILLIP FITZPATRICK
185lbs Black Belt GI
JOSE ALENCAR x RICKY NUNEZ
175lbs Black Belt GI
PJ BARCH x SERGIO RIOS
175lbs Black Belt NO GI
JOHNNY TAMA x KEVIN BERBRICH
165lbs Black Belt NO GI
RYAN OROPALLO x ALFREDO BARUM
165lbs Black Belt GI
JOÃO MENDES x EDWARD KANG
155lbs Black Belt GI
NINA MOURA x SOPHIA NORDENO
155lbs Black Belt GI
SERGIO HERNANDEZ x MARCUS NORAT
150lbs Black Belt GI
TIM MENDOZA x ANDRE PONTES
140lbs Black Belt GI
RON HENDERSON x GEOFF REAL
135lbs Black Belt NO GI
CHRIS DEAL x JASON WITTY
200lbs Brown Belt GI
KRISTOF SZUCS x CONNER DEANGELIS
195lbs Brown Belt GI
IVAN HERRERA x SEYMOUR LEWIS
165lbs Brown Belt GI
MARCO MARTINEZ x NATHAN BLONDIN
Super Heavyweight Purple Belt GI
ARTURO TORRES x KELLEN CONLON
210lbs Purple Belt GI
ALEX HOWSE x EDWIN NUNEZ
200lbs Purple Belt GI
GABRIEL ORTIZ x SALVADOR ESQUEDA
190lbs Purple Belt GI
MATHEW CULVER x MORGAN SKYBERG
185lbs Purple Belt GI
FERNANDO ESTEVES x ALEX TRINIDAD
175lbs Purple Belt NO GI
JULIEDERSON RODRIGUES x JEREMY CLEIN
165lbs Purple Belt GI
ADAM CARCIONE x ALEXANDER DEL ROSARIO
155lbs Purple Belt GI
JUSTIN MASK x CHASE PARSONS
150lbs Puprle Belt NO GI
STEFANIE FAVA x PAULETE CELEBRADO
135lbs Purple Belt GI
NADINE MANDIAU x JESSA KHAN
125lbs Purple Belt NO GI
DOMINIQUE HILL x ETHAN VOSSLER
Super Heavy Weight NO GI
ZOEY CHILES x ANNIE DRUCKREY
120lbs Teen Blue Belt NO GI