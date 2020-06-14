Jessica Caroline Dantas is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Alessandro Nunes as well as one of the main representatives of the PAX Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Alessandro BJJ teams, although also known for representing the Brasa / Caio Terra Association on the international circuit. Caroline became widely regarded as one of the top rooster/light-featherweight competitors of her generation after her outstanding performances as a colored belt, particularly her 2019 brown belt campaign in which she conquered both the World and the Pan Championships of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF).

Jessica Caroline Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jessica Caroline Coelho Dantas

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Orlando Barradas > Augusto Vicente > Alessandro Nunes > Jessica Caroline

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014 blue, 2017 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NoGi (2015 blue, 2016/2017**/2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro (2016/2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2014 blue, 2018 purple)

1st Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, RJ (2017/2018 purple)

3rd Place UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro (2018 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: De La Riva Hook

Weight Division: Pluma (118lbs / 53.5kg)

Team/Association: PAX JJ Academy / Alessandro BJJ

Jessica Caroline Biography

Jessica Caroline was born on January 18, 1994, in Bangú, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Growing up Caroline was not particularly dedicated to competitive sports. That would change after reaching her teenage years, a time in which Jessica decided to join a fitness gym. It was there that Caroline became acquainted with jiu-jitsu, through a women-only class that was taught at her training vicinity.

Jessica was 17 years old (2011) when she first took the aforementioned women-only class, with coach Wendel Duarte. After enjoying training for a few months Caroline became more invested in the sport, which invariably led Caroline on to the competition circuit. In 2014, while competing at a local tournament by herself, black belt Alessandro Nunes helped Jessica, by standing in her corner and yelling instructions. Caroline enjoyed his coaching and decided to visit Nunes’ competition class, a schedule well known for gathering some of the best athletes in the Niteroi region.

After her first competition class, and although a 2-hour commute on public transport, Jessica Caroline started making regular trips to Alessandro Nunes’ gym, where she had the opportunity to train with big names of the sport such as Brenda Heller and Rudson Mateus. In June 2014 Caroline finally decided to make a more definitive move to the Niteroi based team, then becoming a full-time athlete.

For one year Jessica traveled those 2 hours each way to train with her new team, making the most of her time by spending up to 12 hours per day on the mats. With time, Caroline and her instructor Alessandro Nunes became good friends, a relationship that grew into more and eventually led to marriage.

After a spectacular year as a brown belt (2019) in which Jessica Caroline conquered the World and Pan Jiu-Jitsu titles – the two most important trophies in the sport, the young Rio de Janeiro athlete was finally promoted to black belt in a ceremony led by her instructor and husband Alessandro Nunes on September 2019.

Jessica Caroline x Ludmila Paz