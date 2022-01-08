Jhenifer Aquino Gonzaga is a jiu-jitsu black belt under André Galvão and a representative of the Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who’s worked extensively with Bernardo Faria and André Ricardo (Garapa). Aquino started making a name in the sport as a colored belt after excellent performances on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, namely through her wins at the World and Pan American tournaments. Jhenifer Aquino is also the twin sister of a top-tier BJJ athlete, Thamires Aquino, and is the wife of a prolific jiu-jitsu black belt, Matheus Gonzaga.

Jhenifer Aquino Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Jhenifer Aquino Gonzaga

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Jhenifer Aquino

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Champion (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Champion (2020 purple, 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Champion NOGI (2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Champion (2019 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing / Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Jhenifer Aquino Biography

Jhenifer Aquino was born on September 06, 1994, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up in a family closely connected with a sporting lifestyle it came naturally for Jhenifer to align her daily life with several different activities from an early age. The first sport she practiced with a passion was capoeira at age 11, but her life was filled with many other games such as handball, volleyball, and football (soccer).

It was by the influence of her twin sister, Thamires, that 15-year-old Jhenifer tried her first jiu-jitsu class. Thamires had started training at André Ricardo’s class during the previous year and was thoroughly enjoying the experience which propelled Jhenifer to join.

Coach André Ricardo soon realized both sisters were naturally gifted for jiu-jitsu and instilled in them the love for the competitive aspect of this martial art. Unlike her sister, who went on to pursue a career in the sport early on, Jhenifer opted to finish her university studies, relinquishing jiu-jitsu for academia as a blue belt.

For a few years, Jhenifer practiced BJJ sporadically and solely for recreational purposes. It was only after meeting her (now) husband, black belt Matheus Gonzaga, that Aquino rekindled her passion for the sport and started practicing it more regularly at Bernardo Faria‘s Academy in Massachusetts, USA, where Aquino earned her purple belt.

It was as a purple belt that Jhenifer moved to San Diego, California, with her husband, with the intention of joining the Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy Headquarters. Once in the Golden State, Aquino became a full-time athlete, competing extensively and becoming one of the foremost grapplers in the colored belt divisions.

The string of important results in jiu-jitsu’s top tournaments led to Jhenifer Aquino’s brown and black belt promotions, both led by team leader André Galvão, the latter taking place on December 28, 2021.