Iasmim Casser da Silva is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) and jiu-jitsu athlete, who worked her grappling skills extensively with Guto Campos, Rafael Mendes, and Guilherme Mendes while representing the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) Academy in BJJ and the RVCA Training Centre in MMA. Iasmim Casser became one of the most recognizable faces in grappling while competing on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit in the colored belt divisions, where she earned World (gi and no-gi) as well as Pan American titles. Prior to her jiu-jitsu and MMA careers, Iasmim was also a revered Muay Thai fighter with a WMF juvenile world title.

Iasmim Casser Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Iasmim Casser da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Ramon Lemos > Guilherme Mendes > Iasmim Casser

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019** blue, 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2018 blue)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 blue, 2020 purple, 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2020 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2018 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020* purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Distance Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69kg / 152.5lbs)

Team/Association: Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ)

Iasmim Casser Biography

Iasmim Casser was born on May 20, 1998, in a small town named Povo Novo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. A remote region close to the country’s border with Uruguay.

Although born in an impoverished part of the world, in an unstable household, Casser’s life circumstances did not stop her thirst for new experiences. With a very eventful youth, Casser’s interesting life was jumpstarted through her passion for theatre and music, activities she began as a 13-year-old. These acquired skills would open the doors to circus training, her first real experience with a demanding physical activity.

Understanding that there was very little for her in Povo Novo, at the age of 14 Iasmim left her parents’ home and moved to Pelotas, RS, a city with over 300k population, also located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where she hoped to find more opportunities than she had in her hometown. Showcasing a great focus and a studious mind, Iasmim was soon approved for a scholarship at a federal school to study chemistry, paying for her rent by teaching music.

The details of her stay in Pelotas and her trajectory in the sport of Thai Boxing and Jiu-Jitsu were described in further detail on a BJJ Heroes article of June 2021 titled: Iasmim Casser, The Renaissance Fighter. Long story short, Casser started practicing Muay Thai in Pelotas under coach Rogério Menna, where she discovered her love for martial arts.

Under the direction of Menna, Iasmim competed in striking combat sports, gaining a reputation in the local circuit. Her progression led her to compete in Thailand, as a juvenile, where she won a WMF World title.

The success of her striking career propelled Casser to think of a possible shift to the more profitable MMA market, which led her to add jiu-jitsu to her training. First with Fabricio Machado (gi), Gustavo “Caroço” (no-gi), and Daniel “Folgado” at the Grand Team Julio Secco Pelotas. Once again, her talent shined through with an undefeated run in the cage which fueled the young athlete’s self-belief. This ultimately led Iasmim to move to the state capital of Porto Alegre, where there were high-level striking and grappling schools to help her development.

Starting her time in Porto Alegre at the Boxer MMA gym, under Fabiano Doca, Casser would also train with renowned jiu-jitsu coach, Guto Campos, leader of the Guetho Jiu-Jitsu Academy, the main affiliate of the Atos Academy in the South of Brazil.

Campos awarded Iasmim Casser her blue belt in jiu-jitsu. It was also through Guto that Casser made her first trip to the United States to compete in BJJ’s top tournaments. While in the USA, Iasmim trained at the Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ) Academy, which was (at the time) also an affiliate of Atos. While training at AOJ, head instructor Guilherme Mendes was very impressed with her raw talent and invited her to stay in the country and train with his pro-team. A challenge fully accepted by Iasmim.

Thanks to the strong connection between the AOJ academy and the RVCA mixed martial arts training center (both founded by the same person, Pat Tenore,) Iasmim soon had access to one of the best MMA camps in the world, also.

Iasmim Casser earned her purple, brown, and black belts from Guilherme Mendes, the promotion of the latter happened immediately after leaving the mats of her IBJJF World Championships final, on December 10, 2021, just after she conquered her gold medal.