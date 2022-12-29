Rose-Marie El Sharouni is a Dutch grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Leonardo Vieira, who represents Team Checkmat and the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Amsterdam (Netherlands) in the sport’s international circuit. Despite spending many of her competitive years splitting her time between a medical career and the mats, El Sharouni still maintained a high rate of success in the sport, earning multiple medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) tours, while beating some of the top-ranked athletes on the light-featherweight division.
Full Name: Rose-Marie el Sharouni
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Rose-Marie El Sharouni
Main Achievements:
- #1 Ranked European Player (2022)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2022)
- 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 / 2022)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2015 blue, 2019 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Spider-Guard
Weight Division: Peso Peso Pluma (53.5kg / 118 lbs)
Team/Association: Checkmat
Rose El Sharouni Biography
Rose El Sharouni was born on September 28, 1991, in Heerlen, Netherlands, but soon moved to Utrecht (also in the Netherlands).
Martial arts entered Rose’s life early on, first by way of judo, which she started at the age of 6 and practiced all the way to 12 despite her dislike for the sport. During her pre-teens, El Sharouni found traditional jiu-jitsu, which she favored over judo. For this reason, she shifted her focus toward TJJ.
At 16 Rose joined a Brazilian jiu-jitsu workshop that was being held at her TJJ gym, attending the event out of curiosity. After the session, the young Dutch martial artist realized BJJ was more fun than she expected and decided to pursue more of this novel combat sport, which quickly became a big part of her extracurricular life.
Rose El Sharouni joined a medical school as a blue belt, spending her time between training and studying for the next few years. Later, going through an internship and residency at a hospital while training and competing regularly.
Rose’s hard work led to her black belt promotion from the hands of Leonardo Vieira on 14 July 2019.
Although it was Checkmat‘s team leader, Leo Vieira, who promoted El Sharouni, most of her sports progression was done researching and training with her teammates, Kiren Newadj and Remo Corstjens, who founded the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy Amsterdam in 2015 as blue belts.
In 2022 Rose El Sharouni decided to pause her medical career to pursue jiu-jitsu on a full-time schedule, coaching, training, and competing.
The cover photo was taken by Jan Lago.
Rose Sharouni Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
18 (60%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (7%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
10 (33%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
10 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
8 (47%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
8 (47%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (6%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Rose Sharouni Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|21921
|Vanessa EnglishVanessa English
|L
|Points
|Lisbon Open
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|22621
|Larissa CamposLarissa Campos
|L
|Triangle
|Paris Open
|58KG
|F
|2019
|23135
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Choke from back
|European Open
|53KG
|SF
|2020
|23647
|Talita AlencarTalita Alencar
|L
|Pts: 5x1
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|4F
|2020
|23652
|Gabriela Fechter
|L
|Pts: 7x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|3RD
|2020
|27968
|Serena GabrielliSerena Gabrielli
|L
|Pts: 3x0
|EU Cont. Pro
|55KG
|RR
|2021
|28355
|Rafaela Rosa
|L
|Referee Decision
|France Pro
|55KG
|F
|2021
|29227
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|World Pro
|55KG
|F
|2021
|29585
|Tammi MusumeciTammi Musumeci
|L
|Choke from back
|World Champ.
|52KG
|SF
|2021
|30605
|Mayssa BastosMayssa Bastos
|L
|Armbar
|European Open
|53KG
|F
|2022
|31114
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Pts: 3x2
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|32340
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Pts: 3x2
|Grand Slam AD
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|32344
|Laurie Oliveira
|L
|Armbar
|Grand Slam AD
|55KG
|RPC
|2022
|32997
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Armbar
|World Champ.
|53KG
|SF
|2022
|34578
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Kimura
|Grand Slam MIA
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|34583
|Gabriela PereiraGabriela Pereira
|L
|Pts: 11x0
|Grand Slam MIA
|55KG
|3RD
|2022
|36311
|Anna RodriguesAnna Rodrigues
|L
|Choke from back
|World Pro
|55KG
|F
|2022
|19851
|Serena GabrielliSerena Gabrielli
|W
|Choke from back
|Rome Open
|53KG
|RR
|2019
|19852
|Serena GabrielliSerena Gabrielli
|W
|Ezekiel
|Rome Open
|53KG
|RR
|2019
|22023
|Georgina Galvao
|W
|Ezekiel
|London FO
|58KG
|RR
|2019
|22024
|Georgina Galvao
|W
|Points
|London FO
|58KG
|RR
|2019
|23495
|Sayuri Batista
|W
|Adv
|Netherlands Pro
|55KG
|F
|2020
|23646
|Weronika Nitecka
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|R1
|2020
|23651
|Elina Moestam
|W
|Pts: 6x5
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|RPC
|2020
|27969
|Antonia Iaia
|W
|Choke from back
|EU Cont. Pro
|55KG
|RR
|2021
|28354
|Aneta Pokorna
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|France Pro
|55KG
|SF
|2021
|29223
|Rebecca Hughes
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|World Pro
|55KG
|4F
|2021
|29226
|Liisi Vaht
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|World Pro
|55KG
|SF
|2021
|29584
|Ann Kneibb
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|World Champ.
|52KG
|4F
|2021
|30603
|Naomi Matthews
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|53KG
|SF
|2022
|30699
|Cornelia Rossier
|W
|Pts: 10x6
|Amsterdam Pro
|62KG
|RR
|2022
|30700
|Meshy Rosenfeld
|W
|Triangle
|Amsterdam Pro
|62KG
|RR
|2022
|31112
|Alicja Stypulkow
|W
|Armbar
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|4F
|2022
|31117
|Alexa Yanes
|W
|Pts: 4x1
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|RPC
|2022
|31119
|Rafaela Rosa
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|Grand Slam LDN
|55KG
|3RD
|2022
|31737
|Rafaela Rosa
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|Porto Pro
|55KG
|F
|2022
|32337
|Maha Alhanaee
|W
|Triangle
|Grand Slam AD
|55KG
|4F
|2022
|32992
|Andreza Costa
|W
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|World Champ.
|53KG
|4F
|2022
|33082
|Rafaela Rosa
|W
|Pts: 2x1
|Cascais Pro
|55KG
|F
|2022
|34576
|Maha Alhanaee
|W
|Armbar
|Grand Slam MIA
|55KG
|4F
|2022
|34582
|Eliana Carauni
|W
|Botinha
|Grand Slam MIA
|55KG
|RPC
|2022
|36308
|Chingwen Huang
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|World Pro
|55KG
|4F
|2022
|36309
|Liisi Vaht
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|World Pro
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|36400
|Barbara Hale
|W
|Pts: 14x0
|Netherlands Pro
|55KG
|SF
|2022
|36401
|Laurie Rocha
|W
|Pts: 4x1
|Netherlands Pro
|55KG
|F
|2022
|36409
|Delfina Francisco
|W
|Botinha
|Brussels Pro
|55KG
|RR
|2022
|36411
|Rafaela Rosa
|W
|Pts: 1x0
|Brussels Pro
|55KG
|RR
|2022