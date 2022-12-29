Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Rose El Sharouni

Rose-Marie El Sharouni is a Dutch grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Leonardo Vieira, who represents Team Checkmat and the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy Amsterdam (Netherlands) in the sport’s international circuit. Despite spending many of her competitive years splitting her time between a medical career and the mats, El Sharouni still maintained a high rate of success in the sport, earning multiple medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) tours, while beating some of the top-ranked athletes on the light-featherweight division.

Rose El Sharouni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rose-Marie el Sharouni

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Rose-Marie El Sharouni

Main Achievements:

  • #1 Ranked European Player (2022)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2022)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 / 2022)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2015 blue, 2019 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Spider-Guard

Weight Division: Peso Peso Pluma (53.5kg / 118 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Rose El Sharouni Biography

Rose El Sharouni was born on September 28, 1991, in Heerlen, Netherlands, but soon moved to Utrecht (also in the Netherlands).

Martial arts entered Rose’s life early on, first by way of judo, which she started at the age of 6 and practiced all the way to 12 despite her dislike for the sport. During her pre-teens, El Sharouni found traditional jiu-jitsu, which she favored over judo. For this reason, she shifted her focus toward TJJ.

At 16 Rose joined a Brazilian jiu-jitsu workshop that was being held at her TJJ gym, attending the event out of curiosity. After the session, the young Dutch martial artist realized BJJ was more fun than she expected and decided to pursue more of this novel combat sport, which quickly became a big part of her extracurricular life.

Rose El Sharouni joined a medical school as a blue belt, spending her time between training and studying for the next few years. Later, going through an internship and residency at a hospital while training and competing regularly.

Rose’s hard work led to her black belt promotion from the hands of Leonardo Vieira on 14 July 2019.

Although it was Checkmat‘s team leader, Leo Vieira, who promoted El Sharouni, most of her sports progression was done researching and training with her teammates, Kiren Newadj and Remo Corstjens, who founded the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy Amsterdam in 2015 as blue belts.

In 2022 Rose El Sharouni decided to pause her medical career to pursue jiu-jitsu on a full-time schedule, coaching, training, and competing.

The cover photo was taken by Jan Lago.

Rose Sharouni Grappling Record

30 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    18 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (7%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Rose Sharouni Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
21921Vanessa EnglishVanessa EnglishLPointsLisbon OpenABSSF2019
22621Larissa CamposLarissa CamposLTriangleParis Open58KGF2019
23135Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLChoke from backEuropean Open53KGSF2020
23647Talita AlencarTalita AlencarLPts: 5x1Grand Slam LDN55KG4F2020
23652Gabriela FechterLPts: 7x0Grand Slam LDN55KG3RD2020
27968Serena GabrielliSerena GabrielliLPts: 3x0EU Cont. Pro55KGRR2021
28355Rafaela RosaLReferee DecisionFrance Pro55KGF2021
29227Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLPts: 4x2World Pro55KGF2021
29585Tammi MusumeciTammi MusumeciLChoke from backWorld Champ.52KGSF2021
30605Mayssa BastosMayssa BastosLArmbarEuropean Open53KGF2022
31114Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLPts: 3x2Grand Slam LDN55KGSF2022
32340Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLPts: 3x2Grand Slam AD55KGSF2022
32344Laurie OliveiraLArmbarGrand Slam AD55KGRPC2022
32997Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLArmbarWorld Champ.53KGSF2022
34578Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLKimuraGrand Slam MIA55KGSF2022
34583Gabriela PereiraGabriela PereiraLPts: 11x0Grand Slam MIA55KG3RD2022
36311Anna RodriguesAnna RodriguesLChoke from backWorld Pro55KGF2022
19851Serena GabrielliSerena GabrielliWChoke from backRome Open53KGRR2019
19852Serena GabrielliSerena GabrielliWEzekielRome Open53KGRR2019
22023Georgina GalvaoWEzekielLondon FO58KGRR2019
22024Georgina GalvaoWPointsLondon FO58KGRR2019
23495Sayuri BatistaWAdvNetherlands Pro55KGF2020
23646Weronika NiteckaWPts: 6x0Grand Slam LDN55KGR12020
23651Elina MoestamWPts: 6x5Grand Slam LDN55KGRPC2020
27969Antonia IaiaWChoke from backEU Cont. Pro55KGRR2021
28354Aneta PokornaWPts: 11x0France Pro55KGSF2021
29223Rebecca HughesWPts: 2x0World Pro55KG4F2021
29226Liisi VahtWPts: 4x0World Pro55KGSF2021
29584Ann KneibbWPts: 7x0World Champ.52KG4F2021
30603Naomi MatthewsWPts: 2x0European Open53KGSF2022
30699Cornelia RossierWPts: 10x6Amsterdam Pro62KGRR2022
30700Meshy RosenfeldWTriangleAmsterdam Pro62KGRR2022
31112Alicja StypulkowWArmbarGrand Slam LDN55KG4F2022
31117Alexa YanesWPts: 4x1Grand Slam LDN55KGRPC2022
31119Rafaela RosaWPts: 4x3Grand Slam LDN55KG3RD2022
31737Rafaela RosaWPts: 5x3Porto Pro55KGF2022
32337Maha AlhanaeeWTriangleGrand Slam AD55KG4F2022
32992Andreza CostaWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.53KG4F2022
33082Rafaela RosaWPts: 2x1Cascais Pro55KGF2022
34576Maha AlhanaeeWArmbarGrand Slam MIA55KG4F2022
34582Eliana CarauniWBotinhaGrand Slam MIA55KGRPC2022
36308Chingwen HuangWPts: 11x0World Pro55KG4F2022
36309Liisi VahtWPts: 1x0World Pro55KGSF2022
36400Barbara HaleWPts: 14x0Netherlands Pro55KGSF2022
36401Laurie RochaWPts: 4x1Netherlands Pro55KGF2022
36409Delfina FranciscoWBotinhaBrussels Pro55KGRR2022
36411Rafaela RosaWPts: 1x0Brussels Pro55KGRR2022
