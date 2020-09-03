Joshua Anthony Cisneros, commonly as Josh Cisneros is an American jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt under Tom Knox, who represents the Elite Team Visalia in Visalia, CA, an affiliate of the Cleber Jiu-Jitsu Association. Cisneros became widely recognized as one of the sport’s rising stars while competing in the colored belt divisions of the sport, a time when he conquered medals in important tournaments of the IBJJF circuit (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation). Josh is also the brother of another well known BJJ athlete, Jacob Cisneros.

Josh Cisneros Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Joshua Anthony Cisneros

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie / Rolker Gracie > Cleber Luciano > Tom Knox > Josh Cisneros

Main Achievements:

Fight 2 Win 145 lbs No-Gi Champion (2019)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi Juvenile (2016)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2016)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship Juvenile (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2017)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship Juvenile (2016)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Elite Team Visalia

Josh Cisneros Biography

Josh Cisneros was born on May 2, 2000, in Santa Maria, California, USA, spending his first 5 years in Bakersfield, after which he moved to Selma, also in California.

Growing up, sports were a crucial part of Josh’s day to day life. A lifestyle that included wrestling from a young age, a sport he played for 12 years, including at a state level for the Selma High School. Cisneros also practiced boxing and muay Thai for a few years during his childhood days.

Being a former jiu-jitsu practitioner and a student of Royce Gracie back in the late 1990s, once he found the Elite Team Visalia academy, Cisneros’ father decided to join Josh and his younger brother Jacob to BJJ classes. Joshua was 12 years old at the time.

Cisneros’ first and only instructor during his rise from white to black belt was Tom Knox, a pro skater and black belt under Cleber Luciano. Josh split his time between BJJ and wrestling for 3 years before shifting gears t the ae of 15 and focussing solely on BJJ.

By the end of Augusto 2020, Tom Knox promoted Josh Cisneros to black belt after an outstanding year as a brown belt.

Joshua Cisneros VS Luis Castillo