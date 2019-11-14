Luan Azevedo is a jiu-jitsu black belt under José Tiago Barros and Cicero Costha as well as a member of the PSLPB (Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem) team in the sport’s international circuit. Originally from Minas Gerais (Brazil) Luan gained notoriety during his colored belt run while competing in the São Paulo State tour, where he conquered numerous titles, while also winning on a national level, where he achieved 2 national titles and 1 South American Championship before earning his black belt on August 2019.

Luan Azevedo Biography

Full Name: Luan Azevedo Lima

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Tiago Barros > Luan Azevedo

Main Achievements:

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Curitiba Spring Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016 blue, 2017** purple)

1st Place IBJJF South Brazilian Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2017 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 / 2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2016 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg /208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: PSLPB

Luan Azevedo Biography

Luan Azevedo was born on November 10, 1998, in Pescador a municipality in the state of Minas Gerais in the Southeast region of Brazil, growing up in the neighboring town of Governador Valadares.

Drawn to martial arts from a very young age, by the time he was 4 years old, Luan was on the mats, training. First with karate – only for a couple of months, and soon after with jiu-jitsu and Thai Boxing, Azevedo was also precocious at competing, as he almost immediately asked to start competing in jiu-jitsu.

Azevedo’s first steps on the mats were taken under the guidance of coach Jackson Moura of the De La Riva Team, his training would later be taken by Diego Balunta and finally Patrick Vandesteen of the Centro De Treinamento Pitbull, where he arrived as a green belt. It was coach Vandesteen who introduced Luan to Cicero Costha, leader of the São Paulo based team: PSLPB.

Luan was 12 to 13 years old when he met Master Cicero for the first time, traveling to São Paulo to train with the legendary instructor. This visit led him to move to the state capital to work with PSLPB team leader, going on to become a full-time athlete from the time he earned his blue belt. From green onwards, all belt promotions were led by Costha, with the exception of his black belt, which was handed by the PSLPB team “captain” Tiago Barros with the full approval. A ceremony that took place in August 2019.