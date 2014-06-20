David Garmo is a professional grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Danny Agemy, who is regarded as one of the top no-gi BJJ competitors of his generation as well as one of Michigan – USA’s most accomplished athletes in this sport. Garmo gained recognition for his exciting and crowd-pleasing style while competing in popular promotions such as Quintet Team Survival Match as well as the Onnit Invitational, and has represented well-respected teams during his career such as Carpe Diem and Detroit Jiu-Jitsu.
David Garmo Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: David Garmo
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > Danny Agemy > David Garmo
Main Achievements:
- Quintet Fight Night 1 Champion (2018)
- Quintet Fight Night 2 Champion (2019)
- IBJJF Chicago Spring Open 3rd Place (2018)
- IBJJF Chicago Summer NoGi Open 3rd Place (2018**)
- Onnit Invitational 9 3rd Place (2018)
- Dumau Kyushu Cup Champion (2018)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- IBJJF Japan National Champion (2017 brown)
- IBJJF Chicago Spring Open Champion (2014* brown)
- IBJJF World NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple)
- IBJJF Pan NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple, 2015/2017 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar
Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Assembly Jiu-Jitsu
David Garmo Biography
David Garmo was born on February 19th, 1990, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, United States of America.
David started practicing combat sports in 1995 at the Michigan Martial Arts, he was 5 years old at the time. It was at this facility that Garmo was introduced to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by then blue belt, Lee Miles.
His introduction to martial arts at Michigan MA continued on a somewhat intermittent rhythm, until Garmo’s 10th anniversary when he quit altogether. This attitude towards sports would change during high school when David picked up wrestling at the Brother Rice High School, an activity he practiced and competed until his graduation.
After he left high school David looked for another sport to follow, finding it by returning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the MASH Gym in October 2008.
As soon as he left secondary school, Garmo knew he did not want to pursue academic life and believed his future was in cage-fighting, an idea that started dissipating as he got more involved with jiu-jitsu. Within 1.5 years David was fully in pursuit of a career in grappling, living as a full-time BJJ athlete.
In search of his goals, David received plenty of help from his coaches, namely Don Richard, Brandon Fracassi, John Toth, Angelo Popofski and Harvy Berman, with the celebrated Master, Mr. Caique Elias in charge of Garmo’s belt promotions from white to brown.
As a brown belt, David started making regular visits to Tokyo, Japan, spending extended periods of time there, training and coaching at the famous Carpe Diem Academy. On one of his returns to the US, Garmo was promoted to black belt by his friend and mentor, Danny Agemy. A promotion that took place in October 2017.
Cover photo by Rintaro Ishige.
David Garmo Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
6 (18%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
27 (79%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (3%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
27 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
7 (44%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
9 (56%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
-
BY DQ
0 (0%)
9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
David Garmo Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|14411
|Lachlan GilesLachlan Giles
|L
|Crucifix armbar
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|R2
|2017
|14474
|Frederico Augusto
|L
|Pts: 9x2
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|R1
|2017
|14514
|Robson Tanno
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Los Conchas
|ABS
|F
|2017
|15235
|Dante LeonDante Leon
|L
|Triangle armbar
|Chicago Sp. Open
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|15246
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Triangle
|Chicago Sp. Open
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|15266
|Roberto SatoshiRoberto Satoshi
|L
|RNC
|Quintet FN
|ABS
|F
|2018
|16368
|Michael Carpenter
|L
|Points
|Dreem Nutrition
|81KG
|SF
|2018
|16371
|Alex Hernandez
|L
|Inside heel hook
|Dreem Nutrition
|81KG
|3RD
|2018
|16417
|Luke Szeman
|L
|Heel hook
|KO Finishers
|76KG
|4F
|2018
|16761
|Kuan Barbosa
|L
|Pts: 6x2
|Chicago SM NGO
|79KG
|F
|2018
|16764
|Dante LeonDante Leon
|L
|RNC
|Chicago SM NGO
|ABS
|F
|2018
|17471
|PJ BarchPJ Barch
|L
|Points
|Onnit Inv. 9
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|17601
|Jonathan SatavaJonathan Satava
|L
|RNC
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|18052
|Sergio ArdilaSergio Ardila
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|NoGi Worlds
|79KG
|R2
|2018
|18132
|Aaron JohnsonAaron Johnson
|L
|Pts: 10x2
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|R2
|2018
|18380
|Koshi Matsumoto
|L
|Cross ankle lock
|Quintet FN2
|ABS
|F
|2019
|14409
|Talison Soares
|W
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|R1
|2017
|14511
|Robson Tanno
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|Los Conchas
|80KG
|F
|2017
|14512
|N/A
|W
|Kimura
|Los Conchas
|ABS
|4F
|2017
|14513
|N/A
|W
|Kneebar
|Los Conchas
|ABS
|SF
|2017
|15233
|Tom Kozlowski
|W
|Choke
|Chicago Sp. Open
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|15244
|Aizbeck Mustekov
|W
|Armbar
|Chicago Sp. Open
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|15251
|Kengo Ikuta
|W
|Kneebar
|Dumau Kyushu
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|15252
|Kenji Nishimoto
|W
|Kneebar
|Dumau Kyushu
|82KG
|F
|2018
|15253
|Yosoyoshi Iwamoto
|W
|Kneebar
|Dumau Kyushu
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|15254
|Kenji Nishimoto
|W
|Kneebar
|Dumau Kyushu
|ABS
|F
|2018
|15255
|Kengo Ikuta
|W
|Kimura
|Dumau K. NG
|ABS
|F
|2018
|15258
|Masakazu Imanari
|D
|---
|Quintet FN
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|15265
|Kazuyuki Miyata
|W
|Kneebar
|Quintet FN
|ABS
|F
|2018
|16361
|Jonathan Stutzman
|W
|Kneebar
|F2W Pro 79
|82KG
|SPF
|2018
|16364
|N. Schafer
|W
|Guillotine
|Dreem Nutrition
|81KG
|R1
|2018
|16367
|Brandt Basaran
|W
|Points
|Dreem Nutrition
|81KG
|4F
|2018
|16421
|Adrian Sandoval
|W
|Kneebar
|Sub Hunters
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|16422
|John Mulern
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sub Hunters
|ABS
|R2
|2018
|16423
|Casey McWhinter
|W
|Outside heel hook
|Sub Hunters
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|16424
|Perez Figueiroa
|W
|Points
|Sub Hunters
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|16425
|Brian Radtke
|W
|RNC
|Sub Hunters
|ABS
|F
|2018
|16760
|Khristopher Gonzalez
|W
|Armbar
|Chicago SM NGO
|79KG
|SF
|2018
|16762
|Robby Malof
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Chicago SM NGO
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|17469
|Kyle Wempe
|W
|Armbar
|Onnit Inv. 9
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|17473
|James Carrow
|W
|Kneebar
|USBJJ Michigan
|82KG
|RR
|2018
|17474
|James Carrow
|W
|Kimura
|USBJJ Michigan
|82KG
|RR
|2018
|17584
|Joe Baik
|W
|Guillotine
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2018
|17591
|Desmond McDonald
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2018
|17597
|Nick Fiore
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|ADCC EC Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2018
|17682
|Chris Marks
|W
|Armbar
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|17683
|James Guion
|W
|Kneebar
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|4F
|2018
|17684
|Frank Jackson
|W
|Armbar
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|SF
|2018
|17685
|Aaron Haris
|D
|---
|Sapateiro Inv.
|ABS
|F
|2018
|18042
|Kenji Sette
|W
|Pts: 10x0
|NoGi Worlds
|79KG
|R1
|2018
|18120
|Charles McGuire
|W
|Verbal tap
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|18122
|Charles McGuire
|W
|Armbar
|NoGi Worlds
|ABS
|R1
|2018
|18376
|Shrek Sekine
|D
|---
|Quintet FN2
|ABS
|SF
|2019
David Garmo vs Kyle Wempe
David Garmo @Japanese Nationals 2017
