David Garmo is a professional grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Danny Agemy, who is regarded as one of the top no-gi BJJ competitors of his generation as well as one of Michigan – USA’s most accomplished athletes in this sport. Garmo gained recognition for his exciting and crowd-pleasing style while competing in popular promotions such as Quintet Team Survival Match as well as the Onnit Invitational, and has represented well-respected teams during his career such as Carpe Diem and Detroit Jiu-Jitsu.

David Garmo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: David Garmo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > Danny Agemy > David Garmo

Main Achievements:

Quintet Fight Night 1 Champion (2018)

Quintet Fight Night 2 Champion (2019)

IBJJF Chicago Spring Open 3rd Place (2018)

IBJJF Chicago Summer NoGi Open 3rd Place (2018**)

Onnit Invitational 9 3rd Place (2018)

Dumau Kyushu Cup Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

IBJJF Japan National Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Chicago Spring Open Champion (2014* brown)

IBJJF World NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple)

IBJJF Pan NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple, 2015/2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Assembly Jiu-Jitsu

David Garmo Biography

David Garmo was born on February 19th, 1990, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, United States of America.

David started practicing combat sports in 1995 at the Michigan Martial Arts, he was 5 years old at the time. It was at this facility that Garmo was introduced to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by then blue belt, Lee Miles.

His introduction to martial arts at Michigan MA continued on a somewhat intermittent rhythm, until Garmo’s 10th anniversary when he quit altogether. This attitude towards sports would change during high school when David picked up wrestling at the Brother Rice High School, an activity he practiced and competed until his graduation.

After he left high school David looked for another sport to follow, finding it by returning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the MASH Gym in October 2008.

As soon as he left secondary school, Garmo knew he did not want to pursue academic life and believed his future was in cage-fighting, an idea that started dissipating as he got more involved with jiu-jitsu. Within 1.5 years David was fully in pursuit of a career in grappling, living as a full-time BJJ athlete.

In search of his goals, David received plenty of help from his coaches, namely Don Richard, Brandon Fracassi, John Toth, Angelo Popofski and Harvy Berman, with the celebrated Master, Mr. Caique Elias in charge of Garmo’s belt promotions from white to brown.

As a brown belt, David started making regular visits to Tokyo, Japan, spending extended periods of time there, training and coaching at the famous Carpe Diem Academy. On one of his returns to the US, Garmo was promoted to black belt by his friend and mentor, Danny Agemy. A promotion that took place in October 2017.

Cover photo by Rintaro Ishige.

David Garmo Grappling Record 34 WINS BY POINTS

6 ( 18 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

27 ( 79 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 3 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

27 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Kneebar 37 10 #86e620 Armbar 26 7 #5AD3D1 Kimura 11 3 #d1212a Guillotine 7 2 #fad11b Outside heel hook 7 2 #f58822 Choke 4 1 #224aba RNC 4 1 #ff9124 Verbal tap 4 1 27 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 16 LOSSES BY POINTS

7 ( 44 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

9 ( 56 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 RNC 33 3 #86e620 Crucifix armbar 11 1 #5AD3D1 Triangle armbar 11 1 #d1212a Triangle 11 1 #fad11b Inside heel hook 11 1 #f58822 Heel hook 11 1 #224aba Cross ankle lock 11 1 9 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS David Garmo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 14411 Lachlan Giles Lachlan Giles L Crucifix armbar NoGi Worlds 73KG R2 2017 14474 Frederico Augusto L Pts: 9x2 NoGi Worlds ABS R1 2017 14514 Robson Tanno L Pts: 2x0 Los Conchas ABS F 2017 15235 Dante Leon Dante Leon L Triangle armbar Chicago Sp. Open 82KG SF 2018 15246 Horlando Monteiro Horlando Monteiro L Triangle Chicago Sp. Open ABS 4F 2018 15266 Roberto Satoshi Roberto Satoshi L RNC Quintet FN ABS F 2018 16368 Michael Carpenter L Points Dreem Nutrition 81KG SF 2018 16371 Alex Hernandez L Inside heel hook Dreem Nutrition 81KG 3RD 2018 16417 Luke Szeman L Heel hook KO Finishers 76KG 4F 2018 16761 Kuan Barbosa L Pts: 6x2 Chicago SM NGO 79KG F 2018 16764 Dante Leon Dante Leon L RNC Chicago SM NGO ABS F 2018 17471 PJ Barch PJ Barch L Points Onnit Inv. 9 77KG SF 2018 17601 Jonathan Satava Jonathan Satava L RNC ADCC EC Trials 77KG 4F 2018 18052 Sergio Ardila Sergio Ardila L Pts: 2x0 NoGi Worlds 79KG R2 2018 18132 Aaron Johnson Aaron Johnson L Pts: 10x2 NoGi Worlds ABS R2 2018 18380 Koshi Matsumoto L Cross ankle lock Quintet FN2 ABS F 2019 14409 Talison Soares W Referee Decision NoGi Worlds 73KG R1 2017 14511 Robson Tanno W Pts: 5x0 Los Conchas 80KG F 2017 14512 N/A W Kimura Los Conchas ABS 4F 2017 14513 N/A W Kneebar Los Conchas ABS SF 2017 15233 Tom Kozlowski W Choke Chicago Sp. Open 82KG 4F 2018 15244 Aizbeck Mustekov W Armbar Chicago Sp. Open ABS R1 2018 15251 Kengo Ikuta W Kneebar Dumau Kyushu 82KG SF 2018 15252 Kenji Nishimoto W Kneebar Dumau Kyushu 82KG F 2018 15253 Yosoyoshi Iwamoto W Kneebar Dumau Kyushu ABS SF 2018 15254 Kenji Nishimoto W Kneebar Dumau Kyushu ABS F 2018 15255 Kengo Ikuta W Kimura Dumau K. NG ABS F 2018 15258 Masakazu Imanari D --- Quintet FN ABS SF 2018 15265 Kazuyuki Miyata W Kneebar Quintet FN ABS F 2018 16361 Jonathan Stutzman W Kneebar F2W Pro 79 82KG SPF 2018 16364 N. Schafer W Guillotine Dreem Nutrition 81KG R1 2018 16367 Brandt Basaran W Points Dreem Nutrition 81KG 4F 2018 16421 Adrian Sandoval W Kneebar Sub Hunters ABS R1 2018 16422 John Mulern W Outside heel hook Sub Hunters ABS R2 2018 16423 Casey McWhinter W Outside heel hook Sub Hunters ABS 4F 2018 16424 Perez Figueiroa W Points Sub Hunters ABS SF 2018 16425 Brian Radtke W RNC Sub Hunters ABS F 2018 16760 Khristopher Gonzalez W Armbar Chicago SM NGO 79KG SF 2018 16762 Robby Malof W Pts: 4x2 Chicago SM NGO ABS SF 2018 17469 Kyle Wempe W Armbar Onnit Inv. 9 77KG 4F 2018 17473 James Carrow W Kneebar USBJJ Michigan 82KG RR 2018 17474 James Carrow W Kimura USBJJ Michigan 82KG RR 2018 17584 Joe Baik W Guillotine ADCC EC Trials 77KG R1 2018 17591 Desmond McDonald W Armbar ADCC EC Trials 77KG R2 2018 17597 Nick Fiore W Pts: 4x0 ADCC EC Trials 77KG 8F 2018 17682 Chris Marks W Armbar Sapateiro Inv. ABS R1 2018 17683 James Guion W Kneebar Sapateiro Inv. ABS 4F 2018 17684 Frank Jackson W Armbar Sapateiro Inv. ABS SF 2018 17685 Aaron Haris D --- Sapateiro Inv. ABS F 2018 18042 Kenji Sette W Pts: 10x0 NoGi Worlds 79KG R1 2018 18120 Charles McGuire W Verbal tap NoGi Worlds ABS R1 2018 18122 Charles McGuire W Armbar NoGi Worlds ABS R1 2018 18376 Shrek Sekine D --- Quintet FN2 ABS SF 2019

David Garmo vs Kyle Wempe



David Garmo @Japanese Nationals 2017

