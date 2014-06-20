Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

David Garmo
David Garmo

David Garmo is a professional grappler and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Danny Agemy, who is regarded as one of the top no-gi BJJ competitors of his generation as well as one of Michigan – USA’s most accomplished athletes in this sport. Garmo gained recognition for his exciting and crowd-pleasing style while competing in popular promotions such as Quintet Team Survival Match as well as the Onnit Invitational, and has represented well-respected teams during his career such as Carpe Diem and Detroit Jiu-Jitsu.

David Garmo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: David Garmo

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie > Saulo Ribeiro > Danny Agemy > David Garmo

Main Achievements:

  • Quintet Fight Night 1 Champion (2018)
  • Quintet Fight Night 2 Champion (2019)
  • IBJJF Chicago Spring Open 3rd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF Chicago Summer NoGi Open 3rd Place (2018**)
  • Onnit Invitational 9 3rd Place (2018)
  • Dumau Kyushu Cup Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF Japan National Champion (2017 brown)
  • IBJJF Chicago Spring Open Champion (2014* brown)
  • IBJJF World NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple)
  • IBJJF Pan NoGi Championship 2nd Place (2013 purple, 2015/2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kneebar

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Assembly Jiu-Jitsu

David Garmo Biography

David Garmo was born on February 19th, 1990, in West Bloomfield, Michigan, United States of America.

David started practicing combat sports in 1995 at the Michigan Martial Arts, he was 5 years old at the time. It was at this facility that Garmo was introduced to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by then blue belt, Lee Miles.

His introduction to martial arts at Michigan MA continued on a somewhat intermittent rhythm, until Garmo’s 10th anniversary when he quit altogether. This attitude towards sports would change during high school when David picked up wrestling at the Brother Rice High School, an activity he practiced and competed until his graduation.

After he left high school David looked for another sport to follow, finding it by returning to Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the MASH Gym in October 2008.

As soon as he left secondary school, Garmo knew he did not want to pursue academic life and believed his future was in cage-fighting, an idea that started dissipating as he got more involved with jiu-jitsu. Within 1.5 years David was fully in pursuit of a career in grappling, living as a full-time BJJ athlete.

In search of his goals, David received plenty of help from his coaches, namely Don Richard, Brandon Fracassi, John Toth, Angelo Popofski and Harvy Berman, with the celebrated Master, Mr. Caique Elias in charge of Garmo’s belt promotions from white to brown.

As a brown belt, David started making regular visits to Tokyo, Japan, spending extended periods of time there, training and coaching at the famous Carpe Diem Academy. On one of his returns to the US, Garmo was promoted to black belt by his friend and mentor, Danny Agemy. A promotion that took place in October 2017.

Cover photo by Rintaro Ishige.

David Garmo Grappling Record

34 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (18%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    27 (79%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (3%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

27 SUBMISSIONS WINS

27
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (56%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

David Garmo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
14411Lachlan GilesLachlan GilesLCrucifix armbarNoGi Worlds73KGR22017
14474Frederico AugustoLPts: 9x2NoGi WorldsABSR12017
14514Robson TannoLPts: 2x0Los ConchasABSF2017
15235Dante LeonDante LeonLTriangle armbarChicago Sp. Open82KGSF2018
15246Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLTriangleChicago Sp. OpenABS4F2018
15266Roberto SatoshiRoberto SatoshiLRNCQuintet FNABSF2018
16368Michael CarpenterLPointsDreem Nutrition81KGSF2018
16371Alex HernandezLInside heel hookDreem Nutrition81KG3RD2018
16417Luke SzemanLHeel hookKO Finishers76KG4F2018
16761Kuan BarbosaLPts: 6x2Chicago SM NGO79KGF2018
16764Dante LeonDante LeonLRNCChicago SM NGOABSF2018
17471PJ BarchPJ BarchLPointsOnnit Inv. 977KGSF2018
17601Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLRNCADCC EC Trials77KG4F2018
18052Sergio ArdilaSergio ArdilaLPts: 2x0NoGi Worlds79KGR22018
18132Aaron JohnsonAaron JohnsonLPts: 10x2NoGi WorldsABSR22018
18380Koshi MatsumotoLCross ankle lockQuintet FN2ABSF2019
14409Talison SoaresWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds73KGR12017
14511Robson TannoWPts: 5x0Los Conchas80KGF2017
14512N/AWKimuraLos ConchasABS4F2017
14513N/AWKneebarLos ConchasABSSF2017
15233Tom KozlowskiWChokeChicago Sp. Open82KG4F2018
15244Aizbeck MustekovWArmbarChicago Sp. OpenABSR12018
15251Kengo IkutaWKneebarDumau Kyushu82KGSF2018
15252Kenji NishimotoWKneebarDumau Kyushu82KGF2018
15253Yosoyoshi IwamotoWKneebarDumau KyushuABSSF2018
15254Kenji NishimotoWKneebarDumau KyushuABSF2018
15255Kengo IkutaWKimuraDumau K. NGABSF2018
15258Masakazu ImanariD---Quintet FNABSSF2018
15265Kazuyuki MiyataWKneebarQuintet FNABSF2018
16361Jonathan StutzmanWKneebarF2W Pro 7982KGSPF2018
16364N. SchaferWGuillotineDreem Nutrition81KGR12018
16367Brandt BasaranWPointsDreem Nutrition81KG4F2018
16421Adrian SandovalWKneebarSub HuntersABSR12018
16422John MulernWOutside heel hookSub HuntersABSR22018
16423Casey McWhinterWOutside heel hookSub HuntersABS4F2018
16424Perez FigueiroaWPointsSub HuntersABSSF2018
16425Brian RadtkeWRNCSub HuntersABSF2018
16760Khristopher GonzalezWArmbarChicago SM NGO79KGSF2018
16762Robby MalofWPts: 4x2Chicago SM NGOABSSF2018
17469Kyle WempeWArmbarOnnit Inv. 977KG4F2018
17473James CarrowWKneebarUSBJJ Michigan82KGRR2018
17474James CarrowWKimuraUSBJJ Michigan82KGRR2018
17584Joe BaikWGuillotineADCC EC Trials77KGR12018
17591Desmond McDonaldWArmbarADCC EC Trials77KGR22018
17597Nick FioreWPts: 4x0ADCC EC Trials77KG8F2018
17682Chris MarksWArmbarSapateiro Inv.ABSR12018
17683James GuionWKneebarSapateiro Inv.ABS4F2018
17684Frank JacksonWArmbarSapateiro Inv.ABSSF2018
17685Aaron HarisD---Sapateiro Inv.ABSF2018
18042Kenji SetteWPts: 10x0NoGi Worlds79KGR12018
18120Charles McGuireWVerbal tapNoGi WorldsABSR12018
18122Charles McGuireWArmbarNoGi WorldsABSR12018
18376Shrek SekineD---Quintet FN2ABSSF2019

David Garmo vs Kyle Wempe

David Garmo @Japanese Nationals 2017

