Admilson Gobi Junior
Admilson Gobi Junior

Admilson Gobi Junior is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Master João Eugênio and Ronaldo Lorentz, being also known for representing Lloyd Irvin and his team on international events. Gobi made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of the sport, later cementing his reputation as one of the top BJJ ultra-heavyweights of his generation by way of his excellent performances at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World and Pan tournaments.

Admilson Gobi Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Admilson Gobi Junior

Nickname: Admilson is often referenced as “Gobizilla”, a combination of Gobi’s name with that of the famous Hollywood beast – Godzilla, due to the Brazilian ultra-heavyweight size and power.

Lineage: Yoshyo Kamada > Hilton Leão > João Eugênio > Ronaldo Lorentz > Admilson Gobi

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Manaus Open Champion (2017**)
  • IBJJF Vitoria Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Curitiba Winter Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Salvador Spring Open Champion (2018)
  • IBJJF Vitoria Open 2nd Place (2017*)
  • IBJJF Curitiba Winter Open 2nd Place (2017*)
  • IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2018)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017)
  • IBJJF Salvador Spring Open 3rd Place (2018*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • IBJJF World Champion (2014 purple)
  • UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion (2014 purple)
  • IBJJF European Open Champion (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open Juvenile Champion (2011 blue)
  • IBJJF South American Champion (2013 purple)
  • IBJJF South American Juvenile Champion (2011 blue)
  • IBJJF Pans No-Gi Juvenile Champion (2011** blue)
  • IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro Champion (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF Rio Winter Open Champion (2015 brown)
  • IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place (2016 brown)
  • IBJJF Rio Winter Open 2nd Place (2015 brown)
  • CBJJ Brazilian National Juvenile Championship 2nd Place (2011 blue)
  • IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 brown)
  • IBJJF European Open Juvenile Championship 3rd Place (2011* blue)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Kimura

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin

Admilson Gobi Biography

Admilson Gobi was born on June 3, 1994 in the city of Mantena – state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. As a youngster Gobi and his family moved to São Mateus in the neighboring state of Espírito Santo where he spent his formative years.

As a child Admilson was not a sports player. His interest in martial arts started during his early teens, leading Gobi to taekwondo at the age of 13 hoping to lose some weight and learn a bit of self defense. It didn’t take long for the young Brazilian to understand that the Korean art of kicking was not what he wanted to pursue, and 5 months into his training he shifted his enthusiasm to jiu jitsu. Starting with coach Felipe Salgado on February 2009.

In 2014 Admilson, together with Mahamed Aly and Erberth Santos asked American instructor Lloyd Irvin to take part in his team’s camp, located in Maryland US. A request promptly accepted. Although Gobi enjoyed the experience, he was committed to finishing his degrees in nutrition and physical education and for that reason decided to return to Espírito Santo after the competitive season. The relationship remained and Gobi continued representing TLI on an international stage and visiting the academy regularly.

Salgado was in charge of Admilson’s jiu jitsu tuition from white to blue belt, a time when that job was taken over by Ronaldo Lorentz and Master João Eugênio. Two instructors that took Gobi all the way to black belt, a rank earned on June 21, 2016.

Admilson Gobi Grappling Record

25 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    10 (40%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    12 (48%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

12 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
33
4
Wristlock
17
2
Kimura
17
2
Triangle
8
1
Armbar
8
1
Submission
8
1
Injury
8
1
11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (64%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (36%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
50
2
Choke
25
1
Botinha
25
1
Admilson Gobi Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
10243Kitner MouraLPointsCuritiba W. OpenO100KGF2016
10247Matheus SpirandeliMatheus SpirandeliLChokeCuritiba W. OpenABSSF2016
10533Erberth SantosErberth SantosLPts: 12x0Floripa OpenO100KGSF2016
11794Joao RochaJoao RochaLPts: 11x2Pan AmericanABS8F2017
12381Rodrigo ConceicaoRodrigo ConceicaoLPts: 2x0BrasileiroABSRDS2017
13141Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLArmbarCuritiba W. OpenABSF2017
13197Dimitrius SouzaDimitrius SouzaLArmbarVitoria OpenABSF2017
14333Renato CanutoRenato CanutoLPts: 2x0European OpenABS8F2018
14411Victor HonorioVictor HonorioLPts: 4x0European OpenO100KG4F2018
15890Joao RochaJoao RochaLPts: 17x0World Champ.O100KGSF2018
15897Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLBotinhaWorld Champ.ABSRD2018
10242UnknownWPointsCuritiba W. OpenO100KGSF2016
10245Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioWPts: 4x2Curitiba W. OpenABS4F2016
10532Edigar SouzaWReferee DecisionFloripa OpenO100KG4F2016
11779Jared DoppJared DoppWPts: 4x2Pan AmericanABSR12017
11948Joseph MokuWPts: 0x0, AdvPan AmericanO1008F2017
11950Ricardo EvangelistaWTrianglePan AmericanO1004F2017
13140Andre RudolfoWWristlockCuritiba W. OpenO100KGF2017
13187UnknownWArmbarVitoria OpenO100KG4F2017
13188Antônio AssefWPointsVitoria OpenO100KGSF2017
13189T. GaiaWWristlockVitoria OpenO100KGF2017
13190Herbert PeinadoWChoke from backVitoria OpenABSR12017
13191UnknownWKimuraVitoria OpenABS8F2017
13192UnknownWKimuraVitoria OpenABS4F2017
13195Max GimenisMax GimenisWPointsVitoria OpenABSSF2017
14275Wesley MamedeWPts: 18x0Manaus OpenO100KG4F2017
14276UnknownWChoke from backManaus OpenO100KGSF2017
14277Richard BarbosaWChoke from backManaus OpenABSR12017
14278UnknownWSubmissionManaus OpenABS4F2017
14279Manoel FernandesWPts: 8x2Manaus OpenABSSF2017
14280Mikeias BezerraWPts: 6x0Puro ImpactoABS4F2017
14281Ailson FerrazWChoke from backPuro ImpactoABSSF2017
14282Alessandro CesarioWInjuryPuro ImpactoABSF2017
14319Renato CardosoRenato CardosoWPts: 2x0European OpenABSR12018
15883R. EvangelistaR. EvangelistaWPointsWorld Champ.O100KG8F2018
15888Gustavo EliasGustavo EliasWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.O100KG4F2018

Admilson Gobi Junior Highlight

