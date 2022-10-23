Luis Fernando Oliveira, commonly known as “Cantareira” is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cléber Crispim who worked extensively with Leandro Lo and the New School Brotherhood workgroup. Oliveira first made waves in the sport at an international level as a brown belt through his wins in the CBJJ’s Brazilian Nationals, cementing his claim as one of the rising stars of the sport in Brazil, a status he maintained in the professional division.

Luis Cantareira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Luis Fernando de Oliveira

Nickname: Luis is mainly known as Cantareira. This tag started right as Oliveira joined his local jiu-jitsu academy at the age of 15. At the time, he was shy and spoke very softly, two traits that were the subject of friendly banter among the senior members of the workgroup. Also during this period, the region was going through a dry spell and the local river, River Cantareira, was very low in volume and nearly down to creek levels. One of the jokes made of Luis Oliveira’s presence was that it was as lacking in volume as the Cantareira river, a jest that became associated with the talented grappler in the nickname Cantareira.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Rodrigo Feijão > Felipe Vidal > Cléber Crispim > Luis Oliveira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Rio BJJ Pro (2022)

1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo Open (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2020 brown)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazil Team Nationals (2017 purple)

2nd Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2020 brown)

2nd Place ACBJJ South American Championship (2018 purple)

Favorite Position / Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team / Association: Frates JJ

Luis Oliveira “Cantareira” Biography

Luis Oliveira “Cantareira” was born on August 04, 1998, in Limeira, a city in the eastern part of the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Growing up, Luis played football (soccer) competitively, but a serious injury at the age of 14 pushed him to the sidelines. After one year of recovery, Oliveira was invited to a jiu-jitsu class by a friend of his family, a sport where he immediately felt at home.

Luis’s first grappling instructor was Cléber Crispim, the man responsible for his development from white to black belt.

As a blue belt, Oliveira was already focussing all his efforts on his jiu-jitsu career, spending all his time outside the school at the academy and at local competitions. This early impetus was fully supported by his parents who drove Luis to the tournaments every weekend and paid for the sign-ups.

Highly motivated, as a brown belt, Cantareira started training also with Leandro Lo’s workgroup, New School Brotherhood, one of the top training groups in the country. This time coincided with Luis’s increased form and ascendence as one of the top colored belt grapplers in Brazil.

Cantareira’s good form earned him his black belt from coach Crispim on November 29, 2021.

After the passing of Leandro Lo (RIP), Luis Oliveira joined the students of his former coach in a new team compiled by many different athletes from separate squads, a team called Frates Jiu-Jitsu, which was created shortly after Leandro’s death.