BJJ Fighter Database

Marcus Beddor

BJJ Heroes,
495 0
Marcus Beddor is a Minnesota-based professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ishmael Bentley, as well as a member of the M-Theory Martial Arts Academy. Beddor broke through as one of the sport’s top light-featherweights while competing in the upper echelon of the sport, the pro-division, where he beat big jiu-jitsu names such as Richar Nogueira, Emilio Hernandez, Brian Mahecha, to name a few, while earning gold medals in numerous tournaments of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s circuit.

Marcus Beddor Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcus Beddor

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Pedro Sauer > Ishmael Bentley > Marcus Beddo

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Orlando Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Houston Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open NOGI (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Indianapolis Open NOGI (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2015 blue)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: M-Theory

Marcus Beddor Biography

Marcus Beddor was born on November 1st, 1996, in Buffalo, Minnesota, USA, growing up just outside Minneapolis.

Although not particularly athletically gifted, by his own admission, sports were always an integral part of Beddor’s upbringing with soccer (football) being his preferred competitive activity, playing it at the varsity level throughout high school up until jiu-jitsu became his passion.

While playing sports such as the aforementioned soccer and baseball, Marcus also grew increasingly interested in martial arts. The first combat-related activity practiced by Beddor was tae kwon do, which he started as an 8-year-old. That ended up being a short-lived experience as the young Minnesotan quickly grew bored of the lengthy poomsay work (the Korean equivalent of the Japanese kata).

Although the tae kwon do experience was not a success, Marcus remained a fan of combat sports, particularly boxing. His love for the ring led him towards mixed martial arts and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. From there, while hearing the UFC commentary, he learned about jiu-jitsu.

Fueled by Joe Rogan’s enthusiastic descriptions of the ground game, Marcus decided to join a jiu-jitsu school. He was 13 years old when he signed, with his father, to the M-Theory Martial Arts Academy, a Pedro Sauer team affiliate led by Ishmael Bentley.

By the time he was 14-15, Beddor knew jiu-jitsu was an activity he wanted to pursue as a profession. His dedication led him to become a coach himself, teaching at both M-Theory Martial Arts and Minnesota Top Team.

On August 28, 2020. Mr. Ishmael Bentley promoted Marcus Beddor to black belt. Earning this rank was a major stepping stone in Marcus’ career. In an interview to the BJJ Heroes site on September 2021, Beddor explained that throughout his colored belt career he had suffered from a “small-town mentality”. A self-imposed belief that he was not “good enough” to hang with the best in his division, but with his new grade, Marcus made a conscious effort to change this frame of mind:

I made a decision to compete at black belt, and if I failed, I would fail upwards. This has freed me from a few shackles, meaning that I have been improving at a crazy rate. I believe in myself, and I just want to get better, not only for me and competing, but for my students.” Marcus said of his excellent performances during his early days of competing as a black belt. His new competitive frame of mind reaped dividends as Marcus Beddor caused quite an impression in the months that followed, particularly in the IBJJF circuit.

Marcus Beddor Grappling Record

16 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Straight ankle lock
25
2
#86e620
Armbar
25
2
#5AD3D1
Inside heel hook
13
1
#d1212a
Tarikoplata
13
1
#fad11b
Triangle
13
1
#f58822
Choke from back
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
16 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    7 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle
38
3
#86e620
Mounted X choke
13
1
#5AD3D1
Choke
13
1
#d1212a
Armbar
13
1
#fad11b
Toe hold
13
1
#f58822
Kimura
13
1
8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Marcus Beddor Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
23825Willis NunesWillis NunesLPointsOklahoma Open64KGF2020
23835Victor HugoVictor HugoLMounted X chokeOklahoma OpenABS4F2020
23957Elijah TagalogLPts: 6x4Pan American64KG4F2020
24374Bebeto OliveiraLTriangleAmerican Nats64KGF2020
25241Alexander LaneLChokeOrlando OpenABSR12021
25254Adam BenayounAdam BenayounLPointsOrlando NGO67KG4F2021
25276Francisco CuenoLPointsOrlando NGOABSR12021
25590Keven CarrascoKeven CarrascoLTriangleHouston Open64KG4F2021
25879Bebeto OliveiraLPts: 12x2NoGi Pan Am.61KG4F2021
26098Fernando SoaresLPts: 6x4Indianapolis Open70KGF2021
26105Saar ShemeshLTriangleIndianapolis OpenABS4F2021
26114Almog BritschLArmbarIndianapolis NGOABSSF2021
26635Felipe LinharesFelipe LinharesLPts: 2x0Chicago Open70KGF2021
26647Lucas NoratLucas NoratLToe holdChicago OpenABS4F2021
26654Alex HodiLKimuraChicago NGO67KGF2021
27308Jordan VaismanJordan VaismanLPts: 4x4, AdvPan American64KG4F2021
23822N/AWPts: 4x2Oklahoma Open64KG4F2020
23824Matheus MagalhaesWStraight ankle lockOklahoma Open64KGSF2020
23952Suraj BudhramWPts: 6x6, AdvPan American64KGR12020
24372Suraj BudhramWPointsAmerican Nats64KGSF2020
25206Igor ManceboWArmbarOrlando Open64KGSF2021
25207Max DeBeenWPointsOrlando Open64KGF2021
25628Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWPointsHouston NGO69KGSF2021
25630Richar NogueiraRichar NogueiraWInside heel hookHouston NGO69KGF2021
25791Igor manceboWTarikoplataN.Orleans Open64KGF2021
25817Reylando LeonWTriangleN.Orleans NGO61KGF2021
26096Viki DabushWStraight ankle lockIndianapolis Open70KGSF2021
26110Viki DabushWPointsIndianapolis NGO67KGF2021
26113N/AWArmbarIndianapolis NGOABS4F2021
26634Brian MahechaBrian MahechaWChoke from backChicago Open70KGSF2021
26653David MoslehWPts: 2x0Chicago NGO67KGSF2021
27303Kalel SantosWPts: 4x4, AdvPan American64KGR12021
