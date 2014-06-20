Guilherme Cordiviola is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Sérgio Henrique Miranda, who also worked extensively with coach Alexandre Baraúna and Master Júlio César Pereira, being one of the top ultra-heavyweight representatives of the GFT academy, in the sport’s international circuit. Although a part-time athlete, living a busy professional life in the banking industry, Cordiviola managed to elbow his way in and find his place in the upper echelon of the pesadíssimo division.

Guilherme Cordiviola Biography

Full Name: Guilherme Wilson S. Cordiviola

Nickname: Cordiviola is often referenced as Gui-Gui by his BJJ peers, which is a shortened version of Guilherme in Portuguese jargon.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie (Senior) > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Alexandre Baraúna > Sérgio Henrique Miranda > Guilherme Cordiviola

Main Achievements:

CBJJ Brazilian National Teams Champion (2018)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals 2nd Place (2018)

UAEJJF Grand Slam RJ 3rd Place (2017/2018)

Gracie Pro Challenge 3rd Place (2018*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJO Brazilian Cup Champion (2017 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian Nationals 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF Rio Winter Open 2nd Place (2016 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Brazil National Pro 3rd Place (2017 brown)

* Absolute

* Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Based Guard Passing

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (over 100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Guilherme Cordiviola Biography

Guilherme Cordiviola was born on February 20, 1992, in Jacarepaguá, a big area/neighborhood located on the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As it happens with many young Brazilian children, judo was Guilherme gateway into the world of martial arts, a combat style he practiced briefly around the time when he was 6 years old. He would return to grappling while in his pre-teens by the influence of a Brazilian soap opera named “Malhação”. The series was highly popular with the younger generations at the time, as the plot followed a group of teenagers and their daily lives inside a Rio de Janeiro health-club. Many of the characters practiced jiu-jitsu (one of the most popular sports in middle-class teenage kids during the late 90s and early 2000s), and it was this dynamic that drew young Cordiviola to BJJ. Being an obese child, Cordiviola was shy at first, but once a close friend of his decided to try a class, Guilherme followed along, immediately taking a liking to the sport.

Merck Fight Club/Escola de Lutas was where 12-year-old Guilherme Cordiviola jumpstarted his jiu-jitsu life, being closely followed by coaches Sergio Henrique Miranda (Serginho) and Leonardo Gonçalves (Tim Tones), Miranda in particular.

Training under the guidance of coach Serginho, Cordiviola progressed through every belt, going on to be honored with a coach position at Miranda’s gym, from when he was a purple belt. A very dedicated student, Guilherme shared the life of an athlete and coach, with his full-time profession in the banking industry, managing to maintain a successful career in all three fields of play.

After a tremendous run at the 2017 IBJJF World Championship, where Guilherme earned a bronze medal, coach Alexandre Baraúna promoted Cordiviola to black belt. Baraúna replaced Sergio Miranda in his duties momentarily, at Serginho’s request, given that he could not be physically present at the time.

Guilherme Cordiviola Grappling Record 9 WINS BY POINTS

1 ( 11 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

5 ( 56 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

3 ( 33 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION WINS 3 LOSSES BY POINTS

1 ( 33 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

1 ( 33 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Triangle 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Guilherme Cordiviola Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 14065 Igor Silva Igor Silva L Triangle Grand Slam RJ 110KG SF 2017 16995 Rudson Mateus Rudson Mateus L Referee Decision Gracie Pro ABS F 2018 17567 Erberth Santos Erberth Santos L Pts: 2x0 Grand Slam RJ 110KG 4F 2018 14063 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider W Pts: 3x0 Grand Slam RJ 110KG 4F 2017 14070 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider W Referee Decision Grand Slam RJ 3RD RPC 2017 15761 Kitner Mendonca W Adv Brasileiro O100KG R1 2018 16584 Diego Borges Diego Borges W Pts: 0x0, Adv Team Nationals O76KG F 2018 16991 Renan Vieira W Referee Decision Gracie Pro ABS 4F 2018 16993 Rafael Braga W Adv Gracie Pro ABS SF 2018 17561 Vinicius Trator Vinicius Trator W Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam RJ 110KG R1 2018 17562 Vandre Barbosa W Pts: 0x0, Adv Grand Slam RJ 110KG 8F 2018 17574 Igor Schneider Igor Schneider W Referee Decision Grand Slam RJ 110KG 3RD 2018

Guilherme Cordiviola vs Diego Borges

