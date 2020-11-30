Mason Fowler is a professional grappler and a representative of the Caio Terra Association (CTA) in jiu-jitsu’s professional circuit, currently holding the rank of brown belt. A student of Caio Terra, who worked extensively with Gabriel Procópio, Fowler became a familiar face in the sport’s international circuit after his dominant performance at the ADCC West Coast Trials back in 2019, a good form he continued to display in the years that followed, which earned the California native several wins over some of jiu-jitsu’s most well-respected competitors.

Mason Fowler Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Mason Fowler

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements (Pro Circuit):

SUG Open Weight Champion (2020)

1st Place SUG Tournament (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts GI):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018* purple)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 purple, 2020* brown)

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, LA (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts NOGI):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017** purple)

1st Place ADCC West Coast Trials (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: CTA

Mason Fowler Biography

Mason Fowler was born on January 18, 1993, in Fresno, California, United States.

As explained by Fowler to BJJ Heroes in a March 2020 interview (click here for full interview), the American was a late bloomer with regards to his sporting lifestyle: “I actually was not an athlete in high school until my senior year. I was hanging out with a bad crowd and getting into trouble“, he said at the time.

Mason’s first extended sporting experience took place during his senior year of high school when he started playing rugby for Bullard High. This episode developed in Fowler a love for physical activities and sporting thrills. Seeking the biggest thrill of all, after he finished high school, Fowler decided to sign on to a mixed martial arts gym – Thrive MMA.

Starting in martial arts at the age of 18 at Thrive, Mason spread his training in between boxing, muay Thai, wrestling, and no-gi jiu-jitsu, with his submission grappling being learned under the supervision of Mike Moreno, a purple belt who was also a cage fighter. After 6 months with this training schedule, Fowler decided to add gi-jiu-jitsu to his martial ars education, training under brown belt Brian Gonzalez.

While developing his MMA skills, Mason Fowler discovered his love for grappling. A natural progression felt as he started attending more jiu-jitsu tournaments while in between cage fights. This growing interest in the sport came at a time when Fowler suffered a concussion while sparring MMA, the effects of which (migraines and lack of focus) lasted for over 4 months. These ailments exacerbated Fowler’s decision to quit MMA to pursue a career in jiu-jitsu. He left the cage-fighting world with an undefeated record of 6-0-0.

Training at the Dethrone Gym, Fowler’s jiu-jitsu progressed under the supervision of Gabriel Procópio, a coach who was a tremendous influence in Mason’s development. Gabriel was also behind Fowler’s purple and brown belt promotions.

Although successful while training under Procópio, Fowler sought a more challenging training room in 2019 to prepare for the ADCC West Coast Trials, finding what he looked for at Caio Terra‘s CTA gym. The experience with Terra proved to be a success as the young talent ended up conquering his division, this way booking his ticket to the main event.

His experience at CTA led the team’s leaders to invite Mason Fowler to become part of their training program, an offer accepted by Mason, who then became a direct student of Terra.

NOTE REGARDING MASON FOWLER’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Mason, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his brown belt rank when he defeated several of jiu-jitsu’s elite black belt competitors. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for Fowler’s match records.

Considering the real potential Fowler has of one day conquering the ADCC World Championship, we have decided to include Mason’ 2019 matches, in this event, prior to him being ranked as a black belt, for historic purposes. We have also added his matches in the professional circuit (mixed divisions) from then onwards as this period marked a transition in Mason’s career. A time when he was given the opportunity to compete in professional shows against big name competitors.