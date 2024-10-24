Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Rafael Borges

Rafael Borges, commonly known as “BG” is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a black belt who competes for the Brazilian team, Fratres, based in Sao Paulo. Borges first made waves as a colored belt, particularly during his purple and brown belt years when he conquered back-to-back International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World and Pan American titles in 2023 & 2024, a time when he helped his former team Dream Art conquer its first world team title.

Rafael Borges Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rafael Leite Borges

Nickname: often referenced as BG (to be read as Bê-Gê) is a play on Rafael’s last name, Borges used by some of his friends and training partners.

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson G. > Jorge Pereira > Luiz Guilherme > Meyram Maquine > Rafael Borges

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Sao Paulo BJJ Pro (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2023** purple, 2024 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023** purple, 2024 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022* purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021** / 2023** purple)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 purple)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Pressure Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Fratres

Rafael Borges Biography

Rafael Borges was born in August 2004, in Piracicaba, a city in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Rafael’s first competitive sport was football (soccer) as a child. When he was 8, he started gaining weight, and his father decided to sign Borges up for jiu-jitsu classes with a friend of the family, Flavio Pascoalatto.

Pascoalatto was Rafael’s first instructor briefly, though André Cavalcante would eventually take over his tuition. Despite his initial dislike for the Gentle Art, Borges eventually gained a love for the mats which inspired his dad, Osvaldo Borges, to join as well (he would later also become a black belt in this martial art).

As Rafael progressed in the sport and gained momentum, Borges sought a more professional team environment to evolve and reach his full potential. He found what he was looking for in Dream Art, a pro-squad based in Sao Paulo, to which he moved as a juvenile purple belt in 2021.

After two years under the guidance of Lucas Gualberto and Isaque Bahiense at Dream Art, during which time he earned his brown belt (June 2023), Rafael Borges moved to Fratres, another professional team with a Sao Paulo HQ. The switch took place in September 2023.

After a strong 2024, during which Rafael earned World and Pan titles with the IBJJF, teammate Meyram Maquine promoted Rafael Borges to black belt. The ceremony took place on the podium stands of the World Championship on May 31.

Rafael Borges Grappling Record

8 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (38%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (38%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Rafael Borges Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
53495Jonnatas GracieJonnatas GracieLKneebarADGS DLS85KGSF2024
53501Enderson DiasEnderson DiasLPts: 1x0ADGS DLS85KG3RD2024
51831Lautaro JimenezWArmlockADGS RJ85KGR22024
51844David PaulaWReferee DecisionADGS RJ85KG8F2024
51850Joao FelioeWPts: 3x3ADGS RJ85KG4F2024
52932Josete ClementinoWBack triangleSP BJJ Pro82KG4F2024
53493Francisco LoFrancisco LoWPts: 2x1ADGS DLS85KG4F2024
53706Joao SantiagoWArmbarCuritiba SPO82KG4F2024
53708Lucas FoguinhoLucas FoguinhoWPts: 0x0, AdvCuritiba SPO82KGSF2024
53710Yuri RodriguesWPts: 2x0Curitiba SPO82KGF2024
