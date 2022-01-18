Alexandria Enriquez, commonly known as Alex Enriquez, is a former folkstyle and freestyle amateur wrestler as well as a jiu-jitsu black belt under Bruno Frazatto, who worked extensively under the tutelage of Steve Mitchell. Alex first made a name for herself in the grappling scene while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) tournament circuit, a time when Enriquez conquered World No-Gi, Pan American No-Gi, and Pan American (Gi) titles.

Alex Enriquez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Alexandria L. Enriquez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Bruno Frazatto > Alex Enriquez

Main Achievements (Pro BJJ):

1st Place Sapateiro 125 lbs Invitational (2021)

2nd Place ADCC USA East Coast Trials (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020** / 2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 purple, 2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017 / 2018* purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

3x All-American Athlete (2014)

1st Place GHSA Georgia Girls State Championship (2014 /2016 / 2017)

2nd Place Mid South Conference Championship (2020)

3rd Place USAW Girls Folkstyle Nationals (2014)

3rd Place USAW Jr Women`s Folkstyle Nationals (2014)

3rd Place WCWA National Championship (2020)

4th Place Fargo Cadet Nationals (2014)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Alex Enriquez Biography

Alex Enriquez was born on February 18, 1999, in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, where she lived her infancy. In 2004, Enriquez’ family members migrated to the United States, settling in Atlanta Georgia, and bringing 5-year-old Alex along with them where she was initiated in the country’s school system.

During the Summer before 6th grade, Alex was introduced to jiu-jitsu by her brother, who was already an avid practitioner of the gentle art at the Knuckle Up gym, under Steve Mitchell’s instruction. It was there that Enriquez started her career in the sport, with coach Mitchell becoming a strong presence in Alex’s upbringing.

After a few years of jiu-jitsu, in 2013, Alex decided to join her high school’s wrestling team at Cambridge High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, with the intent of improving her takedowns for BJJ. Under the guidance of coach Don Saint James, and despite wrestling in an all-male team, Enriquez was made captain of the JV wrestling team and was able to break the varsity line-up in her freshman year.

Alex only played folkstyle wrestling rules during her freshman year, going on to compete mainly in freestyle from then on. In college, Enriquez represented Life University at a national level.

Under the guidance of Steve Mitchell, while keeping active in both wrestling and jiu-jitsu, Enriquez earned all BJJ belts up to brown. During the mid of 2020, however, the COVID19 pandemic hit the world and, as governments launched measurements to limit the circulation of people in the streets – aimed to tackle the spread of the disease – many gyms struggled to keep their customers. This included the Knuckle Up Academy, which was also going through a transitional period as instructor Steve started dedicating more time to his family.

The changes happening at Knuckle Up led Alex to seek a more challenging training environment, a decision made with the full approval of Steve Mitchell. To help fulfill her long-term goals, Enriquez sought the help of Atos Atlanta Team frontman, Bruno Frazatto.

Once one of the top featherweight competitors in the jiu-jitsu world, Frazatto brought in the right tools to help Enriquez put on a spectacular brown belt career where she conquered numerous important titles. That campaign ended on December 19, 2021, the date when Alex was promoted to black belt by Bruno Frazatto in a ceremony also assisted by Steve Mitchell.