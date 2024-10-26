Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ News

UAE Federation Sanctions Julia Alves For Failed PED Test

OCTOBER 26, 2024. To the shock of very few, yet another jiu-jitsu athlete has been suspended for Performance Enhancement Drugs. The uniqueness of this sanction is that, unlike the previous 4 Brazilian competitors banned earlier this year by the IBJJF, this decision has come from the UAEJJF, the United Arab Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Although known by very few, the UAEJJF has ran its own anti-doping protocol for a number of years, but unlike the IBJJF who hire USADA to run its drug testing operation, the well-known United Arab Emirates jiu-jitsu governing body uses the respected UAE National Anti-Doping Agency, also known as NADA.

Yesterday, October 25, it came to our attention that the agency had released a new list of banned athletes which included a BJJ athlete, Julia Alves. The European and Abu Dhabi World Pro champion received a 3-year ban for the use of Oxandrolone. As far as we can ascertain, this sanction only applies to UAEJJF events.

Link to UAE NADA page.

