Rawanna Raysa Da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Vinicius Souza, who broke through as one of the sports rising stars in the colored belt division (2018-2023) while representing teams such as Dream Art, Pablo Silva, & Icon BJJ. During this period Rawanna conquered important medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, including Pan, Pan No-Gi, and World Championship podiums.

Rawanna da Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rawanna Raysa Da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense > Vinicius Souza > Rawanna da Silva

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 purple, 2023 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018 blue)

1st Place IBJJF New York BJJ Pro (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,5kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Rawanna da Silva Biography

Rawanna Raysa da Silva was born on April 25, 1995, in Parana, Brazil, but moved to the United States at the age of 5, settling in Massachusetts where she spent her formative years.

During her early and mid-teens, da Silva played a few recreational sports as part of the school program, such as volleyball, basketball, and long-distance running. Although all entertained the young athlete, neither of these sports truly appealed to Rawanna, as such, she didn’t pursue them when she left high school.

As she entered adulthood, Rawanna started looking for a hobby to help keep her in shape. Shortly after her 20th birthday, she found that some of her working partners trained in jiu-jitsu and decided to follow them, with her first experience taking place at Joey Sylvester’s Paradigm Academy.

As a blue belt, under the instruction of Nelson Junior (Icon BJJ), Rawanna da Silva started appreciating competition, earning solid results. Watching other, more experienced, competitors earn a living from the sport incentivized da Silva to invest more of her time in jiu-jitsu, leading her to leave Massachusetts and move to Houston, Texas, as a purple belt, where she joined Pablo Silva’s gym.

Rawanna settled in Houston while admiring the work of the Sao Paulo, Brazil, professional BJJ team, Dream Art. By The Luck Of The Draw, Dream Art would eventually open an affiliate hub in Texas, USA, where many of the squad’s names trained. Once that happened, the then brown belt da Silva asked to join the team, a request accepted by the head coaches. She would go on to earn her black belt on November 2023, from Vinicius Souza.