Natasha Quiza is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu and Igor Almeida, as well as a representative of the Fight Sports team on the international circuit while being also the co-owner of the Palm Beach Gardens Martial Arts, a gym with one of the most well-respected kids curriculums in the Florida area. As an athlete, Quiza earned high praise for her performances at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World Masters, Pan American, and Brazilian National Championships.

Natasha Quiza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Natasha Aileen Quiza

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Ricardo De La Riva > Eduardo Brigadeiro > Igor Almeira > Natasha Quiza

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Francisco Toco > Roberto Abreu > Natasha Quiza

Main Achievements:

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF World Masters Championship (2020)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013 blue)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 blue)

1st Place IBJJF World Masters Championship (2016 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013* blue, 2016 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2012 blue, 2014 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2013* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2013* blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69kg/152.5lbs)

Team/Association: PBGMA/Fight Sports

Natasha Quiza Biography

Natasha Quiza was born on February 14, 1986, in Miami, Florida, USA.

Staying true to her Cuban roots during her childhood, Quiza became an avid competitive dancer prior to her involvement with martial arts.

During her early 20s, Quiza found muay Thai, a sport she trained for a few years under the guidance of Eduardo “Ferrino” Silva. Natasha joined Ferrino’s Thai boxing class with the intent of becoming a competitor in either this striking system or mixed martial arts (MMA).

Given her deep interest in martial arts, Quiza was well aware of jiu-jitsu but never felt the inclination to attempt grappling training. Once BJJ was added to her gym’s curriculum, and the local grappling coach became a regular partner in the muay Thai class, the stars aligned for 22YO Natasha to try her first jiu-jitsu lesson. She immediately felt a good connection with the sporting facet of this martial art, competing for the first time at the De La Riva Cup after only one month of training. The experience only served to enhance Quiza’s newly developed fascination for jiu-jitsu.

Quiza grew up inside the Fight Sports Team from the very beginning of her grappling career, with Denis “Deninho” Mitchel being her very first instructor and Roberto Abreu the overseer. It was also through FS’s inner circle that Natasha met her husband, Igor Almeida – a black belt athlete himself – with whom Quiza co-owns the Palm Beach Gardens Martial Arts Academy, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Climbing the ranks of jiu-jitsu at a fast pace, Natasha earned her black belt in 6 years, a promotion that took place while standing on the podium of the World Masters tournament in 2016. A ceremony led by both Igor Almeida and coach Cyborg.