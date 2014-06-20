Rodrigo Siqueira is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Luciano Nucci (Casquinha) and a representative of the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Academy. Although a top contender in the Masters division of the sport, Siqueira gained much of his notoriety as an instructor at the Alliance Mooca affiliate, a gym where Rodrigo helped develop an array top tier competitors in the sport’s international circuit.

Rodrigo Siqueira Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Siqueira

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Ryan Gracie > Luciano Nucci > Rodrigo Siqueira

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2015 Master 1)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2018 Master 1)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2014 / 2017 Master 1)

Favorite Position/Technique: N/A

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 208.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Rodrigo Siqueira Biography

Rodrigo Siqueira was born on March 08, 1984, in São Paulo, the capital of the Brazilian state of São Paulo.

Martial arts entered Rodrigo Siqueira’s life by way of judo, a combat sport Siqueira started at the age of 9, at the Military Police School, and continued up to blue belt. From judo Rodrigo would enter gym life, joining a weight-lifting gym as a teenager.

During Rodrigo’s mid-teens, his older brother joined a jiu-jitsu academy, and it was watching him that Rodrigo developed an interest for grappling, trying his first class with Master Casquinha, Luciano Nucci, at the age of 15.

4 months into his training, Rodrigo entered the first phase of the São Paulo state tournament, placing 3rd. He returned to the second turn, 3 months later, more determined than ever, a frame of mind that helped him conquer his first gold medal. This first experience in competitive jiu-jitsu set the pace for Siqueira’s life in BJJ, who became close to a full-time athlete from the very get-go.

By 2009, as a brown belt, Rodrigo already lived as a professional grappler, coaching at his Master’s gym and through sponsors. His extensive competitive career and his undoubted worth as an instructor, earned Siqueira his black belt, from coach Luciano Nucci, on December 2010.

Nucci, Rodrigo’s Master, was himself a black belt of Ryan Gracie and represented the RG Academy throughout his own career. After the death of Ryan (2007) the team, and the team’s network of affiliates, slowly disintegrated. Seeking a more structured curriculum and assistance for his own students, Casquinha decided to leave the RGA during the early 2010s, then joining the Alliance team, taking Rodrigo Siqueira with him.

As a black belt, Rodrigo had plenty of success as a competitor, though his most prestigious achievements came from his work as a coach, at the Alliance Mooca Academy, a gym located in São Paulo, Brazil, from which countless important athletes emerged as the team quickly became one of the greatest producers of talent out of all the Alliance affiliated schools.