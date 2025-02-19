Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Salla Simola

Salla Mari Simola is a Finnish grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Pedro Duarte , who worked extensively with Miika Suvanto at FinnFighters Gym. Simola first made waves in the sport’s International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league as a colored belt, where she earned European titles in the Gi and No-Gi rulesets while representing the FinnFighters Gym & Hilti BJJ coalition. Salla Simola would later become one of the main athletes of her division in the professional circuit with medals in the IBJJF and ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club).

Salla Simola Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Salla Mari Simola

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie >  Murilo Bustamante > Pedro Duarte > Salla Simola

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place ADCC Europe & Middle East Trials (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2024**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023** brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2019**)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019*)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Closed Guard

Weight Division: Meio-Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Hilti BJJ

Salla Simola Biography

Salla Simola was born in February 2002 in Hanko, Finland, where she spent her formative years. When she reached 16, Simola moved to Turku to attend a high school that offered special privileges to young athletes.

A sporty child from the start, Salla practiced many activities early including athletics, ballet, tennis, and jiu-jitsu, which she started at age 6 at BJJ Hanko in her hometown. Although she was most successful in the no-gi ruleset later in life, her first few years were exclusive to the gi and it was only when she moved to FinnFighters in Turku, under the tutelage of Miika Suvanto, that she shed the gi for the first time.

Tony Bäckman was the instructor responsible for Salla’s tuition in Hanko, awarding all her belts up to blue. While in Turku, Simola’s tuition was taken over by Jarkko Mäkelä, who promoted the Finn athlete to the purple and brown belts, before Pedro Duarte who led the black belt ceremony on June 29, 2023.

Salla Simola Grappling Record

20 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (30%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (15%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    10 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (5%)

10 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
30
3
Kneebar
20
2
Kimura
20
2
Straight ankle lock
10
1
Choke from back
10
1
Inside heel hook
10
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
15 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (67%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (20%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Choke
33
1
Darce choke
33
1
Straight ankle lock
33
1
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Salla Simola Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
42926Ane SvendsenLPts: 3x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KGSF2023
44464Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicLPts: 5x0European NoGi71KGSF2023
44473Ane SvendsenLPts: 2x0European NoGiABSSF2023
45977Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicLPts: 6x2NoGi World72KGF2023
45989Ane SvendsenLPointsNoGi WorldABS4F2023
46593Yara SoaresYara SoaresLChokeEuropean OpenABS4F2024
46641Maria VicentiniMaria VicentiniLInjuryEuropean Open79KG4F2024
47308Nia BlackmanLPts: 5x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KGF2024
50636Maria VicentiniMaria VicentiniLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.74KGSF2024
50652Maria MalijasiakLPts: 5x0World Champ.ABSRDS2024
54207Ane SvendsenLPts: 2x0Euro NoGi71KGSF2024
54223Aurelie VernAurelie VernLDarce chokeEuro NoGiABSSF2024
54634Nadia FranklandLPts: 4x2NoGi PanABS4F2024
54665Amanda LeveAmanda LeveLStraight ankle lockNoGi Pan71KGSF2024
56072Anabel LopezAnabel LopezLPts: 2x0World NoGiABS4F2024
42922M. KapuscinskaWPts: 6x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KG4F2023
42928Lucie PudilovaWPts: 2x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KG3RD2023
44258Z. PanagiotarakouWChoke from backRome OpenABS4F2023
44260Anna CastellsWArmbarRome OpenABSF2023
44463Raquel SantosWInside heel hookEuropean NoGi71KG4F2023
44468Raquel SilvaWArmbarEuropean NoGiABSR12023
44469Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicWPts: 6x0European NoGiABS4F2023
45973Jordan PatrickWAdvNoGi World72KG4F2023
45985Jessica BuchmanWPointsNoGi WorldABSR12023
46590Leticia CardozoWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean OpenABSR12024
47301L. PudiovaWPts: 4x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KGR12024
47304Anna RemnevaWPts: 4x0ADCC EU TrialsO65KG4F2024
47306H. GriffithWKneebarADCC EU TrialsO65KGSF2024
50631Leticia CardozoWKimuraWorld Champ.74KGR12024
50632Maria MalyjasiakMaria MalyjasiakWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.74KG4F2024
54216Silvia ScomparinWArmbarEuro NoGiABSR12024
54219Nadia FranklandWKneebarEuro NoGiABS4F2024
56064Maria VicentiniMaria VicentiniWKimuraWorld NoGiABS8F2024
56114Kennedy PaigeWStraight ankle lockWorld NoGi72KGSF2024
56115Caitlin HugginsWDQWorld NoGi72KGF2024
