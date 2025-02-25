Nadia Frankland is an Australian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Jeroen Lynders of Peninsula MMA. Frankland first made waves in the sport at an international level after her silver medal at the ADCC Asia & Oceania Qualifiers in 2022 as a purple belt, going on to win the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, at brown belt later that year, cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s hottest prospects. A reputation she would uphold as a black belt with many important wins on the IBJJF circuit.

Nadia Frankland Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nadia Frankland

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Rigan Machado > John Donehue > Jeroen Lynders > Nadia Frankland

Main Achievements:

1st Place Pan Championship NOGI (2024)

2nd Place World Championship NOGI (2024)

2nd Place ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials (2022 / 2024)

3rd Place Pan Championship NOGI (2024*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place World Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023** brown)

1st Place Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

2nd Place Pan Championship NOGI (2023* brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Attacking the back

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA / Peninsula MMA

Nadia Frankland Biography

Nadia Frankland was born in October 2002, in Melbourne, Australia.

Invested in sports from an early age, Frankland was an avid gymnast from the ages of 6-12, before her switch to grappling. In 2015, influenced by her father, Nadia started taking jiu-jitsu classes under the tutelage of Jeroen Lynders at Peninsula MMA.

As Nadia reached her teens, jiu-jitsu became her main focus. Her hard work earned her important medals in the IBJJF and ADCC circuits, leading to her black belt promotion on June 7, 2024, a grading led by her longtime coach, Mr. Lynders.

Also in 2024, Frankland changed her schedule to full-time training, to pursue her full potential in the sport. As she took a more professional approach to her preparation for big events, Frankland traveled abroad to train in pro-teams such as Atos HQ in San Diego, California, USA.