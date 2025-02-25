Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Nadia Frankland

Nadia Frankland is an Australian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Jeroen Lynders of Peninsula MMA. Frankland first made waves in the sport at an international level after her silver medal at the ADCC Asia & Oceania Qualifiers in 2022 as a purple belt, going on to win the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, at brown belt later that year, cementing her reputation as one of the sport’s hottest prospects. A reputation she would uphold as a black belt with many important wins on the IBJJF circuit.

Nadia Frankland Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Nadia Frankland

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Rigan Machado > John Donehue > Jeroen Lynders > Nadia Frankland

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Pan Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 2nd Place ADCC Asia & Oceania Trials (2022 / 2024)
  • 3rd Place Pan Championship NOGI (2024*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place World Championship NOGI (2022 / 2023** brown)
  • 1st Place Pan Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place Pan Championship NOGI (2023* brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Attacking the back

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Absolute MMA / Peninsula MMA

Nadia Frankland Biography

Nadia Frankland was born in October 2002, in Melbourne, Australia.

Invested in sports from an early age, Frankland was an avid gymnast from the ages of 6-12, before her switch to grappling. In 2015, influenced by her father, Nadia started taking jiu-jitsu classes under the tutelage of Jeroen Lynders at Peninsula MMA.

As Nadia reached her teens, jiu-jitsu became her main focus. Her hard work earned her important medals in the IBJJF and ADCC circuits, leading to her black belt promotion on June 7, 2024, a grading led by her longtime coach, Mr. Lynders.

Also in 2024, Frankland changed her schedule to full-time training, to pursue her full potential in the sport. As she took a more professional approach to her preparation for big events, Frankland traveled abroad to train in pro-teams such as Atos HQ in San Diego, California, USA.

Nadia Frankland Grappling Record

17 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (47%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (6%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (41%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (6%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

(100%) SUBMISSIONS
8 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    2 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (13%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (63%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Nadia Frankland Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
33277Adele FornarinoAdele FornarinoLPts: 3x1ADCC AUS Trials60KGF2022
49943Sula LoewenthalLTriangle armlockADCC AOT 265KGF2024
54203Brianna Ste-MarieBrianna Ste-MarieLKatagatameEuro NoGi67KG4F2024
54221Salla SimolaSalla SimolaLKneebarEuro NoGiABS4F2024
54638Maria RuffattoMaria RuffattoLKimuraNoGi PanABSSF2024
56076Gabrieli PessanhaGabrieli PessanhaLRNCWorld NoGiABS4F2024
56111Elisabeth ClayElisabeth ClayLPts: 2x0World NoGi68KGF2024
57167Thaynara VictoriaThaynara VictoriaLAdvSacramento OABSF2025
33271Healy PokedWRNCADCC AUS Trials60KGR12022
33274Hope DouglassWPts: 0x0, PenADCC AUS Trials60KG4F2022
33276Margot CiccarelliMargot CiccarelliWRNCADCC AUS Trials60KGSF2022
49935Ju ShihWRNCADCC AOT 265KGR12024
49938Healy PokedWRNCADCC AOT 265KG4F2024
49941Hillary LohWPts: 9x0ADCC AOT 265KGSF2024
54219Vannessa GriffinVannessa GriffinWPts: 6x0Euro NoGiABSR12024
54633Hannah HarjoWAnaconda chokeNoGi PanABSR12024
54636Salla SimolaSalla SimolaWPts: 4x2NoGi PanABS4F2024
54661Morgan BlackMorgan BlackWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan67KG4F2024
54662Amanda PamelaWPts: 2x0NoGi Pan67KGSF2024
54664Gabriele SchuckWRNCNoGi Pan67KGF2024
56070Paige IvetteWPts: 4x0World NoGiABS8F2024
56108Gamila KanewWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld NoGi68KG4F2024
56110Julia BoscherWTriangleWorld NoGi68KGSF2024
57164Joy PendellWPointsSacramento O74KGF2025
57165Elizabeth MitrovicElizabeth MitrovicWPointsSacramento OABSSF2025
