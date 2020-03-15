Santeri Lilius is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roger Gracie and the co-founder of the LiliusBarnatt Martial Arts Academy, located in the Costa Del Sol – Spain. Originally from Finland, Santeri became a familiar face on the European competitive grappling scene after solid performances on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he won several International Opens.
- 1st Place IBJJF Rome Open (2016)
- 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2015)
- 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open NoGi (2015 / 2016)
- 1st Place IBJJF Madrid Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals NoGi (2016)
- 2nd Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals (2016)
- 2nd Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2015 / 2016)
- 2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slan, LDN (2017)
- 2nd Place SBJJL Finnish Open (2016)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020)
- 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slan, LDN (2020)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2014 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2015 brown)
Santeri Lilius Biography
Santeri Lilius was born on June 26, 1991, in a small Finnish town named Karkola, growing up in Lahti, also in Finland.
As a child, Santeri was committed to ice hockey, a very popular sport in his home country which he played competitively up until his 14th birthday at the junior national level. As a 15-year-old Lilius chose to swap the ice rings for the mats, then joining a Gensei Ruy Karate school.
It was while training karate that the young martial artist discovered jiu-jitsu. His sensei was an avid fan of BJJ and made an effort to incorporate a few useful grappling techniques on to his curriculum, this experience would ramp Santeri up to join a local mixed martial arts school. MMA was booming at the time and Lilius loved the sport and aspired to someday follow a career as a cage-fighter.
Unfortunately, during his early days training MMA, Lilius broke a rib from a kick he received while sparring. The incident drove Santeri’s parents to cancel his membership and veto his training, fearing for the young man’s safety. Although gutted about his parents’ decision, Lilius decided then to join a jiu-jitsu school (where there were no strikes) with the intention of waiting until he was 18YO (adulthood), when he could re-sign for MMA.
It was in the early months of 2008 that Santeri joined the classroom of Raimo Posti and Marko Kallioinen, both blue belts instructors at the time, who represented the Lucio Linhares team. From there Lilius trained at a variety of locations, being promoted by several instructors of different squads, with his black belt promotion occurring in 2015, from the hands of Roger Gracie.
After finishing his studies at the Sports Institute of Finland, Lilius was offered a job, working as a jiu-jitsu coach in the South of Spain, an offer grabbed with both hands by the young grappler. It would take Santeri 5 years to gather the funds to found his own gym in the region, in a partnership with UFC veteran cage fighter Luke Barnatt. The two formed the LiliusBarnatt Martial Arts dojo, located in the famous Mediterranian beach area of Costa Del Sol Torremolinos, Spain.
Santeri Lilius and his partner, and fellow BJJ black belt, Emilia Tuukkanen are also revered for their work outside the jiu-jitsu mats, in the dog shelters of Southern Spain, a work BJJ Heroes reported on in the past – check here for that coverage.
Santeri Lilius Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
16 (36%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (4%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
24 (53%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (4%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
24 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
8 (30%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (4%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
15 (56%)
-
BY DECISION
3 (11%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
15 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Santeri Lilius Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|7007
|Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaill
|L
|Baseball bat choke
|Rome Open
|88KG
|SF
|2015
|8797
|Luca AnacoretaLuca Anacoreta
|L
|Armbar
|London Fall Open
|88KG
|F
|2015
|8801
|Luca AnacoretaLuca Anacoreta
|L
|Armbar
|London Fall Open
|ABS
|SF
|2015
|8804
|C. NegromonteC. Negromonte
|L
|Triangle armbar
|London NoGi F. O.
|85KG
|F
|2015
|9104
|Diego RamalhoDiego Ramalho
|L
|Points
|London W. Open
|88KG
|F
|2016
|9962
|Otavio SousaOtavio Sousa
|L
|Choke from back
|World Champ.
|82KG
|R2
|2016
|10716
|Luca AnacoretaLuca Anacoreta
|L
|Choke from back
|London F. Open
|88KG
|SF
|2016
|11252
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Berlin Open
|82KG
|RR
|2016
|11254
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Monted triangle
|Berlin Open
|82KG
|F
|2016
|11546
|Bruno Borzani
|L
|Submission
|European Open
|88KG
|R1
|2017
|11963
|Jackson SousaJackson Sousa
|L
|Kneebar
|London WO
|ABS
|SF
|2017
|12007
|C. NegromonteC. Negromonte
|L
|Ezekiel
|Grand Slam LDN
|85KG
|F
|2017
|13070
|Manuel RibamarManuel Ribamar
|L
|Pts: 19x0
|World Champ.
|82KG
|R1
|2017
|14834
|Tommy LangakerTommy Langaker
|L
|RNC
|European Open
|82KG
|R2
|2018
|15065
|Bradley Hill
|L
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 6
|84KG
|SPF
|2018
|15229
|Henrique CardosoHenrique Cardoso
|L
|Bow and arrow
|London W. Open
|88KG
|SF
|2018
|15361
|Mathias Ribeiro
|L
|Referee Decision
|Spanish Nat.
|82KG
|F
|2018
|15742
|Max LindbladMax Lindblad
|L
|Choke from back
|Finnish Open
|82KG
|F
|2018
|17804
|C. NegromonteC. Negromonte
|L
|Pts: 8x0
|German Nat. Pro
|85KG
|F
|2018
|18724
|Horlando MonteiroHorlando Monteiro
|L
|Triangle armbar
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2019
|19301
|Eduardo RiosEduardo Rios
|L
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 9
|85KG
|SPF
|2019
|20716
|Thiago SaThiago Sa
|L
|Pts: 2x9
|Spanish Nats
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|21101
|C. NegromonteC. Negromonte
|D
|---
|Battle Grapple
|85KG
|SPF
|2019
|21829
|Adam WardzinskiAdam Wardzinski
|L
|Pts: 13x9
|European NoGi
|91KG
|SF
|2019
|21840
|Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte Johnson
|L
|Pts: 6x0
|European NoGi
|ABS
|R1
|2019
|22594
|Fellipe AndrewFellipe Andrew
|L
|Triangle
|European Open
|ABS
|R2
|2020
|22676
|Bruno LimaBruno Lima
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|European Open
|88KG
|SF
|2020
|23143
|Jackson SousaJackson Sousa
|L
|Pts: 9x4
|Grand Slam LDN
|94KG
|SF
|2020
|7006
|Gareth Neal
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Rome Open
|88KG
|SF
|2015
|8775
|Ertan Balaban
|W
|Bow and arrow
|Berlin Open
|88KG
|SF
|2015
|8776
|Radoslaw Turek
|W
|Injury
|Berlin Open
|88KG
|F
|2015
|8780
|Radoslaw Turek
|W
|Estima lock
|Berlin NoGi Open
|85KG
|SF
|2015
|8781
|Marco Machado
|W
|Triangle armbar
|Berlin NoGi Open
|85KG
|F
|2015
|8796
|Francisco Caraballo
|W
|Toe hold
|London Fall Open
|88KG
|SF
|2015
|8798
|Hassine Azarkan
|W
|Toe hold
|London Fall Open
|ABS
|4F
|2015
|8809
|Jesse Vuorio
|W
|Toe hold
|Primates II
|ABS
|4F
|2015
|8810
|Harri Paakkola
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Primates II
|ABS
|SF
|2015
|8811
|S. Brosche
|W
|Triangle
|Primates II
|ABS
|F
|2015
|9102
|Marcos Filho
|W
|Katagatame
|London W. Open
|88KG
|SF
|2016
|9387
|Julien Crazier
|W
|Estima lock
|Rome Open
|88KG
|SF
|2016
|9388
|Max CarvalhoMax Carvalho
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Rome Open
|88KG
|F
|2016
|9956
|Alessandro Silva
|W
|Pts: 6x4
|World Champ.
|82KG
|R1
|2016
|10715
|Gareth Neale
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|London F. Open
|88KG
|4F
|2016
|11253
|Felipe Cancado
|W
|Toe hold
|Berlin Open
|82KG
|RR
|2016
|11255
|Felipe Cancado
|W
|Toe hold
|Berlin NGO
|85KG
|F
|2016
|11961
|Pedro Bessa
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|London WO
|ABS
|4F
|2017
|12002
|Mathias Ribeiro
|W
|Pts: 6x6, Adv
|Grand Slam LDN
|85KG
|4F
|2017
|12006
|Bradley Hill
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|85KG
|SF
|2017
|14832
|Raphael Silva
|W
|Pts: 6x2
|European Open
|82KG
|R1
|2018
|15357
|Guillermo Pons
|W
|RNC
|Spanish NGN
|85KG
|SF
|2018
|15358
|Auyb Magomedov
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Spanish NGN
|85KG
|F
|2018
|15360
|Arthur Pucci
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Spanish Nat.
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|15737
|Tore Erevik
|W
|Referee Decision
|Finnish Open
|82KG
|R1
|2018
|15739
|Toni Toivanen
|W
|Estima lock
|Finnish Open
|82KG
|4F
|2018
|15741
|Tuomas Ylinampa
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|Finnish Open
|82KG
|SF
|2018
|17802
|Z. Abderrahman
|W
|Estima lock
|German Nat. Pro
|85KG
|SF
|2018
|18045
|Pedro Farkas
|W
|RNC
|Lisbon Open
|88KG
|F
|2018
|18330
|Pedro Bessa
|W
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 8
|82KG
|SPF
|2018
|18721
|Philippe PomaskiPhilippe Pomaski
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|European Open
|88KG
|R1
|2019
|20718
|Angel Cicero
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|Spanish Nats
|ABS
|4F
|2019
|20719
|Thiago SaThiago Sa
|W
|Estima lock
|Spanish Nats
|ABS
|SF
|2019
|20720
|Alex Cabanes
|W
|Pts: 6x4
|Spanish Nats
|ABS
|F
|2019
|21826
|Charles Mcguire
|W
|RNC
|European NoGi
|91KG
|4F
|2019
|22215
|Ivan Grade
|W
|Bow and arrow
|Madrid Open
|94KG
|SF
|2019
|22216
|Guilherme Jardim
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Madrid Open
|94KG
|F
|2019
|22581
|Thomas Julien
|W
|Estima lock
|European Open
|ABS
|R1
|2020
|22586
|Thomas Julien
|W
|Footlock
|European Open
|ABS
|R1
|2020
|22667
|Alec BauldingAlec Baulding
|W
|Pts: 12x4
|European Open
|88KG
|R1
|2020
|22672
|Angel Cicero
|W
|Choke from mount
|European Open
|88KG
|4F
|2020
|23015
|Stuart Cooper
|W
|Katagatame
|Grapplefest 8
|90KG
|SPF
|2020
|23140
|Matko Kvesic
|W
|Katagatame
|Grand Slam LDN
|94KG
|4F
|2020
|23146
|Pedro EliasPedro Elias
|W
|Pts: 6x5
|Grand Slam LDN
|94KG
|RPC
|2020
|23147
|Stan Varshavskiy
|W
|Pts: 10x0
|Grand Slam LDN
|94KG
|3RD
|2020