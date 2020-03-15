Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Santeri Lilius

Santeri Lilius is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roger Gracie and the co-founder of the LiliusBarnatt Martial Arts Academy, located in the Costa Del Sol – Spain. Originally from Finland, Santeri became a familiar face on the European competitive grappling scene after solid performances on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, where he won several International Opens.

Santeri Lilius Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Santeri Lilius

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Junior > Roger Gracie > Santeri Lilius

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rome Open (2016)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open (2015)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Berlin Open NoGi (2015 / 2016)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Madrid Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals NoGi (2016)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Spanish Nationals (2016)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2015 / 2016)
  • 2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slan, LDN (2017)
  • 2nd Place SBJJL Finnish Open (2016)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slan, LDN (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2014 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Estima Lock

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94kg/207lbs)

Team/Association: LiliusBarnatt Martial Arts

Santeri Lilius Biography

Santeri Lilius was born on June 26, 1991, in a small Finnish town named Karkola, growing up in Lahti, also in Finland.

As a child, Santeri was committed to ice hockey, a very popular sport in his home country which he played competitively up until his 14th birthday at the junior national level. As a 15-year-old Lilius chose to swap the ice rings for the mats, then joining a Gensei Ruy Karate school.

It was while training karate that the young martial artist discovered jiu-jitsu. His sensei was an avid fan of BJJ and made an effort to incorporate a few useful grappling techniques on to his curriculum, this experience would ramp Santeri up to join a local mixed martial arts school. MMA was booming at the time and Lilius loved the sport and aspired to someday follow a career as a cage-fighter.

Unfortunately, during his early days training MMA, Lilius broke a rib from a kick he received while sparring. The incident drove Santeri’s parents to cancel his membership and veto his training, fearing for the young man’s safety. Although gutted about his parents’ decision, Lilius decided then to join a jiu-jitsu school (where there were no strikes) with the intention of waiting until he was 18YO (adulthood), when he could re-sign for MMA.

It was in the early months of 2008 that Santeri joined the classroom of Raimo Posti and Marko Kallioinen, both blue belts instructors at the time, who represented the Lucio Linhares team. From there Lilius trained at a variety of locations, being promoted by several instructors of different squads, with his black belt promotion occurring in 2015, from the hands of Roger Gracie.

After finishing his studies at the Sports Institute of Finland, Lilius was offered a job, working as a jiu-jitsu coach in the South of Spain, an offer grabbed with both hands by the young grappler. It would take Santeri 5 years to gather the funds to found his own gym in the region, in a partnership with UFC veteran cage fighter Luke Barnatt. The two formed the LiliusBarnatt Martial Arts dojo, located in the famous Mediterranian beach area of Costa Del Sol Torremolinos, Spain.

Santeri Lilius and his partner, and fellow BJJ black belt, Emilia Tuukkanen are also revered for their work outside the jiu-jitsu mats, in the dog shelters of Southern Spain, a work BJJ Heroes reported on in the past – check here for that coverage.

Santeri Lilius Grappling Record

45 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    16 (36%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    24 (53%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

24 SUBMISSIONS WINS

(100%) SUBMISSIONS
27 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    8 (30%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    15 (56%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

15 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Santeri Lilius Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7007Darragh OConaillDarragh OConaillLBaseball bat chokeRome Open88KGSF2015
8797Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaLArmbarLondon Fall Open88KGF2015
8801Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaLArmbarLondon Fall OpenABSSF2015
8804C. NegromonteC. NegromonteLTriangle armbarLondon NoGi F. O.85KGF2015
9104Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPointsLondon W. Open88KGF2016
9962Otavio SousaOtavio SousaLChoke from backWorld Champ.82KGR22016
10716Luca AnacoretaLuca AnacoretaLChoke from backLondon F. Open88KGSF2016
11252Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLPts: 4x2Berlin Open82KGRR2016
11254Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLMonted triangleBerlin Open82KGF2016
11546Bruno BorzaniLSubmissionEuropean Open88KGR12017
11963Jackson SousaJackson SousaLKneebarLondon WOABSSF2017
12007C. NegromonteC. NegromonteLEzekielGrand Slam LDN85KGF2017
13070Manuel RibamarManuel RibamarLPts: 19x0World Champ.82KGR12017
14834Tommy LangakerTommy LangakerLRNCEuropean Open82KGR22018
15065Bradley HillLReferee DecisionPolaris 684KGSPF2018
15229Henrique CardosoHenrique CardosoLBow and arrowLondon W. Open88KGSF2018
15361Mathias RibeiroLReferee DecisionSpanish Nat.82KGF2018
15742Max LindbladMax LindbladLChoke from backFinnish Open82KGF2018
17804C. NegromonteC. NegromonteLPts: 8x0German Nat. Pro85KGF2018
18724Horlando MonteiroHorlando MonteiroLTriangle armbarEuropean Open88KG4F2019
19301Eduardo RiosEduardo RiosLReferee DecisionPolaris 985KGSPF2019
20716Thiago SaThiago SaLPts: 2x9Spanish Nats94KGSF2019
21101C. NegromonteC. NegromonteD---Battle Grapple85KGSPF2019
21829Adam WardzinskiAdam WardzinskiLPts: 13x9European NoGi91KGSF2019
21840Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLPts: 6x0European NoGiABSR12019
22594Fellipe AndrewFellipe AndrewLTriangleEuropean OpenABSR22020
22676Bruno LimaBruno LimaLPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open88KGSF2020
23143Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 9x4Grand Slam LDN94KGSF2020
7006Gareth NealWPts: 4x2Rome Open88KGSF2015
8775Ertan BalabanWBow and arrowBerlin Open88KGSF2015
8776Radoslaw TurekWInjuryBerlin Open88KGF2015
8780Radoslaw TurekWEstima lockBerlin NoGi Open85KGSF2015
8781Marco MachadoWTriangle armbarBerlin NoGi Open85KGF2015
8796Francisco CaraballoWToe holdLondon Fall Open88KGSF2015
8798Hassine AzarkanWToe holdLondon Fall OpenABS4F2015
8809Jesse VuorioWToe holdPrimates IIABS4F2015
8810Harri PaakkolaWStraight ankle lockPrimates IIABSSF2015
8811S. BroscheWTrianglePrimates IIABSF2015
9102Marcos FilhoWKatagatameLondon W. Open88KGSF2016
9387Julien CrazierWEstima lockRome Open88KGSF2016
9388Max CarvalhoMax CarvalhoWPts: 4x0Rome Open88KGF2016
9956Alessandro SilvaWPts: 6x4World Champ.82KGR12016
10715Gareth NealeWPts: 7x0London F. Open88KG4F2016
11253Felipe CancadoWToe holdBerlin Open82KGRR2016
11255Felipe CancadoWToe holdBerlin NGO85KGF2016
11961Pedro BessaWPts: 4x2London WOABS4F2017
12002Mathias RibeiroWPts: 6x6, AdvGrand Slam LDN85KG4F2017
12006Bradley HillWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN85KGSF2017
14832Raphael SilvaWPts: 6x2European Open82KGR12018
15357Guillermo PonsWRNCSpanish NGN85KGSF2018
15358Auyb MagomedovWPts: 0x0, AdvSpanish NGN85KGF2018
15360Arthur PucciWPts: 4x2Spanish Nat.82KGSF2018
15737Tore ErevikWReferee DecisionFinnish Open82KGR12018
15739Toni ToivanenWEstima lockFinnish Open82KG4F2018
15741Tuomas YlinampaWPts: 4x2Finnish Open82KGSF2018
17802Z. AbderrahmanWEstima lockGerman Nat. Pro85KGSF2018
18045Pedro FarkasWRNCLisbon Open88KGF2018
18330Pedro BessaWReferee DecisionPolaris 882KGSPF2018
18721Philippe PomaskiPhilippe PomaskiWPts: 2x0European Open88KGR12019
20718Angel CiceroWPts: 3x0Spanish NatsABS4F2019
20719Thiago SaThiago SaWEstima lockSpanish NatsABSSF2019
20720Alex CabanesWPts: 6x4Spanish NatsABSF2019
21826Charles McguireWRNCEuropean NoGi91KG4F2019
22215Ivan GradeWBow and arrowMadrid Open94KGSF2019
22216Guilherme JardimWPts: 4x0Madrid Open94KGF2019
22581Thomas JulienWEstima lockEuropean OpenABSR12020
22586Thomas JulienWFootlockEuropean OpenABSR12020
22667Alec BauldingAlec BauldingWPts: 12x4European Open88KGR12020
22672Angel CiceroWChoke from mountEuropean Open88KG4F2020
23015Stuart CooperWKatagatameGrapplefest 890KGSPF2020
23140Matko KvesicWKatagatameGrand Slam LDN94KG4F2020
23146Pedro EliasPedro EliasWPts: 6x5Grand Slam LDN94KGRPC2020
23147Stan VarshavskiyWPts: 10x0Grand Slam LDN94KG3RD2020
