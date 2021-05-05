Johnif de Oliveira Rocha, commonly known as Johnif Rocha, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Cícero Costha and a member of the PSLPB squad, who is widely regarded as one of his generation’s top rooster-weights, a reputation earned during his colored belt career, when he conquered World, Pan American, and European titles in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit. Originally from the state of Amazonas, Rocha belongs to a fruitful harvest of Amazonas grapplers produced by Costha from his São Paulo-based academy which includes athletes such as Diego “Pato”, Yuri Hendrex, Thalison Soares, Hygor Brito, to name a few.

Johnif Rocha

Full Name: Johnif de Oliveira Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Johnif Rocha

Main Achievements:

2nd Place AJP World Pro (2021)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, AD (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place ACBJJ European Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2016 blue, 2019 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Galo (57,5Kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: PSLPB

Johnif Rocha Biography

Johnif Rocha was born on May 27, 1998, in Manaus, Amazonas.

Sports appeared in Rocha’s life via the school system, starting through football (soccer) during primary school, where he was coached by Mrs Karina Dias. Dias would be a crucial figure in Johnif’s life as she was also the young athlete’s first connection with jiu-jitsu.

Karina Dias – Johnif’s aforementioned soccer coach – who also ran a jiu-jitsu program after school hours, convinced the young Manauara to put on a gi and give that sport a try. Once he did, Rocha immediately felt at home on the mats, starting his regular training in the Gentle Art at the age of 8 (2007).

By the time Rocha was 12 years old, he was obsessed with jiu-jitsu and dreamt of playing it professionally, an opportunity that would take a few years to come to fruition. As a 15-year-old, then a blue belt under coach Karina Dias, Johnif reached out to one of São Paulo’s most prestigious instructors, Cicero Costha. Cicero accepted to open the doors of his jiu-jitsu school on a full scholarship regime, an opportunity fully embraced by the aspiring pro-athlete.

In 2018, Johnif competed and won the IBJJF European Championships as a purple belt. During his stay in the Old Continent for the tournament, Rocha was offered a coaching position at a Swiss academy, another opportunity that did not come by unchecked. Johnif accepted the offer, spending his time in Switzerland, with regular trips to Brazil and the US for training camps and important tournaments from then on.

After a fantastic career in the colored belt divisions, at a national and international level, in November 2020, Johnif Rocha was promoted to black belt by Cicero Costha at a ceremony held in São Paulo, Brazil.