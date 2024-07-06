Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Tamiris Fernanda da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Saulo Barbosa. She also worked extensively with Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró at the Dream Art headquarters, a team she represented from the purple to the black belt. Tamiris Silva first broke out as one of her division’s top competitors on the International Brazilan Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit as a brown belt, when she won the World Championships, a deed she would repeat as a black belt.

Tamiris Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Tamiris Fernanda da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar > André Galvão > Everdan Olegário > Paulo Barauna > Saulo Barbosa > Tamiris Silva

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 / 2024)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)
  • 3rd Place ADCC Brazilian Trials (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018/2019 blue, 2021** purple, 2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022* brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022* brown)

Main Achievements (Novice):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Pesado (79 kg / 175.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Tamiris Silva Biography

Tamiris Silva was born on July 19, 1996, in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

While growing up Tamiris was always involved in sports, eventually moving to martial arts at the age of 12, starting with judo (where she didn’t stay long) and shortly after karate & kickboxing.

Tamiris came across jiu-jitsu when coach Saulo Barbosa opened a class in the same gym where Silva lifted weights. Although she wasn’t particularly interested in grappling arts, crossing paths with Mr. Barbosa daily and interacting with his positive nature led 18-year-old Tamiris to try a class.

Silva was in nursing college when she started jiu-jitsu. Although she had no previous competitive experience in the other martial arts she had practiced, she dove right into jiu-jitsu’s tournament scene. Her talent shined through from the get-go and Tamiris’ performances led her to leave the part-time job she had to focus on her school and her grappling career.

In 2019, as Tamiris Silva was approaching the end of her blue belt career after 3 consecutive national titles (2017 white, 2018 & 2019 blue belt rank), the professional jiu-jitsu team Dream Art approached Silva and her teammate, Larissa Martins – who was also rapidly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the sport – to bring in their talent to the DA squad. With their instructor’s consent and approval, Tamiris and Larissa opted to move to the famous squad where they would have better opportunities in the sport.

With the support and resources of a big team, Tamiris conquered her first IBJJF world title as a brown belt in 2022, subsequently earning her black belt from coach Saulo Barbosa in June of that year.

Tamiris Silva Grappling Record

Tamiris Silva Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
38442Ana VieiraAna VieiraLArmbarPan AmericanABSSF2023
38629Larissa DiasLarissa DiasLToe holdPan American79KGSF2023
40591Larissa DiasLarissa DiasLReferee DecisionWorld Champ.79KGSF2023
40856Stephanie CostaLPts: 5x3ADGS RJ95KG4F2023
42677Melissa CuetoLArmbarBJJ StarsABS4F2023
44767Yara SoaresYara SoaresLPts: 2x1ADWP Qualifier120KG4F2023
47750Kauane SilvaKauane SilvaLPts: 2x0ADCC BRA2O65KGSF2024
48107Mayara MonteiroLReferee DecisionPan AmericanO79KGSF2024
49315Amanda MagdaAmanda MagdaLToe holdBrasileiro79KGSF2024
35312Mikaela LimaWPts: 3x0AJP NoGi GP95KGSF2022
35314Roberta RibeiroWReferee DecisionAJP NoGi GP95KGF2022
35316Mikaela LimaWReferee DecisionAJP NoGi GPABSSF2022
38435Elisabeth ClayElisabeth ClayWPts: 0x0, AdvPan AmericanABSR12023
38439Thalyta SilvaThalyta SilvaWReferee DecisionPan AmericanABS4F2023
38628Leticia CardozoWReferee DecisionPan American79KG4F2023
39760Jeane RafaellyWSubmissionBrasileiro79KG4F2023
39763Amanda MagdaAmanda MagdaWPts: 6x0Brasileiro79KGSF2023
39764Thaynara AparecidaWClock chokeBrasileiro79KGF2023
40587Thaynara SilvaWReferee DecisionWorld Champ.79KG4F2023
40863Stephanie CostaWSubmissionADGS RJ95KG3RD2023
47748Maria ClaraWGuillotineADCC BRA2O65KG4F2024
47752Juliana MenezesWArmbarADCC BRA2O65KG3RD2024
49311Goncala MoreiraWArmbarBrasileiro79KG4F2024
50494Laura BarkerWClock chokeWorld Champ.79KG4F2024
50497Melissa CuetoWPts: 2x2, AdvWorld Champ.79KGSF2024
50499Amanda MagdaAmanda MagdaWPts: 2x0World Champ.79KGF2024
