Tamiris Fernanda da Silva is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Saulo Barbosa. She also worked extensively with Isaque Bahiense and Gabriel Figueiró at the Dream Art headquarters, a team she represented from the purple to the black belt. Tamiris Silva first broke out as one of her division’s top competitors on the International Brazilan Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit as a brown belt, when she won the World Championships, a deed she would repeat as a black belt.

Tamiris Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Tamiris Fernanda da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar > André Galvão > Everdan Olegário > Paulo Barauna > Saulo Barbosa > Tamiris Silva

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 / 2024)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024)

3rd Place ADCC Brazilian Trials (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018/2019 blue, 2021** purple, 2022 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2020 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022* brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022* brown)

Main Achievements (Novice):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Pesado (79 kg / 175.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Dream Art

Tamiris Silva Biography

Tamiris Silva was born on July 19, 1996, in Mogi das Cruzes, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

While growing up Tamiris was always involved in sports, eventually moving to martial arts at the age of 12, starting with judo (where she didn’t stay long) and shortly after karate & kickboxing.

Tamiris came across jiu-jitsu when coach Saulo Barbosa opened a class in the same gym where Silva lifted weights. Although she wasn’t particularly interested in grappling arts, crossing paths with Mr. Barbosa daily and interacting with his positive nature led 18-year-old Tamiris to try a class.

Silva was in nursing college when she started jiu-jitsu. Although she had no previous competitive experience in the other martial arts she had practiced, she dove right into jiu-jitsu’s tournament scene. Her talent shined through from the get-go and Tamiris’ performances led her to leave the part-time job she had to focus on her school and her grappling career.

In 2019, as Tamiris Silva was approaching the end of her blue belt career after 3 consecutive national titles (2017 white, 2018 & 2019 blue belt rank), the professional jiu-jitsu team Dream Art approached Silva and her teammate, Larissa Martins – who was also rapidly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the sport – to bring in their talent to the DA squad. With their instructor’s consent and approval, Tamiris and Larissa opted to move to the famous squad where they would have better opportunities in the sport.

With the support and resources of a big team, Tamiris conquered her first IBJJF world title as a brown belt in 2022, subsequently earning her black belt from coach Saulo Barbosa in June of that year.