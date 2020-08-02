Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Kauan Barboza

BJJ Heroes,
Kauan Barboza is a jiu-jitsu black belt under André “Alemão” Vasconcelos, who worked extensively with coaches Ari “Galo” and Leonardo Vieira, having represented the Carlson Gracie Academy in the past and, later, the Checkmat team. Barboza became widely recognized as one of the sport’s rising stars during his colored belt career, a time when he earned medals in the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) World Championships and Brazilian Nationals. He would later cement that status with an outstanding career on the professional circuit.

Kauan Barboza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kauan Argimon Barboza

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Carlson Gracie Jr > André Vasconcelos > Kauan Barboza

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place SJJIF World Championship (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Chicago Summer Open NoGi (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Nashville Fall Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Los Angeles Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF NY Summer Open (2017)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Seattle Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Fresno OPen (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Phoenix OPen (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Long Beach Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Boston Spring Open (2018)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Dallas Fall Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Miami Fall Open (2017)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF San Jose Open (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2014 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2014/2016 purple)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2013)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013*)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012 / 2013)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guard

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Kauan Barboza Biography

Kauan Barboza was born on May 7, 1996, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was raised.

As a child, Kauan’s sporting interests lied solely with football (soccer), yet, during his early teens, martial arts sparked his interest, particularly judo. Although Barboza asked his parents to join a club where the famous Japanese trade was taught, his father was good friends with a local jiu-jitsu black belt and decided to sign the young man with his friend’s gym Instead. That friend was Ari “Galo”, a well-known member of the Carlson Gracie Academy.

In 2015, then a purple belt, Kauan traveled to North America with teammate Alexandre Molinaro to compete at the IBJJF No-Gi World and Pan Championship. During their trip, they met another Carlson Gracie team member and gym owner, André Vasconcelos (Alemão), who offered to sponsor both athletes and help them remain in the country in order to compete year-round in the sport’s most competitive circuit. The offer was accepted by the competitors who rapidly made their names known in America.

Barboza would earn his brown and black belts from Alemão, the latter of which at a ceremony held on the 5th of June of 2017.

During his time in the USA, Kauan made many good friendships at the Checkmat Headquarters Academy, in California, marrying a member of the team. This close-knit relationship with the Los Angeles workgroup led Kauan to discuss with coach André Vasconcelos a move to the US West Coast and Barboza’s affiliation to Checkmat. A decision fully supported by Alemão at the time.

Well received by team leader Leozinho Vieira, Barboza would later be offered a position as a coach in the well known grappling gym – Checkmat Headquarters.

Kauan Barboza Grappling Record

34 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    12 (35%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    6 (18%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (26%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    5 (15%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Toe hold
44
4
#86e620
Choke from back
44
4
#5AD3D1
Armbar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
22 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    6 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (41%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (27%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Choke from back
44
4
#86e620
Cachecol choke
11
1
#5AD3D1
Flying armbar
11
1
#d1212a
Armbar
11
1
#fad11b
Kneebar
11
1
#f58822
Kimura
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Kauan Barboza Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
13739Yan LucasYan LucasLReferee DecisionGrand Slam LA77KGR12017
14037Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLFlying armbarCharlotte Open76KGSF2017
14126Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLReferee DecisionMiami Fall Open76KGSF2017
15307Michael LieraMichael LieraLPts: 4x2Pan American76KG8F2018
15653Nathan MendelsohnNathan MendelsohnLArmbarSan Jose Open82KGSF2018
15809Rodrigo FreitasRodrigo FreitasLReferee DecisionBoston Sp. Open76KGSF2018
16223Inacio NetoInacio NetoLAdvDallas SPOABS4F2018
17462Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLReferee DecisionGrand Slam LA77KGSF2018
17467Leonardo LaraLeonardo LaraLPts: 2x0Grand Slam LA77KGRR2018
17711Michael LieraMichael LieraLChoke from backLA BJJ Pro82KG4F2018
17747Gialysson AdaoLReferee DecisionTwin Cities Open76KGSF2018
18034Marcio AndreMarcio AndreLReferee DecisionLong Beach Open76KGF2018
18101Daninis NguyenLKneebarCincinnati Open82KGF2018
19794Victor SilverioVictor SilverioLPts: 2x0San Jose Open82KGSF2019
19817Michael TrassoMichael TrassoLKimuraSan Jose NGO79KGF2019
20918Ronaldo JuniorRonaldo JuniorLChoke from backFresno OpenABSSF2019
21701Johnatha AlvesJohnatha AlvesLCachecol chokeWorld Festival77KGSPF2019
22082Paulo GabrielPaulo GabrielLPts: 2x0Long Beach Open76KGF2019
22156Joao MendesJoao MendesLPointsSJJIF Worlds76KGSF2019
23038Gabriel ProcopioGabriel ProcopioLChoke from backMiami WO94KGF2020
23266A. MunisLPts: 2x0Copa Podio76KGRR2020
23269Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry BarbosaLChoke from backCopa Podio76KGRR2020
13349Sean FisherWPts: 2x2, AdvNY Summer Open82KG4F2017
13350Luis RufinoWToe holdNY Summer Open82KGSF2017
13351David RaabDavid RaabWPts: 2x0NY Summer Open82KGF2017
13995Michael FosterWToe holdDallas Fall Open76KGSF2017
13996Erick IngramWPts: 3x0Dallas Fall Open76KGF2017
14125Vitor RiciottiWArmbarMiami Fall Open76KG4F2017
14178Bret RusselWToe holdSJJIF Worlds82KGRR2017
14179Bret RusselWChoke from backSJJIF Worlds82KGRR2017
14926Thomas KeenanWAdvLos Angeles Open82KG4F2018
14928John CombsJohn CombsWReferee DecisionLos Angeles Open82KGSF2018
15299Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWPts: 4x2Pan American76KGR12018
15651Edmond KimWPts: 6x4San Jose Open82KG4F2018
15808Josh PresleyWChoke from backBoston Sp. Open76KG4F2018
16222Jimmy LugoWDQDallas SPOABSR12018
16993Gustavo DelmondesWPts: 36x0Seattle Open82KG4F2018
16994Scott ThometzWAdvSeattle Open82KGSF2018
16996David RaabDavid RaabWPts: 2x0Seattle Open82KGF2018
17090Fred SilvaWAdvChicago SM Open76KGSF2018
17104David GarmoDavid GarmoWPts: 6x2Chicago SM NGO79KGF2018
17409Pedro PalharesWAdvAtlanta SMO82KGF2018
17454Alberto SerranoWPts: 14x0Grand Slam LA77KGR12018
17459Matheus CostaMatheus CostaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LA77KG4F2018
17746Melor SturuaWChoke from backTwin Cities Open76KG4F2018
18277Eric IngramWToe holdNashville Fall Open82KGSF2018
18278Pedro PalharesWPts: 8x6Nashville Fall Open82KGF2018
19791Daniel SpermWPts: 6x2San Jose Open82KG4F2019
20776Fabio TrindadeWChoke from backSubversiv 277KGSPF2019
20914Bruno CavalcanteWDQFresno OpenO100KGRR2019
20915Bruno CavalcanteWDQFresno OpenO100KGF2019
21682Tyson AntillonWPts: 2x2, AdvPhoenix Open94KGF2019
22076Tyson AntillonWReferee DecisionLong Beach Open76KG4F2019
22080Johnny TamaJohnny TamaWDQLong Beach Open76KGSF2019
23037Raphael CadenaWPts: 4x2Miami WO94KGSF2020
23270Cesar CaramajoWDQCopa Podio76KGRR2020
