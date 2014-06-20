Nathalie Ribeiro, commonly referenced as Tata Ribeiro, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Lucas Leite, having also worked extensively with coaches João and Aloísio Silva, as well as Master Sylvio Behring. As a representative of team Checkmat (La Habra), Nathalie cemented her status as one of the sport’s main female figures, particularly after her wins in important tournaments such as the UAEJJF Grand Slam – Los Angeles, IBJJF Worlds and Pans Championships.

Nathalie Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Nathalie Wan Soares Veras Ribeiro

Nickname: “Tatá” is a shortened version of Nathalie.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti (Jacaré) > Leonardo Vieira (Leozinho)> Lucas Leite > Nathalie Ribeiro

Main Achievements:

UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2018)

IBJJF Las Vegas Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF San Diego Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Dallas Spring Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2018)

Main Achievements (Coloured Belts):

IBJJF World Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Pans Champion (2018 brown)

SJJIF World Champion (2015** purple)

SJJIF World No-Gi Champion (2015** purple)

UAEJJF Grand Slam LA 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF American Nationals 2nd Place (2016** brown)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple, 2017 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Nathalie Ribeiro Biography

Nathalie “Tata” Ribeiro was born on November 6, 1992 in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During her childhood Nathalie was submerged in sports culture, having in both parents two avid sportspeople, as well as jiu-jitsu practitioners (Ribeiro’s father being a black belt and mother a blue belt at the time). Tata practiced and competed in gymnastics, swimming and trampolining, before also adding BJJ to her weekly activities at the age of 8.

Coach Valdemar was Nathalie’s very first instructor. He ran a small class at Ribeiro’s building block in Jacarepagua (RJ). Tata’s tuition as a young athlete was dependent on where her parents were located, and her path had a few different coaches who participated in her reaching the blue belt rank in 2009.

Shortly after reaching her blue belt, Ribeiro had a baby. Dealing with the responsibilities of parenthood, Tata removed herself from the mats for 3 years. Upon her return to BJJ, Nathalie chose to tie a white belt around her waist and start from scratch with Master Sylvio Behring, the man who would promote Ribeiro to blue and purple belt.

In 2015 Tata Ribeiro traveled to the United States to compete in the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan and World Championships. While in the US Nathalie was approached by João Silva and Aloísio Silva, who offered her an athletic scholarship. The proposal was accepted by Ribeiro, later being promoted to brown belt by João.

It was also while in the Northern Hemisphere that Nathalie befriended Lucas Leite of Checkmat La Habra. Ribeiro was offered a job as an instructor at the academy and started training also under the acclaimed instructor. It was Leite who promoted Nathalie to black belt on March 12, 2018.

Nathalie Ribeiro vs Heather Raftery

