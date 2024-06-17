Mateusz Szczeciński is a Polish grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Sylwester Dziekanowski of the Gorila Team, who specializes in no-gi BJJ, also called submission-wrestling. Szczeciński is one of the most celebrated grapplers of his generation due to his submission-hunting style and for having medaled at the ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials and won the Polaris Invitational title while also earning medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.
Mateusz Szczeciński Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Mateusz Michal Szczecinski
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Jorge Patino > Mariusz Linke > Sylwester Dziekanowski > Mateusz Szczecinski
Main Achievements:
- Polaris 170 lb Champion (2023 / 2024)
- 1st Place UWW Europe Grappling Open (2021)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
- 3rd Place ADCC ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials (2018 / 2021)
- ADCC World Championship Veteran (2022)
Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock / Aoki lock
Weight Division: 76.9 kg / 169.5lb (ADCC ruleset)
Team/Association: Academia Gorila (Koszalin, Poland)
Mateusz Szczeciński Biography
Mateusz Szczeciński was born on October 13, 1994, in Koszalin, Poland, where he grew up.
As a child, Mateusz played various sports with football (soccer) being his main focus. This sporting culture was maintained throughout his formative years as he went on to spend high school in a School Sports Club, a space that geared students toward athletic careers. There, Szczeciński competed in many sports, most successful in the 100-meter race.
Traditional sports were not the only activity Mateusz was involved with growing up. Coming from a town with a big combat sports culture, he was quick to find interest in fighting, starting with boxing at 12, and adding jiu-jitsu with coach Sylwester Dziekanowski at Gold Team when he was 13.
Under the instruction of Mr. Dziekanowski, Szczeciński slowly became one of Poland’s hottest prospects, earning his black belt on December 21, 2017. He would later change associations and camps, joining Academia Gorila.
M. Szczecinski Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
1 (2%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
48 (96%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (2%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
48 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
2 (22%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
2 (22%)
-
BY DECISION
4 (44%)
-
BY PENALTIES
1 (11%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
M. Szczecinski Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|17777
|Ross NichollsRoss Nicholls
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|27794
|Oliver TazaOliver Taza
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Pen
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|SF
|2021
|30718
|Dante LeonDante Leon
|L
|Armbar
|GrappleFest 11
|80KG
|SPF
|2022
|32302
|Tommy LangakerTommy Langaker
|L
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|F
|2022
|35052
|Dante LeonDante Leon
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC
|77KG
|4F
|2022
|36032
|Oliver TazaOliver Taza
|L
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 22
|86KG
|4F
|2022
|42754
|Jozef ChenJozef Chen
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2023
|44287
|Tommy LangakerTommy Langaker
|L
|Pts: 3x2
|European NoGi
|79KG
|F
|2023
|47112
|Davis Asare
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2024
|17749
|Filip Sadowski
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Polish Nat. NG
|NA
|R1
|2018
|17750
|Paweł Tomalik
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Polish Nat. NG
|NA
|4F
|2018
|17751
|Marcin Held
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Polish Nat. NG
|NA
|SF
|2018
|17752
|Kacper Rot
|W
|Triangle
|Polish Nat. NG
|NA
|F
|2018
|17753
|B. Łukaszewicz
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC Poland
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|17754
|Kuba Witkowski
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC Poland
|77KG
|SF
|2018
|17755
|J. Andrejczuk
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC Poland
|77KG
|F
|2018
|17760
|Olias Dikelis
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2018
|17763
|Thomas Magnitis
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2018
|17770
|Posa Joona
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2018
|17776
|Jan Stach
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2018
|17780
|Bartosz Lucas
|W
|Triangle
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|3RD
|2018
|21522
|Sean McDonagh
|W
|Outside heel hook
|GrappleFest 6
|77KG
|SPF
|2019
|21526
|Paweł Kozlowski
|W
|Toe hold
|NAGA Europe
|NA
|4F
|2019
|21527
|B. Couwenhoven
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|NAGA Europe
|NA
|SF
|2019
|21528
|Dominic Dilion
|W
|Outside heel hook
|NAGA Europe
|NA
|F
|2019
|24073
|Bradley Hill
|D
|---
|Polaris Squads
|ABS
|RR
|2020
|24074
|Dominic Dillon
|D
|---
|Polaris Squads
|ABS
|RR
|2020
|24075
|J. Hue
|D
|---
|Polaris Squads
|ABS
|RR
|2020
|24087
|Grzegorz Białas
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC Poland
|NA
|4F
|2020
|24088
|Łukasz Baranowski
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC Poland
|NA
|SF
|2020
|24089
|Bartosz Łukaszewicz
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC Poland
|NA
|F
|2020
|25023
|Eliot Curtis
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|UWW Euro
|77KG
|R1
|2021
|25024
|Taube Piter
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|UWW Euro
|77KG
|4F
|2021
|25025
|Emanoely Omer
|W
|RNC
|UWW Euro
|77KG
|SF
|2021
|25026
|Gadzhiev Arslan
|W
|Armbar
|UWW Euro
|77KG
|F
|2021
|27778
|Pawel Jaworski
|W
|Inside heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2021
|27785
|Ross NichollsRoss Nicholls
|W
|Aoki lock
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2021
|27793
|Filiponi Nicolas
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2021
|27796
|Hejraat Rashid
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|3RD
|2021
|28389
|Ellis Younger
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Polaris 17
|77KG
|SPF
|2021
|32278
|Jack Tayley
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2022
|32279
|Seba Sonntag
|W
|Outside heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2022
|32289
|Dave Asare
|W
|Kneebar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2022
|32296
|Jozef ChenJozef Chen
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|4F
|2022
|32301
|Ellis Younger
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|SF
|2022
|35043
|William TackettWilliam Tackett
|W
|Aoki lock
|ADCC
|77KG
|R1
|2022
|38615
|Jed Hue
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|Polaris 24
|NA
|SPF
|2023
|42732
|Nathan Zechut
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2023
|42733
|Ilyas Qazi
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2023
|42746
|Mateusz Flaga
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|16F
|2023
|42753
|Jan Stach
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2023
|44271
|Pavel Kalesnik
|W
|Inside heel hook
|European NoGi
|79KG
|R1
|2023
|44277
|Mehdi Meziri
|W
|RNC
|European NoGi
|79KG
|8F
|2023
|44283
|Fabio CaloiFabio Caloi
|W
|Armbar
|European NoGi
|79KG
|4F
|2023
|44285
|Lucas ProtasioLucas Protasio
|W
|Armbar
|European NoGi
|79KG
|SF
|2023
|47092
|Ollie Web
|W
|Straight ankle lock
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2024
|47094
|Ollie Web
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R1
|2024
|47103
|Tom Barry
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|R2
|2024
|47110
|Liam Alpang
|W
|Armbar
|ADCC EU Trials
|77KG
|8F
|2024
|47445
|Jafar Tamimi
|W
|RNC
|AIGA Trials
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|47457
|Nicolas Filipponi
|W
|RNC
|AIGA Trials
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|47466
|D. Muhammad
|W
|RNC
|AIGA Trials
|76KG
|F
|2024