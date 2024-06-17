Mateusz Szczeciński is a Polish grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Sylwester Dziekanowski of the Gorila Team, who specializes in no-gi BJJ, also called submission-wrestling. Szczeciński is one of the most celebrated grapplers of his generation due to his submission-hunting style and for having medaled at the ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials and won the Polaris Invitational title while also earning medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Mateusz Szczeciński Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Mateusz Michal Szczecinski

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Jorge Patino > Mariusz Linke > Sylwester Dziekanowski > Mateusz Szczecinski

Main Achievements:

Polaris 170 lb Champion (2023 / 2024)

1st Place UWW Europe Grappling Open (2021)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)

3rd Place ADCC ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials (2018 / 2021)

ADCC World Championship Veteran (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock / Aoki lock

Weight Division: 76.9 kg / 169.5lb (ADCC ruleset)

Team/Association: Academia Gorila (Koszalin, Poland)

Mateusz Szczeciński Biography

Mateusz Szczeciński was born on October 13, 1994, in Koszalin, Poland, where he grew up.

As a child, Mateusz played various sports with football (soccer) being his main focus. This sporting culture was maintained throughout his formative years as he went on to spend high school in a School Sports Club, a space that geared students toward athletic careers. There, Szczeciński competed in many sports, most successful in the 100-meter race.

Traditional sports were not the only activity Mateusz was involved with growing up. Coming from a town with a big combat sports culture, he was quick to find interest in fighting, starting with boxing at 12, and adding jiu-jitsu with coach Sylwester Dziekanowski at Gold Team when he was 13.

Under the instruction of Mr. Dziekanowski, Szczeciński slowly became one of Poland’s hottest prospects, earning his black belt on December 21, 2017. He would later change associations and camps, joining Academia Gorila.