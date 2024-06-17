Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Mateusz Szczecinski

BJJ Heroes,
199 0
Mateusz Szczeciński is a Polish grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Sylwester Dziekanowski of the Gorila Team, who specializes in no-gi BJJ, also called submission-wrestling. Szczeciński is one of the most celebrated grapplers of his generation due to his submission-hunting style and for having medaled at the ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials and won the Polaris Invitational title while also earning medals in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit.

Mateusz Szczeciński Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Mateusz Michal Szczecinski

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Jorge Patino > Mariusz Linke > Sylwester Dziekanowski > Mateusz Szczecinski

Main Achievements:

  • Polaris 170 lb Champion (2023 / 2024)
  • 1st Place UWW Europe Grappling Open (2021)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 3rd Place ADCC ADCC Europe, Africa & Middle East Trials (2018 / 2021)
  • ADCC World Championship Veteran (2022)

Favorite Position/Technique: Straight ankle lock / Aoki lock

Weight Division: 76.9 kg / 169.5lb (ADCC ruleset)

Team/Association: Academia Gorila (Koszalin, Poland)

Mateusz Szczeciński Biography

Mateusz Szczeciński was born on October 13, 1994, in Koszalin, Poland, where he grew up.

As a child, Mateusz played various sports with football (soccer) being his main focus. This sporting culture was maintained throughout his formative years as he went on to spend high school in a School Sports Club, a space that geared students toward athletic careers. There, Szczeciński competed in many sports, most successful in the 100-meter race.

Traditional sports were not the only activity Mateusz was involved with growing up. Coming from a town with a big combat sports culture, he was quick to find interest in fighting, starting with boxing at 12, and adding jiu-jitsu with coach Sylwester Dziekanowski at Gold Team when he was 13.

Under the instruction of Mr. Dziekanowski, Szczeciński slowly became one of Poland’s hottest prospects, earning his black belt on December 21, 2017. He would later change associations and camps, joining Academia Gorila.

M. Szczecinski Grappling Record

50 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    1 (2%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    48 (96%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (2%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

48 SUBMISSIONS WINS

M. Szczecinski Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17777Ross NichollsRoss NichollsLReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials77KGSF2018
27794Oliver TazaOliver TazaLPts: 0x0, PenADCC EU Trials77KGSF2021
30718Dante LeonDante LeonLArmbarGrappleFest 1180KGSPF2022
32302Tommy LangakerTommy LangakerLRNCADCC EU Trials77KGF2022
35052Dante LeonDante LeonLReferee DecisionADCC77KG4F2022
36032Oliver TazaOliver TazaLReferee DecisionPolaris 2286KG4F2022
42754Jozef ChenJozef ChenLReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials77KG4F2023
44287Tommy LangakerTommy LangakerLPts: 3x2European NoGi79KGF2023
47112Davis AsareLPts: 2x0ADCC EU Trials77KG4F2024
17749Filip SadowskiWStraight ankle lockPolish Nat. NGNAR12018
17750Paweł TomalikWStraight ankle lockPolish Nat. NGNA4F2018
17751Marcin HeldWStraight ankle lockPolish Nat. NGNASF2018
17752Kacper RotWTrianglePolish Nat. NGNAF2018
17753B. ŁukaszewiczWReferee DecisionADCC Poland77KG4F2018
17754Kuba WitkowskiWStraight ankle lockADCC Poland77KGSF2018
17755J. AndrejczukWStraight ankle lockADCC Poland77KGF2018
17760Olias DikelisWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGR12018
17763Thomas MagnitisWOutside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGR22018
17770Posa JoonaWStraight ankle lockADCC EU Trials77KGR22018
17776Jan StachWPts: 2x0ADCC EU Trials77KG4F2018
17780Bartosz LucasWTriangleADCC EU Trials77KG3RD2018
21522Sean McDonaghWOutside heel hookGrappleFest 677KGSPF2019
21526Paweł KozlowskiWToe holdNAGA EuropeNA4F2019
21527B. CouwenhovenWStraight ankle lockNAGA EuropeNASF2019
21528Dominic DilionWOutside heel hookNAGA EuropeNAF2019
24073Bradley HillD---Polaris SquadsABSRR2020
24074Dominic DillonD---Polaris SquadsABSRR2020
24075J. HueD---Polaris SquadsABSRR2020
24087Grzegorz BiałasWInside heel hookADCC PolandNA4F2020
24088Łukasz BaranowskiWOutside heel hookADCC PolandNASF2020
24089Bartosz ŁukaszewiczWStraight ankle lockADCC PolandNAF2020
25023Eliot CurtisWStraight ankle lockUWW Euro77KGR12021
25024Taube PiterWStraight ankle lockUWW Euro77KG4F2021
25025Emanoely OmerWRNCUWW Euro77KGSF2021
25026Gadzhiev ArslanWArmbarUWW Euro77KGF2021
27778Pawel JaworskiWInside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGR22021
27785Ross NichollsRoss NichollsWAoki lockADCC EU Trials77KG8F2021
27793Filiponi NicolasWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KG4F2021
27796Hejraat RashidWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KG3RD2021
28389Ellis YoungerWStraight ankle lockPolaris 1777KGSPF2021
32278Jack TayleyWRNCADCC EU Trials77KGR12022
32279Seba SonntagWOutside heel hookADCC EU Trials77KGR22022
32289Dave AsareWKneebarADCC EU Trials77KG8F2022
32296Jozef ChenJozef ChenWStraight ankle lockADCC EU Trials77KG4F2022
32301Ellis YoungerWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KGSF2022
35043William TackettWilliam TackettWAoki lockADCC77KGR12022
38615Jed HueWStraight ankle lockPolaris 24NASPF2023
42732Nathan ZechutWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KGR12023
42733Ilyas QaziWRNCADCC EU Trials77KGR22023
42746Mateusz FlagaWStraight ankle lockADCC EU Trials77KG16F2023
42753Jan StachWRNCADCC EU Trials77KG8F2023
44271Pavel KalesnikWInside heel hookEuropean NoGi79KGR12023
44277Mehdi MeziriWRNCEuropean NoGi79KG8F2023
44283Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiWArmbarEuropean NoGi79KG4F2023
44285Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioWArmbarEuropean NoGi79KGSF2023
47092Ollie WebWStraight ankle lockADCC EU Trials77KGR12024
47094Ollie WebWRNCADCC EU Trials77KGR12024
47103Tom BarryWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KGR22024
47110Liam AlpangWArmbarADCC EU Trials77KG8F2024
47445Jafar TamimiWRNCAIGA Trials76KG4F2024
47457Nicolas FilipponiWRNCAIGA Trials76KGSF2024
47466D. MuhammadWRNCAIGA Trials76KGF2024
