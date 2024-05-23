Yigit Hanay is a Turkish grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Arturo Wesson, known for his no-gi/submission-grappling accolades. Despite being in a region with little history in this sport, Yigit Hanay made waves in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as a brown belt by conquering the World No-Gi Championship. He would also earn back-to-back medals at the ADCC Europe & Africa Trials of 2024.
Yigit Hanay Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Yigit Hanay
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Arturo Wesson > Yigit Hanay
Main Achievements:
- 2nd Place ADCC European Trials 2 (2024)
- 3rd Place ADCC European Trials 1 (2023)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Renzo Gracie Academy (Istanbul)
Yigit Hanay Biography
Yigit Hanay was born on August 30, 1999, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Invested in martial arts from early in his life, Yigit started judo at age 10. A sport he competed in extensively, earning 4 Istanbul City championships and his black belt rank.
In 2016, 16-year-old Hanay joined a local jiu-jitsu academy affiliated with Carlson Gracie Junior, under the guidance of Cağlar Yazman, where Yigit remained until his purple belt. As he reached the lilac rank, he joined Arturo Wesson, a black belt under Renzo Gracie, where he started dedicating more of his attention to the no-gi ruleset.
Yigit Hanay eventually opened up his franchise of the Renzo Gracie Academy in Istanbul and earned his black belt on December 7, 2023, from his instructor, Mr. Wesson.
Yigit Hanay Grappling Record
BY POINTS
4 (44%)
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
BY SUBMISSION
4 (44%)
BY DECISION
1 (11%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
4 SUBMISSIONS WINS
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
BY SUBMISSION
1 (50%)
BY DECISION
1 (50%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Yigit Hanay Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|42707
|Cammy Donnelly
|L
|Heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|SF
|2023
|47063
|Gairbeg Ibragimov
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|F
|2024
|42689
|C. Amador
|W
|Heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|16F
|2023
|42697
|Tuomas Kokkonen
|W
|Heel hook
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|8F
|2023
|42706
|Bart Dubbeldam
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|4F
|2023
|47043
|Bruno Amaddeo
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|R1
|2024
|47049
|V. Bussolotti
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|R2
|2024
|47054
|Fionnbar Carey
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|8F
|2024
|47058
|Sam McNallySam McNally
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|4F
|2024
|47061
|Nadav Bar-gil
|W
|RNC
|ADCC EU Trials
|66KG
|SF
|2024
|47425
|Ali Gherbi
|W
|Points
|AIGA Trials
|70KG
|4F
|2024