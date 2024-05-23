Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Yigit Hanay

Yigit Hanay is a Turkish grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Arturo Wesson, known for his no-gi/submission-grappling accolades. Despite being in a region with little history in this sport, Yigit Hanay made waves in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) as a brown belt by conquering the World No-Gi Championship. He would also earn back-to-back medals at the ADCC Europe & Africa Trials of 2024.

Yigit Hanay Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Yigit Hanay

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Renzo Gracie > Arturo Wesson > Yigit Hanay

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place ADCC European Trials 2 (2024)
  • 3rd Place ADCC European Trials 1 (2023)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2023 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Heel Hook

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Renzo Gracie Academy (Istanbul)

Yigit Hanay Biography

Yigit Hanay was born on August 30, 1999, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Invested in martial arts from early in his life, Yigit started judo at age 10. A sport he competed in extensively, earning 4 Istanbul City championships and his black belt rank.

In 2016, 16-year-old Hanay joined a local jiu-jitsu academy affiliated with Carlson Gracie Junior, under the guidance of Cağlar Yazman, where Yigit remained until his purple belt. As he reached the lilac rank, he joined Arturo Wesson, a black belt under Renzo Gracie, where he started dedicating more of his attention to the no-gi ruleset.

Yigit Hanay eventually opened up his franchise of the Renzo Gracie Academy in Istanbul and earned his black belt on December 7, 2023, from his instructor, Mr. Wesson.

Yigit Hanay Grappling Record

9 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (44%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (11%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

2 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (50%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Yigit Hanay Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
42707Cammy DonnellyLHeel hookADCC EU Trials66KGSF2023
47063Gairbeg IbragimovLReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials66KGF2024
42689C. AmadorWHeel hookADCC EU Trials66KG16F2023
42697Tuomas KokkonenWHeel hookADCC EU Trials66KG8F2023
42706Bart DubbeldamWPts: 4x0ADCC EU Trials66KG4F2023
47043Bruno AmaddeoWPts: 3x0ADCC EU Trials66KGR12024
47049V. BussolottiWPts: 6x0ADCC EU Trials66KGR22024
47054Fionnbar CareyWRNCADCC EU Trials66KG8F2024
47058Sam McNallySam McNallyWReferee DecisionADCC EU Trials66KG4F2024
47061Nadav Bar-gilWRNCADCC EU Trials66KGSF2024
47425Ali GherbiWPointsAIGA Trials70KG4F2024
