Lucas Castro

Lucas de Souza Castro is a Brazilian grappler and a black belt under Paulo Eduardo “Piu” who represents the Gracie Barra team in the sport’s global circuit. Castro, also known as “Lukinha” made waves in the amateur categories of BJJ (colored belts) when competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, going on to mimic that success in his rookie year as a professional (2023) with a medal at the World No-Gi Championships, a deed he would repeat after this period as well.

Lucas Castro Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas de Souza Castro

Nickname: “Lukinha”, an endearing way of saying Lucas in Castro’s native tongue, Portuguese.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Nahum Rabay > Carlos Roberto Luz > Carlos Liberi > Kiko Meneghettti > Paulo Eduardo > Lucas Castro

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu CON (2024)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple, 2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 / 2019)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Barra

Lucas Castro Biography

Lucas Castro was born in April 2002 in Capivari, a municipality in the state of São Paulo in Brazil.

Martial arts entered Lukinha’s life through Muay Thai, a sport he practiced from the age of 10. When he was 15, he reached out to a nutritionist intending to put some weight on his frame. The nutritionist was the wife of a local jiu-jitsu black belt, and her consultation included a trial week in her husband’s BJJ Academy. Castro decided to give it a try and immediately fell in love with the sport, to the extent that he opted to cancel his Thai boxing membership to join the grappling club instead.

Under the instruction of Coach Flavio Guilherme Gilli of the local Gracie Barra Academy, Lucas Castro became one of the prominent names on the local circuit.

As a purple belt, Lucas Castro received an invitation from another Gracie Barra instructor, Mr. Paulo Eduardo “Piu”, who offered for Lukinha to come to the United States to train and compete full-time. An offer that was accepted by Castro.

Lucas moved to Chandler, Arizona, USA, and trained under Coach Piu at the local Gracie Barra franchise from purple onwards, receiving his black belt from Paulo Eduardo on September 2023.

Lucas Castro Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    13 (59%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (23%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (5%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Choke from back
80
4
#86e620
Inside heel hook
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
11 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (27%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (18%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    1 (9%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Inside heel hook
40
2
#86e620
RNC
20
1
#5AD3D1
Arm in Ezekiel
20
1
#d1212a
Armbar
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Lucas Castro Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
45841Riki YoshinagaLInside heel hookNoGi World55KGSF2023
48059Oziel SantosLPts: 6x4Pan American57KGR12024
49115Everton SouzaEverton SouzaLRNCOC Open58KG4F2024
50386Bebeto OliveiraLPts: 6x6, AdvWorld Champ.57KG8F2024
51104Everton SouzaEverton SouzaLArm in EzekielAmerican Nats57KGSF2024
54611Jalen FonacierJalen FonacierLPts: 6x6, PenNoGi Pan55KG4F2024
56010Everton SouzaEverton SouzaLInside heel hookWorld NoGi55KGF2024
56769Samuel MarquezLArmbarOC WOpen58KGSF2025
57187Kleber BarbozaLPointsAustin WO64KGF2025
57584Everton SouzaEverton SouzaLPointsLA W Open58KGF2025
57851Yuri HendrexYuri HendrexLPts: 4x4, AdvPan Champ.58KG4F2025
44186Abraham MajediWChoke from backOC Open58KGRR2023
44188Samuel MarquezWPts: 5x0OC Open58KGRR2023
45161Samuel MarquezWPointsSacramento Open57KGSF2023
45162Italo FrotaWPointsSacramento Open57KGF2023
45832Estevan MartinezEstevan MartinezWPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi World55KGR12023
45838Denis BeenenWPts: 11x0NoGi World55KG4F2023
46370Antonio VilliatoraWPts: 11x2S Jose Open58KGRR2024
46372Samuel MarquezWPts: 5x4S Jose Open58KGRR2024
47073Samuel MarquezWPointsSacramento Open58KGSF2024
47074Antonio VillatoraWChoke from backSacramento Open58KGF2024
51103Samuel MarquezWPointsAmerican Nats57KG4F2024
52670Santiago GuerraSantiago GuerraWPts: 4x2JJ CON57KG4F2024
52672Samuel MarquezWPts: 4x2JJ CON57KGSF2024
52673Italo BonfimWPointsJJ CON57KGF2024
54608Relter FilhoWPts: 5x0NoGi Pan55KG8F2024
56002Santiago GuerraSantiago GuerraWInside heel hookWorld NoGi55KGR12024
56004Osamah AlmarwaiOsamah AlmarwaiWPts: 4x4, AdvWorld NoGi55KG4F2024
56009Chris TranChris TranWPts: 0x0, AdvWorld NoGi55KGSF2024
57186Gustavo ClementinoWPointsAustin WO64KGSF2025
57847Everton SouzaEverton SouzaWPts: 0x0, PenPan Champ.58KGR12025
58334Skyler YeeWChoke from backNY SPO58KGRR2025
58335Eric NaplesWChoke from backNY SPO58KGF2025
