Lucas de Souza Castro is a Brazilian grappler and a black belt under Paulo Eduardo “Piu” who represents the Gracie Barra team in the sport’s global circuit. Castro, also known as “Lukinha” made waves in the amateur categories of BJJ (colored belts) when competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league, going on to mimic that success in his rookie year as a professional (2023) with a medal at the World No-Gi Championships, a deed he would repeat after this period as well.
Lucas Castro Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Lucas de Souza Castro
Nickname: “Lukinha”, an endearing way of saying Lucas in Castro’s native tongue, Portuguese.
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > George Gracie > Nahum Rabay > Carlos Roberto Luz > Carlos Liberi > Kiko Meneghettti > Paulo Eduardo > Lucas Castro
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu CON (2024)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023)
- 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 brown)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2022 purple, 2023 brown)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 / 2019)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard
Weight Division: Peso Galo (57.60kg / 127.00 lbs)
Team/Association: Gracie Barra
Lucas Castro Biography
Lucas Castro was born in April 2002 in Capivari, a municipality in the state of São Paulo in Brazil.
Martial arts entered Lukinha’s life through Muay Thai, a sport he practiced from the age of 10. When he was 15, he reached out to a nutritionist intending to put some weight on his frame. The nutritionist was the wife of a local jiu-jitsu black belt, and her consultation included a trial week in her husband’s BJJ Academy. Castro decided to give it a try and immediately fell in love with the sport, to the extent that he opted to cancel his Thai boxing membership to join the grappling club instead.
Under the instruction of Coach Flavio Guilherme Gilli of the local Gracie Barra Academy, Lucas Castro became one of the prominent names on the local circuit.
As a purple belt, Lucas Castro received an invitation from another Gracie Barra instructor, Mr. Paulo Eduardo “Piu”, who offered for Lukinha to come to the United States to train and compete full-time. An offer that was accepted by Castro.
Lucas moved to Chandler, Arizona, USA, and trained under Coach Piu at the local Gracie Barra franchise from purple onwards, receiving his black belt from Paulo Eduardo on September 2023.
Lucas Castro Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
13 (59%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (14%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (23%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
1 (5%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (27%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
2 (18%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (45%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
1 (9%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Lucas Castro Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|45841
|Riki Yoshinaga
|L
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi World
|55KG
|SF
|2023
|48059
|Oziel Santos
|L
|Pts: 6x4
|Pan American
|57KG
|R1
|2024
|49115
|Everton SouzaEverton Souza
|L
|RNC
|OC Open
|58KG
|4F
|2024
|50386
|Bebeto Oliveira
|L
|Pts: 6x6, Adv
|World Champ.
|57KG
|8F
|2024
|51104
|Everton SouzaEverton Souza
|L
|Arm in Ezekiel
|American Nats
|57KG
|SF
|2024
|54611
|Jalen FonacierJalen Fonacier
|L
|Pts: 6x6, Pen
|NoGi Pan
|55KG
|4F
|2024
|56010
|Everton SouzaEverton Souza
|L
|Inside heel hook
|World NoGi
|55KG
|F
|2024
|56769
|Samuel Marquez
|L
|Armbar
|OC WOpen
|58KG
|SF
|2025
|57187
|Kleber Barboza
|L
|Points
|Austin WO
|64KG
|F
|2025
|57584
|Everton SouzaEverton Souza
|L
|Points
|LA W Open
|58KG
|F
|2025
|57851
|Yuri HendrexYuri Hendrex
|L
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|Pan Champ.
|58KG
|4F
|2025
|44186
|Abraham Majedi
|W
|Choke from back
|OC Open
|58KG
|RR
|2023
|44188
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|OC Open
|58KG
|RR
|2023
|45161
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Points
|Sacramento Open
|57KG
|SF
|2023
|45162
|Italo Frota
|W
|Points
|Sacramento Open
|57KG
|F
|2023
|45832
|Estevan MartinezEstevan Martinez
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|NoGi World
|55KG
|R1
|2023
|45838
|Denis Beenen
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|NoGi World
|55KG
|4F
|2023
|46370
|Antonio Villiatora
|W
|Pts: 11x2
|S Jose Open
|58KG
|RR
|2024
|46372
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Pts: 5x4
|S Jose Open
|58KG
|RR
|2024
|47073
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Points
|Sacramento Open
|58KG
|SF
|2024
|47074
|Antonio Villatora
|W
|Choke from back
|Sacramento Open
|58KG
|F
|2024
|51103
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Points
|American Nats
|57KG
|4F
|2024
|52670
|Santiago GuerraSantiago Guerra
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|JJ CON
|57KG
|4F
|2024
|52672
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|JJ CON
|57KG
|SF
|2024
|52673
|Italo Bonfim
|W
|Points
|JJ CON
|57KG
|F
|2024
|54608
|Relter Filho
|W
|Pts: 5x0
|NoGi Pan
|55KG
|8F
|2024
|56002
|Santiago GuerraSantiago Guerra
|W
|Inside heel hook
|World NoGi
|55KG
|R1
|2024
|56004
|Osamah AlmarwaiOsamah Almarwai
|W
|Pts: 4x4, Adv
|World NoGi
|55KG
|4F
|2024
|56009
|Chris TranChris Tran
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|World NoGi
|55KG
|SF
|2024
|57186
|Gustavo Clementino
|W
|Points
|Austin WO
|64KG
|SF
|2025
|57847
|Everton SouzaEverton Souza
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Pen
|Pan Champ.
|58KG
|R1
|2025
|58334
|Skyler Yee
|W
|Choke from back
|NY SPO
|58KG
|RR
|2025
|58335
|Eric Naples
|W
|Choke from back
|NY SPO
|58KG
|F
|2025