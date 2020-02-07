Pedro Henrique Rocha is a Brazilian grappler with vast experience in both freestyle wrestling and jiu-jitsu, holding the black belt rank in the latter of those, a belt awarded by Pedro’s brother — João Gabriel Rocha. Aside from his accomplishments as an athlete, a career in which he earned Brazilian National titles in both wrestling and BJJ, Rocha is also a Navy officer.

Pedro Henrique Rocha Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Pedro Henrique de Oliveira e Silva Rocha

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie >Carlson Gracie > Crézio de Souza > André Almeida > Rafael Barbosa / Leandro Escobar > João Gabriel Rocha > Pedro Henrique Rocha

Main Achievements:

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Las Vegas Open No-Gi (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Summer Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Dallas Summer Open No-Gi (2019**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Rio Open (2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2018 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals No-Gi (2017 brown)

Main Achievements (Wrestling):

1st Place CBLA Brazilian Nationals (2015 / 2016 / 2019)

3rd Place UWW World Championship (2016)

Favorite Position/Technique: Arm in Guillotine

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg/181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Double Five

Pedro Henrique Rocha Biography

Pedro Henrique Rocha was born on May 25, 1993, in Rio de Janeiro’s Tijuca neighborhood – Brazil.

Influenced by his brother, João Gabriel, Pedro asked his parents to join jiu-jitsu at the age of 4, a wish granted to the toddler, then joining coach Marcos Carvalho’s class – who graded Pedro all the way to his late teens, going on to be promoted by André Almeida with his purple belt and Ricardo Ferreira at brown.

Always active growing up, Rocha practiced a number of sports alongside his jiu-jitsu training, being particularly successful in water polo and freestyle wrestling, a sport he started when he was 17, where he conquered numerous Brazilian National titles (9) and a Junior Pan American silver medal.

By the time he was 22 years of age, Pedro was solely focussed on his sporting career, and the following year Rocha enlisted in the Brazilian Navy, quickly becoming part of the organization’s Freestyle Wrestling Olympic Program, also holding the rank of 3rd sergeant by the time we wrote this bio (Jan. 2020).

Once Rocha’s brother – João Gabriel, opened a gym in the United States, he invited Pedro to come and help him out with the new business, an offer accepted by the sergeant. The work with his sibling would lead to Pedro’s promotion to the black belt rank in July 2019, in a grading ceremony led by João.