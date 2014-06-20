ACB JJ 9 Results, Epic Performances by Pena and Tanquinho

DECEMBER 9, 2017 The last epic event of ACB’s Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix tour has just gone by, bringing big upsets, exciting matches and plenty of submissions.

Although Augusto Mendes (Tanquinho) and Felipe Pena (Preguica) were crowned ACB’s champions displaying very solid performances, there is plenty of room to discuss the brilliant work put forward by the two silver medalists of the Grand Prix – Samir Chantre and Abdurakhman Bilarov. The Russian (Bilarov) and Brazilian (Chantre) athletes did not start the tournament as the favorites but their reputations have risen considerably after the show’s terminus.

Samir almost stole the show, not only through his first rounds performances but particularly for the final. Chantre came out with a tight foolock game against Mendes, aiming for the saddle (411) control position from the bottom and attacking a few dangerous heel hooks from there, almost catching Tanquinho during the early rounds. As the match started going into the later rounds Samir’s pace slowed down, this helped Mendes gain confidence and momentum. Samir eventually got caught by a standing guillotine after a failed sprawl, which brought forward the match ending three taps.

Bilarov also brought his footlock game on point this weekend, taking out two huge names in our sport: Jackson Sousa and Erberth Santos, both by submission. Huge night for the Russian athlete. He eventually succumbed to BJJ megastar Felipe Pena after a lazy double leg got him caught in a very tight arm in guillotine.

60 KILOGRAM GP

QUARTER-FINALS

Tanquinho defeated Milton Bastos by kimura

Laércio Fernandes defeated Maiko Araújo by submission

Joao Miyao defeated Rafael Freitas by armbar

Samir Chantre defeated Tomoyiki Hashimoto by points

SEMI-FINALS

Tanquinho defeated Joao Miyao by points

Samir Chantre defeated Laércio Fernandes by penalty

FINAL

Tanquinho defeated Samir Chantre by arm in guillotine

95 KILOGRAM GP

QUARTER-FINALS

Abdurakhman Bilarov defeated Jackson Souza by heel hook

Erberth Santos defeated Mike Perez by points

Felipe Pena defeated Gutemberg Pereira by calf slicer

Lucas Barbosa defeated Joao Assis by north south choke

SEMI-FINALS

Abdurakhman Bilarov defeated Erberth Santos by heel hook

Felipe Pena defeated Lucas Barbosa by arm in guillotine

FINAL

Felipe Pena defeated Abdurakhman Bilarov by arm in guillotine