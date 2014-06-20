Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

ACBJJ 8 Full Results, Vitor Honório Rules Supreme!
OCTOBER 28, 2017 Although one of the hardest cards to put together by the Russian based promotion, the 8th edition of the ACB Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix ended up being a lively event well worthy of the praise Berkut earned over the years.

Showing he is one of the best light-featherweights of his generation, Paulo Miyao conquered his second ACB belt of  the year – this time without the gi. A strong showing where Miyao did not concede one single round. The performance of the night, however, belonged to ultra-heavyweight Vitor Honório who came in as a last minute replacement but proved he belongs in this league. The GF Team standout played his flawless top game, with excellent stand up and overwhelming top pressure to secure his first big win outside Brazil since starting his promising black belt career.

65KG Division

QUARTER FINALS
Paulo Miyao defeated Bruno Célio by heel hook
Gabriel Marangoni defeated Samir Chantre by points
Osvaldo Moizinho defeated David Lemes by inside heel hook
Kim Terra defeated Nicollas Welker by points

SEMI FINALS
Paulo Miyao defeated Gabriel Marangoni by points
Kim Terra defeated Osvaldo Moizinho by referee decision

FINAL
Paulo Miyao defeated Kim Terra on points

+95KG Division

QUARTER FINALS
Patrick Gaudio defeated Mike Perez by 1 penalty
Gabriel Lucas defeated Muhammad Kerimov by points
Joao Gabriel Rocha defeated Marcelo Bernardo by RNC
Vitor Honório defeated Joseph Moku by points

SEMI FINALS
Patrick Gaudio defeated Gabriel Lucas by outside heel hook
Vitor Honório defeated Joao Gabriel Rocha by referee decision

FINAL
Vitor Honório defeated Patrick Gaudio by guillotine

