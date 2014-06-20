ACBJJ 8 Full Results, Vitor Honório Rules Supreme!

OCTOBER 28, 2017 Although one of the hardest cards to put together by the Russian based promotion, the 8th edition of the ACB Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix ended up being a lively event well worthy of the praise Berkut earned over the years. Showing he is one of the best light-featherweights of his generation, Paulo Miyao conquered his second ACB belt of the year – this time without the gi. A strong showing where Miyao did not concede one single round. The performance of the night, however, belonged to ultra-heavyweight Vitor Honório who came in as a last minute replacement but proved he belongs in this league. The GF Team standout played his flawless top game, with excellent stand up and overwhelming top pressure to secure his first big win outside Brazil since starting his promising black belt career. 65KG Division QUARTER FINALS Paulo Miyao defeated Bruno Célio by heel hook Gabriel Marangoni defeated Samir Chantre by points Osvaldo Moizinho defeated David Lemes by inside heel hook Kim Terra defeated Nicollas Welker by points SEMI FINALS Paulo Miyao defeated Gabriel Marangoni by points Kim Terra defeated Osvaldo Moizinho by referee decision FINAL Paulo Miyao defeated Kim Terra on points +95KG Division QUARTER FINALS Patrick Gaudio defeated Mike Perez by 1 penalty Gabriel Lucas defeated Muhammad Kerimov by points Joao Gabriel Rocha defeated Marcelo Bernardo by RNC Vitor Honório defeated Joseph Moku by points SEMI FINALS Patrick Gaudio defeated Gabriel Lucas by outside heel hook Vitor Honório defeated Joao Gabriel Rocha by referee decision FINAL Vitor Honório defeated Patrick Gaudio by guillotine