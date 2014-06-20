ACBJJ 8 Full Results, Vitor Honório Rules Supreme!

OCTOBER 28, 2017 Although one of the hardest cards to put together by the Russian based promotion, the 8th edition of the ACB Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix ended up being a lively event well worthy of the praise Berkut earned over the years.

Showing he is one of the best light-featherweights of his generation, Paulo Miyao conquered his second ACB belt of the year – this time without the gi. A strong showing where Miyao did not concede one single round. The performance of the night, however, belonged to ultra-heavyweight Vitor Honório who came in as a last minute replacement but proved he belongs in this league. The GF Team standout played his flawless top game, with excellent stand up and overwhelming top pressure to secure his first big win outside Brazil since starting his promising black belt career.

65KG Division

QUARTER FINALS

Paulo Miyao defeated Bruno Célio by heel hook

Gabriel Marangoni defeated Samir Chantre by points

Osvaldo Moizinho defeated David Lemes by inside heel hook

Kim Terra defeated Nicollas Welker by points

SEMI FINALS

Paulo Miyao defeated Gabriel Marangoni by points

Kim Terra defeated Osvaldo Moizinho by referee decision

FINAL

Paulo Miyao defeated Kim Terra on points

+95KG Division

QUARTER FINALS

Patrick Gaudio defeated Mike Perez by 1 penalty

Gabriel Lucas defeated Muhammad Kerimov by points

Joao Gabriel Rocha defeated Marcelo Bernardo by RNC

Vitor Honório defeated Joseph Moku by points

SEMI FINALS

Patrick Gaudio defeated Gabriel Lucas by outside heel hook

Vitor Honório defeated Joao Gabriel Rocha by referee decision

FINAL

Vitor Honório defeated Patrick Gaudio by guillotine