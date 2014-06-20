Gustavo Batista, often referenced as ‘Braguinha’ is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Leandro Lo and a representative of the New School Brotherhood academy in the sport’s international tour. Batista made a name for himself in the lower belt divisions of this martial art’s competitive circuit, particularly as a brown belt – a time when Braguinha conquered the #1 Ranking of the United Arab Emirates Jiu Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) beating several outstanding black belts in the process, including Alexandre Ribeiro, José Júnior, John Combs or Kevin Mahecha.

Gustavo Batista Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Gustavo Espindola Batista

Nickname: Commonly known as Braguinha, the name is a reference to Gustavo’s resemblance with former BJJ world champion António Braga Neto.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez> Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Leandro Lo > Gustavo Batista

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion – coloured belts (2015** blue)

IBJJF Pans Champion – coloured belts (2015** blue)

IBJJF European Open Champion – coloured belts (2017** brown, 2016** purple, 2015** blue)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion – coloured belts (2017** brown, 2016* purple, 2015** blue)

IBJJF Manaus International Open Champion – coloured belts (2016 purple)

UAEJJF #1 Ranked Brown Belt (2017)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi Pro Champion – coloured belts (2017 brown, 2016 purple)

UAEJJF Manaus Brazil Pro Champion – coloured belts (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Gramado Brazil Pro Champion – coloured belts (2016 purple)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Abu Dhabi – coloured belts (2017 brown)

UAEJJF Grand Slam Tokyo – coloured belts (2016 brown)

ACB JJ Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF World Championship 2nd Place – coloured belts (2017 brown, 2016 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 2nd Place – coloured belts (2016* purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Championship 2nd Place – coloured belts (2016 purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place – coloured belts (2016 purple)

Copa Pódio MW Grand Prix 3rd Place (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: X Guard, Knee Slice Pass

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: NS Brotherhood

Gustavo Batista Biography

Gustavo Batista was born on March 11, 1996 in Florianópolis, the capital of southern Brazil’s Santa Catarina state, growing up in Palhoça – also in SC.

Like most Brazilian children, Batista’s introduction to competitive sports was made through football (soccer), an activity he carried on practicing up until 2012. Gustavo gained interest in jiu jitsu through his older brother who already practiced the martial art, and by the time Braguinha was 15 he too decided to join the local BJJ academy.

Felipe Teixeira was Gustavo’s first instructor and the man who graded Braguinha with his blue belt, an important step in Batista’s life as it was then that he decided to become a professional BJJ athlete. Galvanized by good competitive results Batista decided to move to São Paulo and enrol at the world famous PSLPB (Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem) gym/project led by Cícero Costha.

At PSLPB Braguinha met and befriended Leandro Lo, who was a big reference (and somewhat of an unmentioned captain) for the workgroup. Once Lo split from Costha’s affiliation on September 2015, Batista followed him and joined the newly formed NS Brotherhood academy.

After an outstanding career as a purple and brown belt, where Braguinha conquered the rank of #1 brown belt in the world by the UAEJJF, on October 2017 Batista was promoted to black belt by Leandro Lo, the same instructor who had previously promoted Gustavo to purple and brown belt.

Photo by Jiu Jitsu Spirits

WB: jiujitsu.mods.jp

FB: facebook.com/jiujitsuspirits

Gustavo Batista vs Tommy Langaker (2017)

