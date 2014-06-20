ADCC 2017 Day 1 Results: New Australian Star Jones Puts the “G” Back in Guard

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017 Espoo – Finland. The first day of the biggest no-gi jiu jitsu (submission wrestling) tournament in the world, the ADCC which is spread across two days. The tournament gathered some of the very best grappling competitors in the world through a series of trials run through all continents, also bringing talent in by invitation. One of the positive notes worthy of mention was the whole outlook of the tournament, which was a few steps above previous events. Excellent mats, professional scoreboards and intelligent refereeing. Thumbs up! Craig Jones As per usual the tournament started at full speed, given that the first day of the tournament has traditionally brings more submissions than the semis/finals day. From all weight classes, the 88 kg – referenced by many (us included) as the ‘Group of Death‘ brought many surprising and amazing matches. The athlete who stood out the most was Craig Jones of Australia’s Absolute MMA, who was the revelation of the day and arguably of the year with his performance. Jones submitted both 5x IBJJF World Champion Leandro Lo and old school star Murilo Santana to reach the semi finals of the event. Craig JonesJones and Gordon Ryan showed a more submission oriented game, dethroning the ‘old school’ ADCC (AKA sloppy wrestling and a reluctance to play guard) with forward pressing guard games. On the other side of the brackets was the ‘last standing samurai’ of the old school, Xande Ribeiro who will be competing against Gordon tomorrow. The legendary former ADCC champion submitted both his opponents – John Slater and Rustam Chsiev with ease. Another warrior performance was that of AJ Agazarm who single handedly defeated two DDS athletes in newcomer – and youngest athlete to ever enter the ADCC finals tournament Nicky Ryan and Ethan Crelinsten. In the 1/4 finals Agazarm hurt one of his ribs during a scramble and was in serious pain for most of the match, but managed to push through and come out the victor with a two point lead. Super Fight Result: Very dominant win by Andre Galvao over Claudio Calasans by 14×0. SEMI FINALISTS (tomorrow) 66KG AJ Agazarm vs Pablo Mantovani Cobrinha vs Paulo Miyao 77KG Lucas Lepri vs Vagner Rocha JT Torres vs Garry Tonon 88KG Keenan Cornelius vs Craig Jones Gordon Ryan vs Xande Ribeiro 99KG Rafael Lovato Jr vs Felipe Pena Yuri Simoes vs Jackson Souza 99+KG Marcus Almeida vs Roberto Cyborg Orlando Sanchez vs Jared Dopp 60KG E. Karpinen vs Bianca Basílio Michelle Nicolini vs Bia Mesquita 60+KG Gabi Garcia vs Jessica Flowers (Oliveira) Samantha Cook vs Treta Nogueira Below are the individual results for the ADCC elimination rounds. Tomorrow we will have the semi finals, finals and ADCC division. RoundWeightWinnerLoserPts WinnerPts LoserOther E199+KGTom DeblassC. Hellenberg00Ref decision E199+KGOrlando SanchezH. Sekine20 E199+KGVinny MagalhaesBruno BastosToe hold E199+KGJared DoppAbdulaev RuslanMounted triangle E199+KGMarcus AlmeidaA. ZhanpeisovRNC E199+KGTim SpriggsJ. Pietkainen60 E199+KGRoberto AbreuKhazmat Stambulov00Penalty E199+KGVictor HonorioJesseray Childrey50 4F99+KGJared DoppVinny Magalhaes00Ref decision 4F99+KGMarcus AlmeidaTim SpriggsRNC 4F99+KGOrlando SanchezTom DeBlass00Ref decision 4F99+KGRoberto AbreuVictor Honorio00Ref decision E199KGFelipe PenaY. OzawaArmbar E199KGJake ShieldsA. Bilarov50 E199KGRafael LovatoEliott KellyPts E199KGMahamed AlyKamil Uminski30 E199KGYuri SimoesRoman Dolidze20 E199KGJoao AssisJeff MonsonInside heel-hook E199KGM. PerezSalomao Ribeiro20 E199KGJackson SouzaPaul Ardila00Penalties 4F99KGFelipe PenaA. Bilarov50 4F99KGRafael LovatoMahamed Aly30 4F99KGYuri SimoesM. Perez00Ref decision 4F99KGJackson SouzaJoao Assis00Ref decision E188KGKeenan CorneliusPiotr Frechowicz60 E188KGKaynan DuartePablo PopovichSubmission E188KGCraig JonesLeandro LoRNC E188KGMurilo SantanaJames Brasco20 E188KGRuslam ChsievJesse Urholin00Ref decision E188KGAlexandre RibeiroJohn SalterArmbar E188KGRomulo BarralKit Dale00Ref decision E188KGGordon RyanDillon Danis00Ref decision 4F88KGKeenan CorneliusKaynan DuarteOutside heel hook 4F88KGCraig JonesMurilo SantanaFlying triangle 4F88KGAlexandre RibeiroRustam ChsievArmbar 4F88KGGordon RyanRomulo BarralRNC E177KGLucas LepriOsman KasimovRNC E177KGMansher KheraSergio Ardila20 E177KGDJ JacksonLeo Saggioro00Ref decision E177KGVagner RochaTero Pyylampi30 E177KGJT TorresLachlan Giles30 E177KGCelso ViniciusEnrico Coco30 E177KGGarry TononFelipe Cesar20 E177KGMarcelo MafraOliver Taza20 4F77KGLucas LepriMansher Khera00Ref decision 4F77KGVagner RochaDJ Jackson00Ref decision 4F77KGJT TorresCelso Vinicius00Penalties 4F77KGGarry TononMarcelo Mafra00Penalties E166KGRubens CharlesU. Zhakshylyk30 E166KGKuba WitkowskiBaret Yoshida00Penalty E166KGPaulo MiyaoJanus Andrejczuk100 E166KGGeo MartinezKamil Wilk32 E166KGAugusto MendesYuta Shimada40 E166KGAJ AgazarmNicky Ryan20 E166KGPablo MantovaniE. Elgland20 E166KGEthan CrelinstenNicollas RenierReverse triangle 4F66KGRubens CharlesKuba WitkowskiArmbar 4F66KGPaulo MiyaoGeo Martinez82 4F66KGPablo MantovaniAugusto Mendes00Ref decision 4F66KGAJ AgazarmEthan Crelinsten20 4F60+KGGabrielle GarciaAmanda AlequinToe hold 4F60+KGJessica FlowersM. MalyjasiakArmbar 4F60+KGTalita NogueiraVenla LuukkonenPts 4F60+KGSamantha CookTara WhitePts 4F60+KGE. KarpinenMackenzie Dern42 4F60KGBia MesquitaArmbar 4F60KGMichelle NicoliniRikako Yuasa00Ref decision 4F60KGBianca BasilioTalita Alencar00Ref decision