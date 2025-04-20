ADXC 9 Results

APRIL 20, 2025, PARIS, FRANCE, set the scene for the 9th edition of the ADXC grappling show, the professional wing of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour.

The ADXC has been at work for a limited time but has made a big effort to display its roster at a wide range of locations around the globe. This edition saw its return to Paris after the success of its 4th edition, also in the French capital.

Featuring mainly European talent, this wasn’t as star-studded as previous ADXC cards. Among the most interesting match-ups was the featherweight clash between Ruan Alvarenga and Yigit Hanay- a hard-fought battle that ended Alvarenga’s way by a slim margin, and Davi Vetoraci vs Faris Ben-Lamkadem. Another close decision, which went Vetoraci’s way. Below are the final results of the event.

ADXC 9 MATCH RESULTS:

– Davis Asare def. Freddy Talla via Decision

– Robson Gracie def. Junior Orgulho via Inside heel hook

– Mia Montesinos def. Chloé Heyraud via Armbar

– Mark MacQueen def. Luc Rousseau via Cross face

– Stephanie Faure def. Tamara Toros via Decision

– Ruan Alvarenga def. Yigit Hanay via Decision

– Salla Simola def. Aurelie Vern via Decision

– Reda Mebtouche def. Dory Aoun via Decision

– Piter Frank def. Nicolas Renier via Reverse triangle

– Davi Vetoraci def. Faris Ben-Lamkadem via Decision

– Gabriel Sousa def. Anthony Oliveira via Katagatame

– Guillaume Chaine def. Thibaut Gouti via Decision