WNO 27 Results, Nicky Rod And Griffith Score Big In Texas

APRIL 19, 2025, AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA. Another edition of the Who’s Number One professional no-gi jiu-jitsu show is on the books, this being the 27th of the well-known FloGrappling production.

Following WNO tradition, the card focused heavily on B-Team and New Waves competitors with only two matches skipping to include athletes from one of these teams. Overall, the event delivered solid grappling entertainment with takedowns, guard passes, submissions, and sweeps for all tastes, even in its most competitive clashes.

Among the top performers of the event was Nick Rodriguez, who was able to dominate double gold ADCC medalist, Kaynan Duarte, for two of the three portions of their clash. After being taken down and nearly having his back taken in the scramble by Duarte, Nicky-Rod was able to come back to his feet and take Duarte down with a blast double leg, passing the guard straight to mount with his trademarked body-lock and securing the decision.

Teen sensation, Helena Crevar, was equally impressive in her quick submission over one of the top female athletes of the sport, Elisabeth Clay. New Wave’s Crevar took Clay’s back after an early exchange where the Alaskan attempted a straight ankle lock off of an outside ashi position. Helena went on to finish from there.

South Africa’s Luke Griffith also had a very big win last night, defeating (arguably) the #2 heavyweight in the world, Victor Hugo, via decision. This was a close match, but a fantastic performance by all accounts, particularly considering the bout didn’t start his way. Griffith overcame a terrifying back attack from Hugo to come back and take Victor’s back himself.

MAIN CARD

Main Event:

– Nick Rodriguez (B-Team) def. Kaynan Duarte (Atos) via Decision

– Luke Griffith (N-Wave) def. Victor Hugo (6 Blades) via Decision

– Helena Crevar (N-Wave) def. Elisabeth Clay (Ares) via RNC

– Andrew Tackett (BFF) def. Fabyury Khrysthyan (AOJ) via Inside heel hook

– Alexandre “Xande” Ribeiro (6-Blades) def. Richie Martinez (10 Planet) via Kimura

– Owen Jones (B-Team) def. Julian Espinosa (RGA) via RNC

PRELIM CARD

– Taylor Hishaw (B-Team) def. Trinity Pun (B-Wave) via decision

– Chris Wojcik (B-Team) def. Michael Esquivel (Paragon) via Straight ankle lock

– Ben Eddy (10 Planet) def. Josh Wyland (B-Team) via Triangle