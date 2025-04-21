Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Windson Torres

BJJ Heroes,
155 0
Nicholas Meregali Instructionals

Windson Torres is a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt from the state of Goiás, Brazil, as well as one of the top competitors on the global BJJ Gi circuit, particularly active in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP). Windson first made waves in the sport as a brown belt when he won numerous medals at the top tournaments of the IBJJF, which included a Worlds title (2024 adult brown belt), going on to cement his name in his rookie year in the professional division with a gold medal at the European Championship (2025).

Windson Torres Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Windson Alves de Oliveira Torres

Nickname: Wind, which is short for Windson.

Lineage: Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Jorge Pina > Carlos “Portugues” Vieira > Henrique Lima > Jakson Oliveira > Windson Torres

Main Achievement:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024* brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023** brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023** brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke, Canto Choke

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100.50kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: n/a

Windson Torres Biography

Windson Torres was born on May 17, 2000, in Formosa, a municipality in Goiás, Brazil.

An active kid, Windson was particularly proficient in judo, a sport/martial art he started at 12 and competed extensively throughout his youth.

As it happens with many young judoka in Brazil, once the competitors turn 16 the rules open to more newaza techniques, and athletes begin cross-training in jiu-jitsu to improve their ground work. This was the case of Windson, who sought to improve his grappling game with coach Jakson Oliveira (Justo) at a local Checkmat-affiliated gym.

Windson Torres started competing in both sports while studying for a Physical Education degree at the local university (which he later completed). After the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres opted to abandon his judo career to focus on his jiu-jitsu, a period in which his career gained an impact at an international level, with medals in the sport’s top tournaments.

His outstanding 2024 run at brown belt led to his black belt promotion on June 5, 2024, from the hands of Jackson Oliveira. The coach who had promoted him across all belt ranks.

Windson Torres Grappling Record

18 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    2 (11%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (39%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Cachecol choke
43
3
#86e620
Choke from back
29
2
#5AD3D1
Submission
14
1
#d1212a
Pressure
14
1
7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle
50
1
#86e620
Straight ankle lock
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Windson Torres Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
51974Pedro MachadoPedro MachadoLPts: 1x1ADGS RJ94KG4F2024
51981Clemer HebertLReferee DecisionADGS RJ94KGRPC2024
52447Guilherme CyprianoLTriangleFloripa WO100KGSF2024
55032Catriel OliveiraCatriel OliveiraLPts: 10x0BRA Qualifier94KGSF2024
57827Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLPts: 17x0Pan Champ.ABS4F2025
57951Wesley FelixLStraight ankle lockPan Champ.100KG4F2025
51947Wemerson CostaWPts: 7x0ADGS RJ94KGR12024
51962Jackson SousaJackson SousaWPts: 3x1ADGS RJ94KGR22024
51970Mauricio MatosWPts: 17x0ADGS RJ94KG8F2024
51979Caio GoncalvesWPts: 7x0ADGS RJ94KGRPC2024
54070Darlan CasacaWPts: 13x1BJJ Clubes 290KGSPF2024
55025Eduardo MachadoWSubmissionBRA Qualifier94KGR12024
55030Clemer HebertWPts: 2x1BRA Qualifier94KG4F2024
55827Lucas DiasWChoke from backBrasilia Open100KGSF2024
55828Niccollas SantosWCachecol chokeBrasilia Open100KGF2024
55840Rodrigo BragaWCachecol chokeBrasilia OpenABS8F2024
55848Gabriel MachadoWPts: 3x0Brasilia OpenABS4F2024
55851Wildemar MatheusWPts: 6x0Brasilia OpenABSSF2024
55852Wesley FelixWPts: 5x0Brasilia OpenABSF2024
56641Vinicius LessaVinicius LessaWCachecol chokeEuropean Open100KGR12025
56643Harry LosebyWChoke from backEuropean Open100KG4F2025
56646Guilherme CyprianoWPts: 0x0, AdvEuropean Open100KGSF2025
56648Pedro LucasPedro LucasWPressureEuropean Open100KGF2025
57822Guilherme CyprianoWPts: 0x0, AdvPan Champ.ABS8F2025
John Danaher BJJ Escapes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....