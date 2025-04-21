Windson Torres is a judo and jiu-jitsu black belt from the state of Goiás, Brazil, as well as one of the top competitors on the global BJJ Gi circuit, particularly active in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP). Windson first made waves in the sport as a brown belt when he won numerous medals at the top tournaments of the IBJJF, which included a Worlds title (2024 adult brown belt), going on to cement his name in his rookie year in the professional division with a gold medal at the European Championship (2025).

Windson Torres Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Windson Alves de Oliveira Torres

Nickname: Wind, which is short for Windson.

Lineage: Luiz França > Oswaldo Fadda > Jorge Pina > Carlos “Portugues” Vieira > Henrique Lima > Jakson Oliveira > Windson Torres

Main Achievement:

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

Main Achievement (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF European Championship (2024 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2023** brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2023** brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2024 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Cachecol Choke, Canto Choke

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100.50kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: n/a

Windson Torres Biography

Windson Torres was born on May 17, 2000, in Formosa, a municipality in Goiás, Brazil.

An active kid, Windson was particularly proficient in judo, a sport/martial art he started at 12 and competed extensively throughout his youth.

As it happens with many young judoka in Brazil, once the competitors turn 16 the rules open to more newaza techniques, and athletes begin cross-training in jiu-jitsu to improve their ground work. This was the case of Windson, who sought to improve his grappling game with coach Jakson Oliveira (Justo) at a local Checkmat-affiliated gym.

Windson Torres started competing in both sports while studying for a Physical Education degree at the local university (which he later completed). After the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres opted to abandon his judo career to focus on his jiu-jitsu, a period in which his career gained an impact at an international level, with medals in the sport’s top tournaments.

His outstanding 2024 run at brown belt led to his black belt promotion on June 5, 2024, from the hands of Jackson Oliveira. The coach who had promoted him across all belt ranks.