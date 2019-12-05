AJ Agazarm vs Ary Farias Close Out A Tremendous 2019 For Fight 2 Win

Fight 2 Win is back to California, this time in Fresno for their last card of the year, and what a card it is! The promotion had a fantastic 2019 with dozens of events and 100s of matches, which have catapulted the F2W brand to the top of professional grappling. For the Fresno card, expect huge clashes ahead between several IBJJF black belt world champions, ADCC champions and plenty more high-level accolades on the card.

One of the top match-ups of the year will be the main event of the show, that of Ary Farias and AJ Agazarm, two of the most well-known grapplers in the world today, who have more recently moved on to MMA. Below is a description of the card.

F2W 133 FULL CARD

Location:

Big Fresno Fairgrounds Agricultural Building

1121 S Chance Ave, Fresno, CA

Tickets: f2wbjj.com

Date: Dec 7, 2019

Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm

Stream: FloGrappling

MAIN EVENT

155lbs Black Belt No-Gi

AJ Agazarm (Gracie Barra) vs Ary Farias (Atos)

Both these men have invested a lot of their time and energy in their MMA careers over these past few years. Although exciting, none of the two is known for their killer instinct in the submission department, so it is unlikely we will see one on the day, yet, they have plenty of excitement in their games, particularly Agazarm who is rarely in a boring match. Furthermore, both have diametrically opposed games and that should produce a very interesting clash.

Agazarm has the most experienced in the nogi department and under the F2W ruleset. He is also bigger and has better takedowns. Farias is very well accomplished and an absolute killer on the mats, however, we believe the American has more tools with which to win, and we would favor him as the favorite.

MAIN CARD MATCHES

155lbs Black Belt No-Gi Title

Samir Chantre (Ares BJJ) vs Lucas Pinheiro (Atos)

Coming off a win over of João Miyao will have certainly galvanized Lucas Pinheiro, yet, Ares frontman Samir Chantre is no easy match. Bigger, stronger and more experienced, Samir will have plenty of tools with which to make an upset here.

On Pinheiro’s side, will be his youth, stamina and submission hunting skills. Very even match.

190lbs Black Belt GI

Jake Watson (Maracaba BJJ) vs Manuel Ribamar (RPBJJ)

This match is fire and a strong candidate to Fight Of The Night. Watson is one of the most exciting new black belts on the scene today, Ribamar has looked tremendous over the past couple of years, particularly with his revamped lapel guard.

Both athletes work best from their backs, though Watson is vastly more submission oriented. Ribamar has opened his gym more recently and it will be interesting to see if that has an effect on his style, which has been reliant on plenty of movement in the past.

145lbs Black Belt No-Gi

Gabriel Sousa (ZR Team) vs Hiago George (Cicero Costha )

These two have been big rivals in the light-featherweight division since Gabriel hit the black belt status back 2018.

6 matches have come and went between George and Sousa, and although Hiago started having the better of Gabriel at the start, the young gun has won the last two outings.

145lbs Black Belt Gi

Cole Franson (Tinguinha BJJ) vs Joao Mendes (Atos)

Much like the Watson x Ribamar, this match is a close competitor for the best grappling match of the night. These two featherweights like to go at it and have very exciting styles, particularly with the gi.

Franson is more of a traditional grappler, with Joao “Bisnaga” being the new school competitor. Oddly the two have only met once at black belt, a very narrow win for Mendes at the IBJJF San Jose Open. The times have changed slightly, however, with Franson having a positive end of the year run, with wins over Kennedy Maciel, Gabriel Marangoni, Endres Barbosa, etc.

OTHER MATCHES

Masters Middle Black Belt Gi Title

Tom Knox (Elite Team) vs Andre Maneco (Soul Fighters)

170lbs Black Belt No-Gi

Angel Lopez (Halo JJ) vs Marcos Cruz (Camarillo JJ)

Super Heavy Weight Black Belt Gi

RJ Paulson (Halo JJ) vs Albert Aguirre (Combat Base)

Super Heavy Weight Black Belt Gi

Frank Ruiz (Tinguinha BJJ) vs Ricardo Barros (Ricardo Barros BJJ)

205lbs Black Belt No-Gi

Eduardo Crema (Pacific Martial Arts) vs Daniel Ripper (Lamorinda JJ)

195lbs Black Belt Gi

Bobby Davidson (Elite Team) vs Victor Cervantes (Rivalry JJ)

175lbs Black Belt Gi

Tiago Rocha (Rivalry JJ) vs Vini Nunes (Ralph Gracie)

140lbs Black Belt Gi

Cliff Sabroe (Elite Team) vs Javier Gomez (Ares)

145lbs Brown Belt No-Gi Title

Joshua Cisneros (Elite Team) vs Keith Krikorian (10th Planet)

230lbs Brown Belt Gi

Shawn Fabits vs PJ Montano (CSW)

210lbs Brown Belt Gi

Jerod Huber (Halo BJJ) vs Troy Everett (Mile High Gracie)

200lbs Brown Belt Gi

Jeremy Brandon marroquin (Piranha JJ) vs Luke Ljuba (Halo)

190lbs Brown Belt Gi

Joe Fabits (Halo BJJ) vs Jacob Severin (Turtle Army)

190lbs Brown Belt Gi

Henry Badillo (CheckMat Fresno Roots BJJ) vs Dennis Brown (Combat Base)

175lbs Brown Belt No-Gi

Marty Robles (Rivalry JJ) vs Brady Wicklund (NorCal Fighting Alliance)

160lbs Brown Belt No-Gi

Anthony Muia (Halo JJ) vs Andrew Savala (Pacific Martial Arts)

140lbs Brown Belt Gi

Daniel Aisaka (Elite Team) vs Ray Yescas (Halo JJ)

Super Heavy Weight Brown Belt No-Gi

Tyler Steelman (Camarillo JJ) vs Jaime Martinez (Halo JJ)

185lbs Purple Belt No-Gi Title

Matthew Cox (10th Planet) vs Spencer Jeha (Team Santos)

225lbs Purple Belt Gi

Danny Castro (Halo JJ) vs Patrick Peterson (Elite Team)

200lbs Purple Belt Gi

Chris Curtis (Behring Last Stand) vs Robert Ackerman (Pacific Martial Arts)

195lbs Purple Belt Gi

Dustin Cotta (Elite Team) vs Daniel Manriques (Halo JJ)

185lbs Purple Belt Gi

Nathan Loeffer (Elite Team) vs Dylan Dakin (Halo JJ)

175lbs Purple Belt Gi

Michael Craddock (Combat Base) vs Jorge Tapia (Pacific Martial Arts)

170lbs Purple Belt Gi

Pete Espinosa (Halo JJ) vs Shawn Griswold (Carlson Gracie)

145lbs Purple Belt Gi

Amer Rousan (Elite Team) vs Daniel Cavazos (Halo JJ)

145lbs Purple Belt Gi

Eric Ceballos (Halo JJ) vs Michael Howard (Cordero BJJ)

275lbs No-Gi

Vincent Trevenio (Halo JJ) vs Kail Melton (7th Generation)

Heavy Weight No-Gi

Bernardino cruz (New Wave MMA) vs Jonathen Zamora (Halo JJ)

220lbs No-Gi

Nikko Reyes (Pacific Martial Arts) vs Fernando Cruz (New Wave MMA)

190lbs No-Gi

Shivam Patel (Elite Team) vs Gabriel Vasquez (Rivalry JJ)

165lbs No-Gi

Robert Breuer (Halo JJ) vs Armando Espinoza (Trifecta MMA)

160lbs No-Gi

Gregory Lara (Pacific Martial Arts) vs Sean Patrick Hamilton (Rivalry JJ)

155lbs No-Gi

Daniel Caudillo (Royce Gracie) vs Sammy Reyes (Rivalry JJ)

135lbs No-Gi

Krystal Padilla (/Camarillo JJ) vs Kelsey Harrell (Checkmat)

Teen Bantam Weight Blue Belt Title

Jacob Cisneros (Elite Team) vs Marco Mendes (Ares)

70lbs Yellow Belt Gi

Sierra Fahn (Outliers) vs Kayliegh Fernandez (Elite Team)