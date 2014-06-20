Copa Podio Results: DJ Jackson Brings Title Back to US

AUGUST 12, 2017 – Manaus has just witnessed the crowning of Copa Pódio’s brand new middleweight king. The challenge set forth by the famous Brazilian based jiu jitsu promotion set a challenge between black belts vs brown belts, which led to a few fun match ups and bouts we are not used to seeing in a big event such as CP’s Grand Prix.

Below are the full match results from tonight’s event, including the Team Challenge between the Mato Grosso team vs the Amazonas crew, which was led by two legends – Xande and Cyborg.

Brown Belts Group

Fellipe Trovo defeated Rubens Caveira by choke

Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated William Dias by 2×0 pts

Jonnatas Gracie defeated Fellipe Trovo by 2×2 pts, 1×0 adv

William Dias defeated Rubens Caveira by 2×0 pts

William Dias defeated Fellipe Trovo by 4×4 pts, 1×0 adv

Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Jonnatas Gracie by armbar

Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Fellipe Trovo by manoplata

Jonnatas Gracie defeated Rubens Caveira by 8×0 pts

William Dias defeated Jonnatas Gracie by armbar

Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Rubens Caveira by cross choke from mount

Black Belt Group

DJ Jackson defeated Tommy Langaker by points

Fellipe Andrew defeated Hugo Marques by botinha

DJ Jackson defeated Kywan Gracie by 0x0 pts, 2×0 adv.

Fellipe Andrew defeated Tommy Langaker by triangle

DJ Jackson defeated Fellipe Andrew by 0x0, 2×0 adv.

Hugo Marques defeated Kywan Gracie by 5×0 pts

DJ Jackson defeated Hugo Marques by 4×2 pts

Tommy Langaker defeated Kywan Gracie by cross choke

Tommy Langaker defeated Hugo Marques by 2×2 pts, 4×2 adv

Semi-finals:

DJ Jackson defeated Gustavo Braguinha by advantages

Fellipe Andrew defeated William Dias by footlock

Final:

DJ Jackson defeated Fellipe Andrew by advantages

3rd Place:

Gustavo Braguinha defeated William Dias

CABOCLOS VS PANTANEIROS (Team Challenge)

Xande Ribeiro (AM) vs Roberto Cyborg (MS) draw

Fernandinho Vieira (AM) vs Marcel Gonçalves (MS) draw

Paulo Azambuja (MS) defeated Eduardo Inojosa (AM) by choke

André Júlio (AM) defeated Adley Lobato (MS) by toe hold