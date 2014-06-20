Copa Podio Results: DJ Jackson Brings Title Back to US

AUGUST 12, 2017 – Manaus has just witnessed the crowning of Copa Pódio’s brand new middleweight king. The challenge set forth by the famous Brazilian based jiu jitsu promotion set a challenge between black belts vs brown belts, which led to a few fun match ups and bouts we are not used to seeing in a big event such as CP’s Grand Prix. Below are the full match results from tonight’s event, including the Team Challenge between the Mato Grosso team vs the Amazonas crew, which was led by two legends – Xande and Cyborg. Brown Belts Group Fellipe Trovo defeated Rubens Caveira by choke Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated William Dias by 2×0 pts Jonnatas Gracie defeated Fellipe Trovo by 2×2 pts, 1×0 adv William Dias defeated Rubens Caveira by 2×0 pts William Dias defeated Fellipe Trovo by 4×4 pts, 1×0 adv Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Jonnatas Gracie by armbar Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Fellipe Trovo by manoplata Jonnatas Gracie defeated Rubens Caveira by 8×0 pts William Dias defeated Jonnatas Gracie by armbar Gustavo “Braguinha” defeated Rubens Caveira by cross choke from mount Black Belt Group DJ Jackson defeated Tommy Langaker by points Fellipe Andrew defeated Hugo Marques by botinha DJ Jackson defeated Kywan Gracie by 0x0 pts, 2×0 adv. Fellipe Andrew defeated Tommy Langaker by triangle DJ Jackson defeated Fellipe Andrew by 0x0, 2×0 adv. Hugo Marques defeated Kywan Gracie by 5×0 pts DJ Jackson defeated Hugo Marques by 4×2 pts Tommy Langaker defeated Kywan Gracie by cross choke Tommy Langaker defeated Hugo Marques by 2×2 pts, 4×2 adv Semi-finals: DJ Jackson defeated Gustavo Braguinha by advantages Fellipe Andrew defeated William Dias by footlock Final: DJ Jackson defeated Fellipe Andrew by advantages 3rd Place: Gustavo Braguinha defeated William Dias CABOCLOS VS PANTANEIROS (Team Challenge) Xande Ribeiro (AM) vs Roberto Cyborg (MS) draw Fernandinho Vieira (AM) vs Marcel Gonçalves (MS) draw Paulo Azambuja (MS) defeated Eduardo Inojosa (AM) by choke André Júlio (AM) defeated Adley Lobato (MS) by toe hold