Jiu-Jitsu Is Back this Weekend! Full Cards Inside

Jiu-Jitsu is coming home! As the world slowly comes to grips with the new reality laid out by the recent COVID19 pandemic, Fight to Win has taken the initiative and decided to move forward in providing what they do best, high-quality professional grappling.

Set for Dallas, Texas, F2W will have back to back events on Friday and Saturday (15 and 16 of May 2020), a double whammy for jiu-jitsu fans who had nothing to watch for the last couple of months.

As described by the event’s CEO, Seth Daniels (check here to check full interview), this first set of super fights was not the easiest to set-up as many athletes have not been training for a competition, yet, the promotion has managed to put together two very solid cards with outstanding main and co-main events.

For Friday’s F2W 139, the main fights on the card will be Marcelo Garcia’s new power-house competitor Vinicius “Trator” Ferreira vs Roberto Cyborg. After a superb start to his black belt career, when Trator beat names such as Leandro Lo, Keenan Cornelius, Victor Hugo, Patrick Gaudio, Kaynan Duarte, and more, the Alliance “Tractor” will face the former ADCC open weight champion, Cyborg under a no-gi ruleset. A great clash of styles between Cyborg’s superior wrestling and Vinicius high-level pressure passing and single-X guard.

F2W 139 will have an equally interesting co-main event, one that has “fight of the night” written all over, between black belt no-gi world champion Johnny Tama, king of the Estima lock, and Danaher Death Squad’s heel-hook expert, Ethan Crelinsten. Tama will likely have the edge, size-wise with the Canadian, Ethan being more experienced in the submission-only ruleset of F2W.

Saturday’s F2W 140 will feature two equally entertaining match-ups with the gi. One of those between two seasoned veterans, AJ Agazarm and Osvaldo Queixinho, and the co-main event the barn-burner of jiu-jitsu’s back attacking ace Roberto Jimenez, and Checkmat’s talented Gabriel Almeida.

With AJ and Queixinho, expect a clash of styles between the always “game” American scrambler versus the tactician Moizinho. On the co-main, Jimenez is coming in with a great reputation and all the killer instinct in the world, and Almeida with vast experience at the highest level, having competed in all the major rulesets on the professional circuit since reaching his black belt two years ago.

FIGHT 2 WIN 139 & 140

Where?

Gilleys

1135 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215

When?

May 15 and 16, 2020 (Friday and Saturday)

Doors Open At?

4:30 pm

Fights Start At?

5:00 pm

Live Stream at?

Flograppling.com

FULL CARD F2W 139

Main Event

230lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Vinicius Trator (MGinAction) vs Roberto Abreu (Fight Sports)

CO Main Event

170lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Johnny Tama (Studio 76) vs Ethan Crelinsten (Renzo Gracie)

195lbs Black Belt Gi

– Kevin Williams (American Elite) vs Vinicius Carvalho Garcia

230lbs Black Belt Gi

– Eddie Avelar (Ground Dwellers) vs Viktor Doria (Fight Sports)

185lbs Black Belt Gi

– Igor Paiva (Soul Fighters) vs Jeff Hammond (Caique Jiu-Jitsu)

205lbs Black Belt Gi

– Yuri Santos (Bastos BJJ) vs Andre Gomes (Gracie Gym)

210lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Cameron Couch (Mohler) vs Paulo Azambuja (Fight Sports)

215lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Kevin McCormick (Marcelo Garcia) vs Joshua HighTower (PinMan Grappling)

210lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Kyle Short (Flux MMA) vs Aaron Culpepper (Mohler)

170lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Colby Capps (Guard Church) vs Dillon Hinojosa (Genesis Jiu Jitsu)

140lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Alex Lopez (Bastos BJJ) vs Grayson Henley (Brasa)

175lbs Blue Belt NOGI

– Dylan Martinez (Flux MMA) vs Alexander Leon (Mohler MMA)

FULL CARD F2W 140

Main Event

165lbs Black Belt Gi

– AJ Agazarm (Nick Diaz Academy) vs Osvaldo Queixinho (Ares)

Co Main Event

185lbs Black Betl Gi

– Roberto Jimenez (Studio 76) vs Gabriel Almeida (Checkmat)

215lbs Black Belt Gi

– Stephen Hall vs Buddy Roberts (Gracie Barra)

175lbs Black Belt Gi

– Rodrigo Lopes Martins (Double Five) vs Joe Murphy (Renzo Gracie)

185lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Tony Oviedo (10th Planet) vs Michael Salazar (Soul Fighters)

170lbs Brown Belt Gi

– Mark Francescutti (Octagon MMA) vs Bradley Clifton (Ground Dwellers)

145lbs Brown Belt NOGi

– Michael Diaz (Fight Sports) vs Cameron Adair (Cobra )

200lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Trouy Mercer (Pedigo Submission Fighting) vs Joshua Richards (The Holy Grail)

155lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Blake Bradshaw (Texas Submission Grappling) vs Keaton Standridge (Checkmat)

195lbs Purple Belt Gi

– Adam Cruz (Peak Performance) vs Ed Johnson (Easton BJJ)

170lbs Purple Belt Gi

– Ricardo Mendes (Ironside BJJ) vs Wase Smittle (Kudos JJ)

150lbs Blue Belt NOGI

– Joao Matheus De Melo Assonitis (Double Five) vs Diego Vasquez (Alvarez BJJ)