AJ Agazarm Set To Face A Ground Specialist On August 7 At Bellator

According to MMA journalist Amy Kaplan (Twitter handle @PhotoAmy33) jiu-Jitsu’s enfant terrible, AJ Agazarm is set to enter the Bellator cage once again on August 7, at the Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT, heading towards his 5th fight for the well known North American promotion, a promotion he’s been competing in since January 2019.

Formerly with Gracie Barra and more recently a member of Nick Diaz’s training center, Agazarm (3-1-0 Bellator record) is set to face another product of a Gracie Barra affiliate gym (GB Portland), Cris Lencioni, a ground specialist with a 67% submission rate in MMA who is making a name for himself as of late. Lecioni is currently 6-2-0 as a pro and a 5-0-0 in the amateur circuit, being an experienced challenge for the 2017 ADCC podium placer.

The Bellator card will headline Michael Chandler vs Ben Henderson, though the full card is not yet revealed.