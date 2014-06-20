JANUARY 20, 2017 the day 5 for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (IBJJF) European Open and day one for the adult black belt division. Like in previous years the Euros marks the opening of BJJ’s gi season, bringing with it plenty of fresh blood on to the main belt category of the sport and although not all came out to play for the open weight, the few that did, certainly made themselves noticed.

VIKING POWER

Although the male division was dominated by the two Atos representatives, namely Keenan Cornelius (3 matches, 3 subs) and Lucas ‘Hulk’ (3 matches, 2 subs), one other athlete made big news in the absolute. That was Tommy Langaker of Norway who put away 3 of the top black belts in the world today by way of submission before being stopped by Hulk in the semi final match. On his submission run middleweight Langaker submitted none other than super-heavyweight world champion Erberth Santos, undoubtedly the biggest upset of the tournament, as well as Renato Canuto and the always tough Ricardo ‘Pingo’ of Barbosa JJ.

Another new name carrying a lot of steam in the black belt division was Samantha Cook. The Fightzone-Checkmat London athlete showed her good form after winning the UAEJJF Grand Slam last week and steamrolled through her opposition before being faced with multiple time world champion Bia Mesquita. Composed and technical, Sam has a bright future ahead in her division.

FULL Match Results (Male)

Winner Loser Pts W Pts L Adv Sub W Round Eliott Kelly Ruben Fonseca 0 0 3x1 R1 Admilson Gobi Renato Cardoso 2 0 4x0 R1 R. Evangelista Jose Cardoso Wristlock R1 Nathan Mendelshon Burak Zarman 6 4 3x0 R1 Jackson Sousa Sergio Rios 4 0 10x1 R1 R. Martins Alexandre Cavalieri Armlock R1 Tommy Langaker Ricardo Rocha RNC R1 Renato Canuto John Combs 4 2 3x1 R1 Horlando Monteiro Manuel Oliveira Triangle Armbar R1 Raphael Silva Santeri Lillius 6 2 R1 R. Evangelista Otavio Nalati 6 3 1x1 8F Patrick Gaudio Nathan Mendelshon Estima lock 8F Lucas Barbosa Eliott Kelly Rodado 8F Keenan Cornelius R. Martins Manoplata 8F Jackson Sousa Horlando Monteiro 5 4 3x0 8F Renato Canuto Admilson Gobi 2 0 8F Tommy Langaker Erberth Santos Triangle armbar 8F Victor Honorio R. Silva 6 0 8F Tommy Langaker Renato Canuto Triangle armbar 4F Keenan Cornelius R. Evangelista Toe hold 4F Victor Honorio Jackson Sousa 2 0 4F Lucas Barbosa Patrick Gaudio 2 0 4F Lucas Barbosa Tommy Langaker North south choke SF Keenan Cornelius Victor Honorio Omoplata SF

FULL Match Results (Female)