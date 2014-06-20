JANUARY 20, 2017 the day 5 for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (IBJJF) European Open and day one for the adult black belt division. Like in previous years the Euros marks the opening of BJJ’s gi season, bringing with it plenty of fresh blood on to the main belt category of the sport and although not all came out to play for the open weight, the few that did, certainly made themselves noticed. VIKING POWER Although the male division was dominated by the two Atos representatives, namely Keenan Cornelius (3 matches, 3 subs) and Lucas ‘Hulk’ (3 matches, 2 subs), one other athlete made big news in the absolute. That was Tommy Langaker of Norway who put away 3 of the top black belts in the world today by way of submission before being stopped by Hulk in the semi final match. On his submission run middleweight Langaker submitted none other than super-heavyweight world champion Erberth Santos, undoubtedly the biggest upset of the tournament, as well as Renato Canuto and the always tough Ricardo ‘Pingo’ of Barbosa JJ. Another new name carrying a lot of steam in the black belt division was Samantha Cook. The Fightzone-Checkmat London athlete showed her good form after winning the UAEJJF Grand Slam last week and steamrolled through her opposition before being faced with multiple time world champion Bia Mesquita. Composed and technical, Sam has a bright future ahead in her division. FULL Match Results (Male) WinnerLoserPts WPts LAdvSub WRound Eliott KellyRuben Fonseca003x1R1 Admilson GobiRenato Cardoso204x0R1 R. EvangelistaJose CardosoWristlockR1 Nathan MendelshonBurak Zarman643x0R1 Jackson SousaSergio Rios4010x1R1 R. MartinsAlexandre CavalieriArmlockR1 Tommy LangakerRicardo RochaRNCR1 Renato CanutoJohn Combs423x1R1 Horlando MonteiroManuel OliveiraTriangle ArmbarR1 Raphael SilvaSanteri Lillius62R1 R. EvangelistaOtavio Nalati631x18F Patrick GaudioNathan MendelshonEstima lock8F Lucas BarbosaEliott KellyRodado8F Keenan CorneliusR. MartinsManoplata8F Jackson SousaHorlando Monteiro543x08F Renato CanutoAdmilson Gobi208F Tommy LangakerErberth SantosTriangle armbar8F Victor HonorioR. Silva608F Tommy LangakerRenato CanutoTriangle armbar4F Keenan CorneliusR. EvangelistaToe hold4F Victor HonorioJackson Sousa204F Lucas BarbosaPatrick Gaudio204F Lucas BarbosaTommy LangakerNorth south chokeSF Keenan CorneliusVictor HonorioOmoplataSF FULL Match Results (Female) WinnerLoserPts WPts LAdvSub WRound Samantha CookMaria Santos140R1 Bianca BasilioTalita AlencarPtsR1 Tayane PorfirioCarina SantilChoke from back4F Bia MesquitaSamantha CookChoke from back4F Jessica FlowersVenla LukkonenChoke from back4F Claudia do ValBianca Basilio222x14F Bia MesquitaClaudia do Val40SF Tayane PorfirioJessica FlowersChokeSF