IBJJF European Open 2018 Results

SUNDAY JANUARY 21, 2018 Odivelas (Lisbon) – Portugal housed the 15th European International Open for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). This day marked the 6th of competition in an event that brought forward almost 4000 athletes from a wide range of nationalities, from South America to North America, from Europe to Africa, from Asia to Oceania in what many call the most international tournament in jiu jitsu.

Yesterday we saw the two Atos competitors – Keenan Cornelius and Lucas ‘Hulk’ Barbosa close out the final of the open weight division (more on that click here). Unfortunately for Lucas, this meant he could not perform to the full extent of his abilities today in his chosen weight class. Although he fought in one match (which he won on advantages) Hulk was forced to forfeit in the semi finals due to an injury sustained yesterday.

Another big name that didn’t return to the mats after his performance yesterday in the absolute was Erberth Santos. The big man from Esquadrão de Jiu Jitsu was submitted Saturday by Tommy Langaker, but didn’t make weight for the super heavy division today.

Yesterday’s dark horse of the open class was Tommy Langaker, but today that spell was cast on Japanese lightweight Masahiro Iwasaki who went through one of the toughest brackets on the event to reach the final. Iwasaki defeated names such as rising stars Ali Munfradi and Renato Canuto as well as Gracie Barra‘s top man Edwin Najmi. In the final Masahiro was met by a very strategic Michael Langhi who slow cooked the Japanese athlete to a 1 advantage.

In the female division, black belt newcomers Amanda Monteiro and Erin Herle had brilliant performances reaching the finals of their respective divisions. Monteiro conquered her first black belt European title while Herle lost to the multiple time world champion Bia Mesquita for a silver medal. Below are the results of the black belt divisions for the day:

MALE BLACK BELT DIVISION

ROOSTER WEIGHT

Semi Finals

Hiago Gama (BRA) def. Koji Shibamoto (JPN) by 4×4 pts, 2×1 adv

Cleito Soares (BRA) def. Vincent Nguyen (FRA) Pts

Final

Hiago Gama def. Cleito Soares by kneebar

LIGHT-FEATHER WEIGHT

Semi Finals

Joao Miyao (BRA) def. Rene Lopez (USA) by choke

Hiago George (BRA) def. Pablo Mantovani (BRA) by ref. decision, 4×4 pts

Final

Close Out

FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Marcio Andre (BRA) def. Isaac Doederlein (USA) by 2×0 pts

Gianni Grippo (USA) def. Isaque Paiva (BRA) by 7×6 pts

Final

Marcio Andre def. Gianni Grippo by 4×2 pts

LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Masahiro Iwasaki (JPN) def. Edwin Najmi (USA) by 2×0 pts

Michael Langhi (BRA) def. Hugo Marques (BRA) by Armbar

Final

Michael Langhi def. Masahiro Iwasaki by 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv



MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Marcos Tinoco (BRA) def. Nathan Mendelsohn (USA) by points

Isaque Bahiense (BRA) def. Jaime Canuto (BRA) by 2×0 points



Final

Closeout

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Renato Cardoso (BRA) def. Patrick Gaudio (BRA) by ref. decision, 2×2 pts

Horlando Monteiro (BRA) def. Viking Wong (CHN) by submission



Final

Horlando Monteiro def. Renato Cardoso by 8×0 pts



HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Helton Jose (BRA) def. Jackson Sousa (BRA) by Toe hold

Keenan Cornelius (USA) def. Adam Wardzinski (POL) by Armbar

Final

Keenan Cornelius def. Helton Jose by Choke from back

SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Arya Esfandmaz (UK) advanced by WO (Erberth Santos)

Nelton Pontes (POR) def. Eliott Kelly (USA) by 6×0 pts

Final

Nelton Pontes def. Arya Esfandmaz by 18×0 pts



ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi Finals

Ricardo Evangelista advanced by WO (Lucas Barbosa)

Victor Honorio def. Otavio Nalati by 2×0 pts

Final

R. Evangelista def. Victor Honorio by 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv



OPEN WEIGHT

Semi Finals

Lucas Barbosa (BRA) def. Tommy Langaker (NOR) by North south choke

Keenan Cornelius (USA) def. Victor Honorio (BRA) by Omoplata

Final

Close out

FEMALE BLACK BELT DIVISION

ROOSTER WEIGHT

Final

Serena Gabrielli (ITA) def. Outi Järvilehto (FIN) by Choke from back



LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT

Final

Vanessa English (UK) def. Livia Gluchowska (AUS) by 0x0 pts, 3×0 adv



FEATHERWEIGHT

Final

Amanda Monteiro (BRA) def. Bianca Basilio (BRA) by 2×0 pts

LIGHTWEIGHT

Final

Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) def. Erin Herle (USA) by submission

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Final

Danielle Alvarez (USA) def. Raquel Paaluhi (USA) by 2×0 pts

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

Final

Claudia DoVal (BRA) def. Samatha Cook (UK) by ref. decision, 0x0 pts

HEAVYWEIGHT

Final

Carina Santi (BRA) def. Jessica Flowers (USA) by 2×0

ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT

Final

Tayane Porfirio (BRA) def. Venla Luukkanen (FIN) by points

OPEN WEIGHT

Final

Thayane Porfirio (BRA) def. Bia Mesquita (BRA) by 2×0

