IBJJF European Open 2018 Results

SUNDAY JANUARY 21, 2018 Odivelas (Lisbon) – Portugal housed the 15th European International Open for the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). This day marked the 6th of competition in an event that brought forward almost 4000 athletes from a wide range of nationalities, from South America to North America, from Europe to Africa, from Asia to Oceania in what many call the most international tournament in jiu jitsu. Yesterday we saw the two Atos competitors – Keenan Cornelius and Lucas ‘Hulk’ Barbosa close out the final of the open weight division (more on that click here). Unfortunately for Lucas, this meant he could not perform to the full extent of his abilities today in his chosen weight class. Although he fought in one match (which he won on advantages) Hulk was forced to forfeit in the semi finals due to an injury sustained yesterday. Another big name that didn’t return to the mats after his performance yesterday in the absolute was Erberth Santos. The big man from Esquadrão de Jiu Jitsu was submitted Saturday by Tommy Langaker, but didn’t make weight for the super heavy division today. Yesterday’s dark horse of the open class was Tommy Langaker, but today that spell was cast on Japanese lightweight Masahiro Iwasaki who went through one of the toughest brackets on the event to reach the final. Iwasaki defeated names such as rising stars Ali Munfradi and Renato Canuto as well as Gracie Barra‘s top man Edwin Najmi. In the final Masahiro was met by a very strategic Michael Langhi who slow cooked the Japanese athlete to a 1 advantage. In the female division, black belt newcomers Amanda Monteiro and Erin Herle had brilliant performances reaching the finals of their respective divisions. Monteiro conquered her first black belt European title while Herle lost to the multiple time world champion Bia Mesquita for a silver medal. Below are the results of the black belt divisions for the day: MALE BLACK BELT DIVISION ROOSTER WEIGHT Semi Finals Hiago Gama (BRA) def. Koji Shibamoto (JPN) by 4×4 pts, 2×1 adv Cleito Soares (BRA) def. Vincent Nguyen (FRA) Pts Final Hiago Gama def. Cleito Soares by kneebar LIGHT-FEATHER WEIGHT Semi Finals Joao Miyao (BRA) def. Rene Lopez (USA) by choke Hiago George (BRA) def. Pablo Mantovani (BRA) by ref. decision, 4×4 pts Final Close Out FEATHERWEIGHT Semi Finals Marcio Andre (BRA) def. Isaac Doederlein (USA) by 2×0 pts Gianni Grippo (USA) def. Isaque Paiva (BRA) by 7×6 pts Final Marcio Andre def. Gianni Grippo by 4×2 pts LIGHTWEIGHT Semi Finals Masahiro Iwasaki (JPN) def. Edwin Najmi (USA) by 2×0 pts Michael Langhi (BRA) def. Hugo Marques (BRA) by Armbar Final Michael Langhi def. Masahiro Iwasaki by 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv MIDDLEWEIGHT Semi Finals Marcos Tinoco (BRA) def. Nathan Mendelsohn (USA) by points Isaque Bahiense (BRA) def. Jaime Canuto (BRA) by 2×0 points Final Closeout MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT Semi Finals Renato Cardoso (BRA) def. Patrick Gaudio (BRA) by ref. decision, 2×2 pts Horlando Monteiro (BRA) def. Viking Wong (CHN) by submission Final Horlando Monteiro def. Renato Cardoso by 8×0 pts HEAVYWEIGHT Semi Finals Helton Jose (BRA) def. Jackson Sousa (BRA) by Toe hold Keenan Cornelius (USA) def. Adam Wardzinski (POL) by Armbar Final Keenan Cornelius def. Helton Jose by Choke from back SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT Semi Finals Arya Esfandmaz (UK) advanced by WO (Erberth Santos) Nelton Pontes (POR) def. Eliott Kelly (USA) by 6×0 pts Final Nelton Pontes def. Arya Esfandmaz by 18×0 pts ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT Semi Finals Ricardo Evangelista advanced by WO (Lucas Barbosa) Victor Honorio def. Otavio Nalati by 2×0 pts Final R. Evangelista def. Victor Honorio by 0x0 pts, 1×0 adv OPEN WEIGHT Semi Finals Lucas Barbosa (BRA) def. Tommy Langaker (NOR) by North south choke Keenan Cornelius (USA) def. Victor Honorio (BRA) by Omoplata Final Close out FEMALE BLACK BELT DIVISION ROOSTER WEIGHT Final Serena Gabrielli (ITA) def. Outi Järvilehto (FIN) by Choke from back LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT Final Vanessa English (UK) def. Livia Gluchowska (AUS) by 0x0 pts, 3×0 adv FEATHERWEIGHT Final Amanda Monteiro (BRA) def. Bianca Basilio (BRA) by 2×0 pts LIGHTWEIGHT Final Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) def. Erin Herle (USA) by submission MIDDLEWEIGHT Final Danielle Alvarez (USA) def. Raquel Paaluhi (USA) by 2×0 pts MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT Final Claudia DoVal (BRA) def. Samatha Cook (UK) by ref. decision, 0x0 pts HEAVYWEIGHT Final Carina Santi (BRA) def. Jessica Flowers (USA) by 2×0 ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT Final Tayane Porfirio (BRA) def. Venla Luukkanen (FIN) by points OPEN WEIGHT Final Thayane Porfirio (BRA) def. Bia Mesquita (BRA) by 2×0