Fight 2 Win Pro 125: Rudson vs Gutemberg
Fight 2 Win Pro 125: Rudson vs Gutemberg

The relentless pace set by Fight 2 Win in the professional jiu-jitsu circuit is unrivaled. The promotion is returning to America’s West Coast for the 3rd-weekend straight, this time to feature a great main event match between two gi specialists who are carrying a lot of momentum in their respective divisions, Gutemberg Pereira (GF Team Toledo) and Rudson Mateus (CTA).
Also on the cards is an important match between the new generation of the featherweight division, (Richar Nogueira) and one of the weight class’ most accomplished veterans (‘Queixinho’).

Maybe flying under the radar is a great pairing between Thiago Gaia and Jeremiah Labiano, two athletes with distinguished careers in mixed martial arts and in BJJ. Both these guys are very exciting to watch, and you can expect a submission out of this one. In a straight comparison “curriculum vs curriculum”, Gaia has the upper-hand with the more extensive list of accolades at the highest level.

Also on the card will be a historic jiu-jitsu figure, Alan Marques – commonly known as Gumby, one of the founders of the On The Mat website, a great source of grappling knowledge 12 years ago, and a pioneering idea for grappling media at the time. Gumby is well known in Northern California and a black belt under Ralph Gracie. He will be testing his skills at F2W 125.

Location: Santa Clara Fairgrounds, San Jose
Tickets: f2wbjj.com
Date: Sep 13, 2019
Matches Start: 5:00 pm – local time > Main Event:10:20pm
Stream: FloGrappling

Main Event
GUTEMBERG PEREIRA x RUDSON MATEUS
210lbs Black Belt Gi

Great match between the super-heavyweight (Pereira) and the medium-heavy athlete (Mateus). Rudson is an absolute killer from the closed-guard… if he gets there. This will be Mateus’ toughest battle, Gutemberg moves incredibly well for such a large competitor, likes to pass from a distance and plays well from his back.

Gutemberg has more weapons at his disposal, Mateus has the advantage in the killer instinct department. Fascinating challenge.

Co-Main Event
OSVALDO MOIZINHO x RICHAR NOGUEIRA
195lbs Black Belt NOGI

The featherweight division doesn’t always produce the most finishes in jiu-jitsu, but Nogueira definitely likes to break that norm when he is on deck. Very submission oriented, Richar has a killer guillotine, triangles and loves to attack the back.

Queixinho is the complete opposite of Richar. A tactician by nature, Osvaldo is a counter grappler who tends to simmer the impetus of his opponents and slow cook them towards victory. A very efficient style that has allowed Moizinho to remain at the highest level of grappling for nearly 10 years.

If a submission comes there’s a big chance it will come from Nogueira, if by decision, Queixinho has the advantage.

KEVIN KOPECKY x NICK GREENE
195lbs Black Belt Gi

KANIELA KAHANUI x JASON BUTCHER
178lbs Black Belt Gi

BENJI SILVA x DOM HOSKINS
175lbs Black Belt Gi

GUMBY MARQUES x DAVID STEGMAN
170lbs Black Belt Gi

MIKEY GONZALEZ x VICTOR OLIVEIRA
160lbs Black Belt NOGI

THIAGO GAIA x JEREMIAH LABIANO
155lbs Black Belt Gi

SHANE TORRES x NICK BORBON
155lbs Judo

APRIL FEHR x HYE SUN LEE
170lbs Brown Belt NOGI Title

ALAN SANCHEZ x SHAWN WEISENBURGH
135lbs Brown Belt GI Title

TRACY PHAM x MO BLACK
125lbs Brown Belt Masters Gi Title

RAQUEL TORRES x ALEX BARCELONA
205lbs Brown Belt NOGI

YEPPIE TOMASIAN x TROY EVERETT
185lbs Brown Belt GI

NATE MOORE x DAVID MITCHELL
165lbs Brown Belt Gi

DEREK VAN NESS x JAIME ABADAM
150lbs NOGI

CORBIN BILUND x SALVADOR RAMOS
145lbs Brown Belt Gi

ANTONIO VELAZQUEZ x ZACK SIT
120lbs Brown Belt NOGI

BRIANNA VAN BUREN x CHELSI AGUAYO
255lbs Purple Belt Gi

DANNY CASTRO x VASILIY SHUST
210lbs Purple Belt Gi

ANDY LAGUNES x MICHAEL MAYNARD
175lbs Purple Belt NOGI

BRIAN SCHINSKI x MIKE CORDES
175lbs Purple Belt GI

TYLER SHEW x MIKE PARIS
165lbs Purple Belt GI

PABLO CASSEMIRO x SPENCER SMITH
155lbs Purple Belt NOGI

CHRIS VICKERS x PABLO SANCHEZ
140lbs Purple Belt NOGI

ANTHONY ARNAL x MICHAEL HOWARD
137lbs Purple Belt Gi

TROY IBANEZ x BOBBY NGO
120lbs Purple Belt GI

COURTNEY DOBOIS x VIANEY GARCIA
Super Heavy Weight Blue Belt NOGI

SANTINO OROZCO x TIMOTHY FAGIN
160lbs Blue Belt NOGI

MATT ACEVEDO x CESAR SANTOS
155lbs Blue Belt NOGI

CHRIS VICKERS x PABLO SANCHEZ
150lbs Teen Blue Belt GI

COLTON SMITH x TYLER INOUYE
128lbs Teen Blue Belt Gi

