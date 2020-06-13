F2W 143 Results, Hugo Beats Andrew and Perfect Performances By Clay, Cespedes And Trotter

JUNE 13, 2020, last night Fight 2 Win held another one of their professional grappling shows, the 143rd event to be precise. The super-fight based show featured an array of interesting match-ups, which included 3 title bouts.

Headlining the show was the current world no-gi open weight champion versus the current European Open gi open weight champion, namely Victor Hugo (Ribeiro JJ) and Fellipe Andrew (Zenith JJ), two of the most entertaining and submission oriented athletes of the newer generation of black belts. As expected the match did not go the full distance. Hugo came out swinging, taking Fellipe through a gauntlet of submission attempts, from an omoplata to a flying triangle, back to an arm attack, and finally hitting the match-winning triangle choke. Fantastic performance by Victor who did not allow Andrew to settle in the match.

Equally anticipated was the match between the current IBJJF middleweight champion – Ana Carolina, and the current heavy and open weight champ Nathiely de Jesus. Nathiely came in as the heavy favorite, but Carolina made her life very difficult in a match that lacked in the entertainment department. Split decision in the end for the Jesus, though the match could have easily gone the other way.

Alongside the Hugo x Andrew match, we were most looking forward to Kendall Reusing competing against Elisabeth Clay. Both being the current open weight no-gi champions (Reusing in the black belt and Clay in the brown belt). The contrast of styles and the talent of these two young women had expectations running high, and they did not disappoint. Fantastic display of jiu-jitsu from both athletes, with backward and forwards action. Clay stronger with lower limb attacks and Kendall always aggressive looking for chokes and positional dominance. In the end a solid win by the brown belt, who appeared very ready to continue challenging black belts in the future. A strong candidate to Match Of The Night.

Another MOTN candidate was that of brown belt prospects Italo Lima and Lucas Norat. A very entertaining showdown with tight submission attempts and fun exchanges, as was Frank Cespedes’ display of jiu-jitsu against Brayan Alvarado. Arguably the Performances Of The Night, as he decisively defeated Brayan. Another incredible showing was that of Jarrod Trotter who looked truly outstanding in his win over Tapia. For the full results, check below.

FIGHT 2 WIN 143 RESULTS

Main Event

Black Belt Super-Heavy Weight Gi Title

– Victor Hugo def. Felipe Andrew via triangle

Co-Main Event

Black Belt Gi Welter Weight Title

– Nathiely de Jesus def. Ana Carolina Viera via split decision

Open Weight NOGI

– Elisabeth Clay def. Kendall Reusing via split decision

201lbs Black Belt Gi

– Andre Gomes Reis def. Mike Anderson via armbar

175lbs Black Belt Gi

– Alejandro Siqueira def. Jay Shellhammer via decision

135lbs Black Belt Gi

– Vinny Saenz def. Estevan Martinez via decision

165lbs Black Belt Gi

– Diego Santana def. Hugo Mayer via toe hold

190lbs Black Belt GI

– Carlos Souza def. Vinicius Garcia via decision

165lbs Black Belt GI

– Erick Raposo def. Danilo Moreira via split decision

130lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Jennifer Rivera def. Karla Shellhammer via armbar

135lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Frank Cespedes def. Brayan Alvarado via decision

230lbs Brown Belt Gi

– Dustin Shellhammer def. Noel Morgan via split decision

200lbs Brown Belt Gi

– Italo Lima def. Lucas Norat via decision

145lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Jarrod Trotter def. A. Tapia def. via decision

185lbs Purple Belt NOGI Title

– Tarean Byars def. Matthew Cox via decision

140lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Emily Fernandez def. Brianne Robertson via split decision