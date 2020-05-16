Johny Tama Victorious In Jiu-Jitsu’s Return

MAY 15, 2020 witnessed the return of professional jiu-jitsu by the hands of Fight 2 Win, in Dallas Texas.

The event ran smoothly and without any known incidents, with all athletes showing a clear eagerness to perform. In a mix of gi and no-gi matches, outside the two main events, we would like to make a special reference to Fight Sport’s Paulo Azambula’s fantastic performance over Cameron Couch, as well as Dillon Hinojosa. Both very entertaining athletes to follow.

For the main and co-main event, as we had alluded to in our preview, the Johnny Tama x Ethan Crelinsten had all the ingredients for a terrific display of grappling, and we were not wrong. In our eyes, this was the fight of the night. The Canadian Crelinsten looked unease with Tama’s well known Reverse X-Guard game, one that Johnny used to constantly attack Crelinsten’s feet. Ethan posed a few threats of his own, with feet entanglements, particularly from 50-50 and a dangerous back attack combination near the end. Unfortunately for the TriStar/DDS team member, not enough to sway the judges. Solid match and solid win from Tama.

Cyborg vs Trator was a typical ultra-heavyweight match, with Roberto working from the top position and Vinicius playing a very efficient guard game. In the end, a victory for the Fight Sports leader, likely for positional dominance.

FULL CARD F2W 139

Main Event

230lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Roberto Abreu def. Vinicius Trator via decision

CO Main Event

170lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Johnny Tama def. Ethan Crelinsten via decision

195lbs Black Belt Gi

– Vinicius Garcia def. Kevin Williams via decision

230lbs Black Belt Gi

– Viktor Doria def. Eddie Avelar via decision

185lbs Black Belt Gi

– Igor Paiva def. Jeff Hammond via armbar

205lbs Black Belt Gi

– Yuri Santos def. Andre Gomes via decision

210lbs Black Belt NOGI

– Paulo Azambuja def. Cameron Couch via armbar

215lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Kevin McCormick def. Joshua HighTower via triangle.armbar

210lbs Brown Belt NOGI

– Justin Rennick def. Aaron Culpepper via RNC

170lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Dillon Hinojosa def. Colby Capps via straight ankle lock

140lbs Purple Belt NOGI

– Grayson Henley (Brasa) def. Alex Lopez via armbar

175lbs Blue Belt NOGI

– Dylan Martinez def. Alexander Leon via decision