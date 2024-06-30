American Nationals 2024 Results, Mariano, Lo, And Wardzinski Put On A Show In Vegas

JUNE 30, 2024, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA. This past week we had the opportunity to watch another edition of the IBJJF American Nationals, one of the most important events on the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s calendar. The American Nationals spanned 3 days with tournaments in the gi (kimono) and no-gi rulesets. This report is on the gi portion of the event, which traditionally gathers the bulk of athletes and carries the most prestige of the two.

The adult black belt male categories of the American Nationals gi tournament were packed with talent, particularly with the sport’s rising stars. Weight classes like the featherweight saw names like Zach Kaina, Mourece Noah, Marco Mendes, Ismael Santos, Marco Mendes, and more. Middleweights were equally talent-dense with names like Alehander Mariano, Alef Brito, Matheus Luna, and Fabricio Barbarotti.

From the many stars on deck, a special mention to Francisco Lo. After a silver medal at the World Championships, the talented Manaus athlete was able to win his division (88kg), submitting all three of his opponents and earning a silver medal in the open weight, losing only to the ultra-heavyweight talent, Helder “Tropeco” of Fratres. Lo’s teammate, Adam Wardzinski – the first Polish adult black belt world champion – also had a 100% submission rate in his run for gold in the heavyweight division, showing dominance on the mats.

Another athlete on the rise from the Atos camp is Aleh Mariano. Still, in his rookie year as a black belt, the submission-hunting prospect made waves in the gi and no-gi categories, winning a stacked middleweight gi division after 4 matches and second place in the no-gi medium-heavy. A very impressive tournament for the former brown belt world champ. Below are the main match results.

MALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Everton Souza def. Lucas Castro via Arm in Ezekiel

– Italo Bonfim def. Osamah Almarwai via decision

Final:

– Everton Souza def. Italo Bonfim via advantages

MALE, LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Keven Carrasco def. Eduardo Farfan via Armbar

– Roiter Lima def. Valor Ulysses via 2×0

– Keven Carrasco def. Roiter Lima via advantages

MALE, FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Zach Kaina def. Marco Mendes via DQ

– Mourece Noah def. Guilherme Fernandes via decision

Final:

– Zach Kaina def. Mourece Noah via 4×2

MALE, LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Danilo Moreira def. Gabriel Cardoso via decision

– Leonardo Souza def. Rafael Campos via 13×0

Final:

– Danilo Moreira def. Leonardo Souza via 4×2

MALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Alehander Mariano def. Mateus Coelho via points

– Alef Brito def. Matheus Luna via advantages

Final:

– Alehander Mariano def. Alef Brito via decision

MALE, MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Francisco Lo def. Max Li via Triangle

– Vitor Peres def. Dory Aoun via 22×2

Final:

– Francisco Lo def. Vitor Peres via Triangle

MALE, HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Joao Nicolite def. Felipe Pimentel via advantages

– Adam Wardzinski def. Fabio Alano via Arm in Ezekiel

Final:

– Adam Wardzinski def. Joao Nicolite via Ezekiel from mount

MALE, SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Christiano Troisi def. Jackson Douglas via kneebar

– Kristof Szucs def. Paulo Lanzillotti via advantages

Final:

– Kristof Szucs def. Christiano Troisi via Toe hold

MALE, ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Helder Junior def. Leonardo Andrade via Shoulder lock

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Sean Goolsby via Crucifix choke

Final:

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Helder Junior via Shoulder lock

MALE, OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Francisco Lo def. Clay Mayfield via Straight ankle lock

– Helder Junior def. Matheus Luna via Toe hold

Final:

– Helder Junior def. Francisco Lo via Wristlock

FEMALE, ROOSTERWEIGHT

Final:

– Ana Lima Silva def. Yasmyn Castro via advantages

FEMALE, LIGHTWEIGHT

Final:

– Janaina Lebre def. Joanna Trindade via Ezekiel choke

FEMALE, MIDDLEWEIGHT

Final:

– Lunna Tallen def. Renata Vieira via Toe hold

FEMALE, HEAVYWEIGHT

Final:

– Melissa Cueto def. Raiane Santos via Choke from the back

FEMALE, OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Janaina Lebre def. Joanna Trindade via Choke from the back

– Melissa Cueto def. Vitoria Damiana via Choke

Final:

– Janaina Lebre def. Melissa Cueto via 2×0